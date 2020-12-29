The Ultra-Soft Blankets Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner, and Kate Hudson Rave About Are on Sale at Nordstrom
Chrissy Teigen uses it 365 days a year, Jennifer Garner professed her love for it in interviews, and Kate Hudson even described it as a “dreamy heaven” on Instagram. So what exactly has these three A-listers swooning? Their Barefoot Dreams throw blankets, of course — and they happen to be on sale at Nordstrom right now.
Through January 3, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Nordstrom is hosting its epic Half-Yearly Sale where shoppers can enjoy up to 40 percent off thousands of must-have styles — including a fabulous selection of the highly coveted Barefoot Dreams blankets. These ultra-cozy throws rarely go on sale, so believe us when we say that scoring one (or multiple!) for a fraction of its original price is an offer you don’t want to pass up.
Made from a super soft microfiber fabric, these machine-washable plush blankets are perfect for snuggling up in. What’s more, the non-pilling and wrinkle-free fabric won’t shrink in the wash, making it the perfect comfy throw to display in your home a la Teigen, Garner, and Hudson.
While these celebrity-approved blankets normally retail for as much as $180, Nordstrom is slashing prices by 25 percent on a variety of colors and prints. Shoppers can choose from the classic CozyChic Throw Blanket in a Deep Sea Blue hue for $110 (the same color that Chrissy Teigen owns), the $141 textured patterned throw version in a chic charcoal color, or the brand’s popular leopard-printed style in a variety of color combinations on sale for $135 — among other cozy options on markdown.
So whether you’re looking for a belated holiday gift (for yourself or someone else) or in the market for a perfectly cozy new blanket to cuddle up with while you binge-watch Netflix, scoring one of these star-worthy Barefoot Dreams throw blankets on sale for 25 percent off is an offer that doesn’t come around often.
Scroll down to shop four of our favorite Barefoot Dreams throw blankets on markdown before Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale ends on January 3.
Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket in Deep Sea Blue, $109.90 (orig. $147); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket in Linen/Graphite, $134.90 (orig. $180); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Textured Patterned Throw Blanket in Charcoal, $140.90 (orig. $188); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket in Pink, $109.90 (orig. $147); nordstrom.com
