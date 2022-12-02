Nordstrom's Cyber Week Sale Is Packed with Deals on Ugg Slides, Longchamp Totes, and More

Even if you shopped until you dropped (your computer) on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, don't retire your credit card just yet — Nordstrom just extended its sale.

Now through December 5, Nordstrom still has deals on thousands of items — enough to fill multiple shopping carts (isn't that the goal?). Seriously, there are over 50,000 items to choose from, including soft Barefoot Dreams cardigans and cozy boots from this celeb-worn brand.

In the beauty department, you'll find deals on skincare essentials from coveted brands like Estée Lauder, Kiehl's, and Sunday Riley, along with unbeatable savings on haircare products from the blow-dry chain Drybar and makeup goodies from brands known amongst glam gurus.

Now's a good time to grab yourself a gift or plan ahead for the holidays while you can still save. And to give you a leg up, we curated a list of some of our favorite finds from Nordstrom's Cyber Week sale, and we've even broken it down by price range to make it easier for you to shop.

Keep scrolling for 15 of the best deals Nordstrom has to offer right now.

Amazon

Deals Under $50

Arrive in style this holiday season with an extra glow à la this creamy concealer that's 15 percent off right now. Use it in place of foundation to let your skin breathe, or swipe on some silky foundation and a volumizing mascara — also on sale — for some special holiday glam.

Once your makeup is set, it's time for the next step: an outfit. But we've done that for you, too. This burgundy sweater dress, complete with puff sleeves and a tie in the back, is just $50 right now. And for $28, you can add a black leather belt for a little extra pizazz.

Amazon

Deals Under $100

What do Lucy Hale, Gigi Hadid, and Mila Kunis all have in common? They all wear Converse sneakers. And for under $60, you can join them! These platform kicks, available in two colors, are 25 percent off for the next few days. There's also this cashmere turtleneck sweater for 35 percent off.

But if you're not interested in clothes or accessories, give yourself the gift of self-care. This Estée Lauder set that comes with a full-size face serum, travel-size eye cream, and travel-size moisturizer is valued at $133, but it can be yours for under $70.

Amazon

Deals Under $150

If you're in the mood to really spoil someone special (or yourself!), here's your golden opportunity — and for $150 or less. Decorate your wrists in designer with this Gucci bracelet that's now 40 percent off, or splurge on this nylon tote bag from a brand that Kate Middleton, Jennifer Lopez, and Kendall Jenner have all carried.

Hurry, there are just a few days left to shop the Nordstrom Cyber Week sale. Keep scrolling for more can't-miss deals, all under $150.

Amazon

Buy It! Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, $11.90–$26.35 (orig. $31); nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! Nike Phoenix Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt, $49 (orig. $65); nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara, $16–$23.80 (orig. $28); nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! Nordstrom Bradley Modern Leather Belt, $27.60 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! Open Edit Heather Platform Bit Loafer, $49.99 (orig. $79.95); nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ugg Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper, $68.99 (orig. $90); nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! Armani Beauty Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation, $38.25–$58.65 (orig. $45–$69); nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! Nordstrom Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $89.90 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! Estée Lauder Nighttime Necessities Repair + Lift + Hydrate Set, $68 (orig. $80); nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! LongchampLe Pliage Green Recycled Canvas Small Shoulder Tote Bag, $112 (orig. $140); nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Device & Serum Set, $135.15 (orig. $159); nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! DrybarThe Double Shot Jackpot Kit, $131.75 (orig. $155); nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.