Nordstrom Has Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals Available Right Now — Here Are the 45 Best

It's that time of year again!

If you've been counting down the days to gather with friends and family, indulge in a delicious turkey dinner, and (ahem) shop those big Black Friday sales, we're right there with you — especially when it comes to the latter. In fact, we've been so squarely focused on finding the very best discounts around that we've checked (and rechecked) the current markdowns at top retailers and are delighted to share that many of them are kicking things off early. As in, right now.

Case in point: Nordstrom has already quietly discounted thousands of incredible must-haves from the brands you know and love, like Tory Burch, Barefoot Dreams, Free People, and more — which means you no longer have to wait for Thanksgiving weekend to swoop in on these savings. It goes without saying that early bird shoppers will beat the holiday rush and also have first dibs on the best inventory available, so consider this a win-win situation and get started now.

Whether you're simply looking for a few fresh items for yourself or have specific gift ideas in mind for all of the loved ones on your list, you'll likely find it all at Nordstrom. To make this as easy as possible for you, we scoured the site and rounded up the best clothing, shoes, accessory, beauty, and home deals below so you can focus on adding everything to your cart and checking out with ease.

Keep scrolling to find the best 45 early Black Friday Nordstrom deals to take advantage of right now.

Nordstrom

Best Clothing Deals

Nordstrom is brimming with plenty of stylish essentials priced just right,

including cozy sweaters, eye-catching jackets, and trendy denim, to name a few. We also noticed a generous selection of Alo activewear and loungewear on deep discount and made mental note of the flattering high-waisted leggings, colorful sports bras, and buttery soft ribbed sweatpants and contrasting hoodies. We even spotted durable outerwear options to spice things up this season and plenty of comfy bras and bralettes to wear underneath it all.

If you want to indulge in a heavenly sweater, check out the Cozychic Lounge Pullover from Barefoot Dreams, which comes in two subtle colors that would work well for any number of casual gatherings this winter. Priced at just $58, the snuggly top is generously marked down from its original price of $98, and would make an excellent gift, too.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Ultra Lite Lounge Pullover, $57.90 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Best Accessory Deals

The holiday season is the perfect time to experiment with a few new accessories (especially when they're at a discount), so don't hesitate in adding several luxe splurges to your cart. For starters, this fancy BaubleBar ring looks very similar to one that was recently spotted on Jennifer Aniston and is a steal at just $18 for a limited time, so buy them in bulk for everyone you know.

As for other can't-miss finds, Nordstrom generously marked down popular designer brands like Tory Burch, Ray-Ban and Tumi, and we're blown away by these low, low prices and striking styles. This stunning leather shoulder bag is a classic statement that will never go out of style, as are numerous other offerings from the celebrity-loved label. Alternatively, this oversized Proenza Schouler striped tote makes for the cutest carryall for running errands or catching flights, and this quilted hobo bag comes in three versatile colors and pairs perfectly with any outfit in your wardrobe.

Nordstrom

Best Shoe Deals

Nordstrom is known for stocking enviable shoes for all occasions, and there's nothing better than taking advantage of that inventory when it's on rare sale. Add waterproof winter boots, lug sole styles, and trendy cowboy-inspired silhouettes to your collection at a discount, and don't forget to peruse the sizable selection from high-end designer brands like Stuart Weitzman and Tory Burch.

If you're already thinking about burning those Turkey Day calories, invest in a pair of Adidas running shoes (just $60 right now) for extra motivation to get a jump start on new year's resolutions.

Nordstrom

Best Beauty Deals

Put your best face forward with a few beauty indulgences currently discounted up to 40 percent off. This Giorgio Armani skincare set is just $64 right now and packs products that address anti-aging concerns in one fell swoop, while this Anastasia Beverly Hills two-piece kit includes essentials for getting glam: a liquid eyeliner and a volumizing mascara.

Stock your bathroom with fancy finds including this Midnight Paloma Bath Soak (ideal for unwinding after a long day or a late night) and Kopari Coconut Crush Exfoliating Body Scrub, a must for sloughing off dry skin this time of year.

Nordstrom

Best Home Deals

Spruce up your home for the holidays with a few added extras that make all the difference. This brilliant set of glass ornaments is an effortless way to upgrade your Christmas tree in a pinch, while this classic fire pit (which is currently 50 percent off) would easily elevate the ambiance of your backyard and serve as a fun focal point to create new memories with house guests and neighbors alike.

While we're on the topic of hosting, refresh your bedding with new comforters and throw blankets, and pick up a set of trusty Le Creuset baking dishes to ensure Thanksgiving dinner goes off without a hitch.

