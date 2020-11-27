Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale Just Got Even Better with This Extra Discount

Nordstrom knows the way to our hearts is with amazing deals, which it’s offering during Black Friday! Yes, the coveted shopping holiday post-Turkey Day is finally here. But if you’re a frequent Nordy shopper, you probably noticed the department store has been offering Cyber Deals all week. (FYI: That’s what Nordstrom is calling its Black Friday sale this year.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To save you some time, we sifted through pages and pages of its Cyber Deals to bring you the best and most stylish Nordstrom deals you can get on Black Friday — and they’re all under $150!

The Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals to Shop:

Whether you’re shopping for a fashionable friend or treating yourself, there are plenty of great sale styles no matter your budget. With savings this good, there’s no telling how much longer these items will be in stock. While Nordstrom’s Cyber Deals run through December 1, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of them sooner rather than later to make sure you get everything you want.

Keep scrolling to shop our top picks from Nordstrom’s Black Friday deals!

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Cole Haan Signature Hooded Down & Feather Jacket, $84.37 (orig. $225); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Topshop Millie Twill Tea Top, $17.50 (orig. $35); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Levi’s The Wedgie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans, $48.67 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker, $36–$45.22 (orig. $80); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Spencer Leather Wallet on a Chain, $112.80 (orig. $180); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! BP. Print Comfy Pajamas, $29.92 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Hunter Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot, $89.98 (orig. $145); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell Fringe Hoop Earrings, $16 (orig. $32); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Club Monaco Woven Sleeve Sweater, $118.65 (orig. $169.50); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Sweaty Betty Gary Yoga Trousers, $75.60 (orig. $108); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! BeautyBio GloPRO Microneedling Regeneration Tool, $149.25 (orig. $199); nordstrom.com