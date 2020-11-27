Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale Just Got Even Better with This Extra Discount
Score an additional 25 percent off thousands of clearance styles
Nordstrom knows the way to our hearts is with amazing deals, which it’s offering during Black Friday! Yes, the coveted shopping holiday post-Turkey Day is finally here. But if you’re a frequent Nordy shopper, you probably noticed the department store has been offering Cyber Deals all week. (FYI: That’s what Nordstrom is calling its Black Friday sale this year.)
With up to 50 percent off top brands like Ugg, Spanx, and Levi’s, it’s likely you’ve already added styles to your cart. But to make this day even more exciting, Nordstrom is offering shoppers an additional 25 percent off its entire clearance section, including clothing, shoes, jewelry, and handbags. There’s so much on sale, you can’t not shop Nordstrom’s Black Friday deals.
To save you some time, we sifted through pages and pages of its Cyber Deals to bring you the best and most stylish Nordstrom deals you can get on Black Friday — and they’re all under $150!
The Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals to Shop:
- Cole Haan Signature Hooded Down & Feather Jacket, $84.37 (orig. $225)
- Topshop Millie Twill Tea Top, $17.50 (orig. $35)
- Levi’s The Wedgie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans, $48.67 (orig. $98)
- Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker, $36–$45.22 (orig. $80)
- Kate Spade New York Spencer Leather Wallet on a Chain, $112.80 (orig. $180)
- BP. Print Comfy Pajamas, $29.92 (orig. $55)
- Hunter Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot, $89.98 (orig. $145)
- Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98)
- Madewell Fringe Hoop Earrings, $12 (orig. $32)
- Club Monaco Woven Sleeve Sweater, $118.65 (orig. $169.50)
- Sweaty Betty Gary Yoga Trousers, $75.60 (orig. $108)
- BeautyBio GloPRO Microneedling Regeneration Tool, $149.25 (orig. $199)
The items we can’t resist scooping up on sale include the celeb-loved Adidas Stan Smith sneakers for $44 off, these high-waisted Levi’s Wedgie jeans for 50 percent off, and this adorable button-down blouse from Topshop for less than $20. We were also excited to find the customer-loved Spanx faux leather leggings for $20 off and this Kate Spade wallet crossbody for 40 percent off.
Whether you’re shopping for a fashionable friend or treating yourself, there are plenty of great sale styles no matter your budget. With savings this good, there’s no telling how much longer these items will be in stock. While Nordstrom’s Cyber Deals run through December 1, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of them sooner rather than later to make sure you get everything you want.
Keep scrolling to shop our top picks from Nordstrom’s Black Friday deals!
