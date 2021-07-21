This Dyson Cordless Vacuum Already Sold Out Once, But It's Back — and It's $120 Off
With hundreds of different options on the market, choosing a new vacuum can be a tough choice. If you're looking for a trustworthy brand and don't mind splurging, then Dyson should be your first choice. The brand's vacuums have been best-sellers among shoppers for many years and don't go on sale often, so when they do, it's definitely worth taking advantage.
The Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum is $120 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but don't wait to add it to your cart. It's already sold out once the sale started and is bound to go out of stock very soon. Luckily, Nordstrom credit card holders have early access to the entire sale, which means you can snag one before deals are available to the public on July 28. Not a cardmember? There's still time to sign up to get early access.
Buy It! Dyson Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum, $579.99 (orig. $699.99); nordstrom.com
Not only will this vacuum clean carpet and hard floors, but it's also great for picking up dirt and debris from upholstered furniture. Plus, the compact design can easily clean hard-to-reach areas and can run for up to 60 minutes on a single charge. It also comes with everything you need to install the wall-mounted charging dock.
This Dyson vacuum has nearly 1,000 five-star reviews from shoppers that swear by its quality and durability. One shopper says, "it's worth every penny," and describes it as lightweight, powerful, and convenient.
"The first time I used it I was in awe, and a bit peeved about my old device when I saw the canister! It was filled to the max," says one Nordstrom shopper. "I know now when I use this vacuum my floors are as clean as they can be. Dyson knows their stuff!"
If you've been searching for a new vacuum, now is the time to add one to your cleaning arsenal while the Dyson V11 is on sale for $120 off. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to the public very soon and this popular item is bound to sell out, so don't wait to get it at a discounted price.
