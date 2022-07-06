Everything to Know About the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Including How to Shop Before It Opens to the Public

Early access is based on your membership level, which is determined based on the amount you spend yearly: Icons can begin shopping on Wednesday, July 6; Ambassadors can shop on Thursday, July 7; and Influencers and Nordstrom cardholders can shop on Saturday, July 9. That means anyone with early access has almost an entire month to enjoy the Anniversary Sale, which is a pretty good perk considering that styles tend to sell out quickly thanks to their incredibly low prices. Not sure about your membership level? Just sign into your Nordstrom account and click "The Nordy Club Rewards" tab to find out.