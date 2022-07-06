Everything to Know About the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Including How to Shop Before It Opens to the Public
The words "Nordstrom sale" are like music to our ears, and even more so when it's about the department store's most popular event of the year.
Mark your calendars, because the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is set to return mid-July (but if you're a Nordy Club member or cardholder, you can start saving even earlier — more on that below). Nordstrom loyalists know that the two-week-long extravaganza is the best time of the year to save big on best-sellers and new arrivals across fashion, beauty, and home. We're talking discounts better than Black Friday, so you'll definitely want to take advantage of them while you can.
Prior to the sale, Nordstrom is offering customers a sneak peek of what will be marked down — and there are more than 6,000 items up for grabs. To better prepare for what's to come, keep scrolling to learn everything you need to know about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. And don't forget to browse the 25 jaw-dropping deals we pulled that you can shop right now!
When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially kicks off on Friday, July 15 at 12:01 a.m. ET/ Thursday, July 14 at 9:01 p.m. PT, but Nordy club members and cardholders get exclusive early access to shop before everyone else. It ends on Monday, August 1 at 2:59 a.m. ET/ Friday, July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Who can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The short answer is that anyone can shop the Anniversary Sale starting July 15. However, those with a Nordy Club membership will be able to score all the deals ahead of time.
Early access is based on your membership level, which is determined based on the amount you spend yearly: Icons can begin shopping on Wednesday, July 6; Ambassadors can shop on Thursday, July 7; and Influencers and Nordstrom cardholders can shop on Saturday, July 9. That means anyone with early access has almost an entire month to enjoy the Anniversary Sale, which is a pretty good perk considering that styles tend to sell out quickly thanks to their incredibly low prices. Not sure about your membership level? Just sign into your Nordstrom account and click "The Nordy Club Rewards" tab to find out.
If you don't have a membership yet, you can sign up for free right now and automatically unlock Influencer status, letting you access deals a full six days before the sale opens to the public starting Friday, July 15.
Where can I shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
You can shop the Anniversary Sale both in stores during regular business hours or online at any time. Nordstrom recommends the latter since its stores tend to be extra busy this time of year — and we couldn't agree more.
Shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale online will save you both time and money. Not only is it easier to browse comfortably from your couch, but there is also a much wider selection of sale styles available on Nordstrom's website. Plus, you can easily find what you're looking for by using filters for sizes, colors, prices, and more.
What will be discounted during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
This is a great time to refresh your wardrobe: There will be thousands of deals on clothing, shoes, and accessories for the whole family. You can expect to find steep discounts on a slew of customer-loved styles and new arrivals from highly sought-after brands, like Madewell, Nike, Ugg, and Spanx. There are also 100+ new brands being added to the mix this year, including designer labels like Farm Rio, Naked Wardrobe, Proenza Schouler, and Cult Gaia.
Our advice? Stock up on closet staples like black leggings and crisp blazers and add in a few trendy pieces while you're at it. For the latter, we're eyeing this platform version of the Converse sneakers that so many A-listers own.
Speaking of essentials, you'll want to use this opportunity to replenish your favorite beauty products and try new ones, too. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is known for its exclusive beauty bundles that you can't get anywhere else. There will be deals from popular brands like La Mer, Olaplex, Voluspa, and Estée Lauder. Peep this Anastasia Beverly Hills deluxe brow kit that's under $35 and this Lancôme moisturizing and anti-aging set that's going for $139 (valued at $209).
This is also a great time to treat your home to a refresh. There will be markdowns on kitchen gadgets, bedding, bath, and decor, including the supremely soft Barefoot Dreams blanket that celebrities love.
Nordstrom recently released a preview of styles that are included in the sale, which you can add to your "Wish List" now to shop whenever your access begins. But if you're too excited to wait until then, there are plenty of amazing deals in Nordstrom's regular sale section right now, too.
Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite styles you can get great deals on ahead of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Best Clothing Deals
- Free People Makai High Waist Cutoff Shorts, $40.80 (orig. $68)
- Reformation Walter Top, $40.80 (orig. $68)
- Chelsea 28 Tie-Front Tiered Midi Dress, $53.40 (orig. $89)
- Levi's Wedgie Ripped High Waist Crop Straight Leg Crop, $53.70 (orig. $89.50)
- Madewell Daisy Stitch Ruffle Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress, $82.80 (orig. $138)
Best Shoe Deals
- Mia Lunna Platform Ankle Strap Sandal, $39.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Dolce Vita Nyx Slide Sandal, $59.99 (orig. $80)
- Ugg Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper, $67.50 (orig. $90)
- Sarto by Franco Sarto Greene Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $99)
- Hoka One One Clifton Edge Running Shoe, $127.99 (orig. $160)
Best Accessories Deals
- BP. Rectangular Sunglasses, $9 (orig. $15)
- BaubleBar Textured Hoop Earrings, $19.80 (orig. $44)
- Topshop Sia Chain Strap Quilted Shoulder Bag, $28.70 (orig. $41)
- Lele Sadoughi Layered Stone Necklace, $57.50 (orig. $115)
- Mansur Gavriel Mini Tulipano Leather Tote, $198 (orig. $495)
Best Beauty Deals
- Lancôme L'Absolu Lip Lacquer, $13.50 (orig. $27)
- Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set, $16.10 (orig. $23)
- Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette, $24.50 (orig. $49)
- Saturday Skin Pretty Pop Probiotic Power Whipped Cream, $39.90 (orig. $57)
- Quip Smart Electric Toothbrush, $41.94 (orig. $69.90)
Best Home Deals
- Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte, $20 (orig. $28)
- Casper Texture Grid Organic Cotton Lumbar Pillow, $39.50 (orig. $79)
- Riedel Vinum Set of 2 Brandy Glasses, $45.50 (orig. $65)
- Kate Spade New York Park Circle Rose Glass Ice Bucket and Scoop, $56.25 (orig. $125)
- Minna Abstract Throw Blanket, $146 (orig. $365)
