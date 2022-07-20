Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Overflowing with Thousands of Can't-Miss Deals — Here Are the Best 30 Under $150
There's nothing more we love than scoring products celebs actually use and trendy styles for less — and all of that is possible right now thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
The department store's biggest event of the year is finally open to the public, which means you've got a little less than two weeks to shop. The annual sale is overflowing with steeply discounted clothing, shoes, and accessories from coveted brands, like Madewell, Ugg, Adidas, Spanx, and Free People. You'll also find deals on hundreds of home goods and dozens of exclusive beauty bundles that you can't get anywhere else.
With more than 6,000 deals to comb through, it's a little overwhelming to find what you're looking for. So to help you get started, we rounded up some of the best deals you can score for under $150. We've broken it down in three categories — deals under $50, deals under $100, and deals under $150 — so you can easily shop within your budget.
Remember that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends on Monday, August 1 at 2:59 a.m. ET/ Friday, July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. While there's still plenty of time to shop, it's very likely that things will sell out well-before then.
TL;DR: If you haven't shopped the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you need to ASAP. So keep scrolling to start adding these finds to your virtual cart!
Deals Under $50
Let's start with some of the most affordable things we found hiding in the sale, like these gold twisted hoops from Madewell that are now only $16 and this pretty lacey crochet bralette from Free People that's $13 off. Anyone looking to up their brow game should definitely add this Anastasia Beverly Hills kit to their cart. There's also a deal on the Zella leggings that shoppers and editors can't get enough of.
If your summer wardrobe could use a few extra breezy pieces, there are plenty of dresses for $50 or less to stock up on. There's this puff-sleeve floral midi that would be cute for baby showers, weddings, and other outdoor soirées and this flattering babydoll mini that's easy to throw on when temperatures sweltering.
- Madewell Medium Twirl Hoop Earrings, $15.90 (orig. $24)
- Ugg 2-Pack Slouchy Ribbed Crew Socks, $20.90 (orig. $32)
- Free People Intimately FP Adella Longline Bralette, $24.90 (orig. $38)
- Briogeo Hydrate + Repair Mask Kit, $29 (valued at $49)
- Thread & Supply Polar Fleece Shacket, $32.99 (orig. $45)
- BP. Printed Babydoll Minidress, $38.99–$41.99 (orig. $55)
- Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings, $39.99 (orig. $65)
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Brow Kit, $39 (valued at $68)
- Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal, $46.99 (orig, $69.95)
- Billabong Fell For You Floral Midi Dress, $49.99 (orig. $79.95)
Deals Under $100
When browsing the sale, one of the first items that immediately caught our attention were the Spanx faux leather leggings, which you can now get for 30 percent off. They've racked up thousands of five-star ratings for their flattering fit and ability to instantly make any outfit chicer.
As for some celeb-inspired finds, you can snag the boxy Levi's jeans that Hailey Bieber has worn for only $70, a similar pair of the Ugg slippers that Jennifer Lopez owns in multiple colors for 30 percent off, and this backpack version of the Longchamp tote bag that Kate Middleton has carried for years for $47 off. Also, peep this cosmetic bag filled with four travel-sized La Mer products, including the famous moisturizing cream Kate Hudson uses.
- Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit, $59 (valued at $92)
- Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $64.90 (orig. $98)
- Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper, $69.90 (orig. $100)
- Levi's Ribcage Ripped Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $69.90 (orig. $108)
- Adidas Swift Run Sneaker, $69.99 (orig. $85)
- Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Set, $70 (orig. $140)
- Steve Madden Holley Chelsea Boot, $84.99 (orig. $129.95)
- Longchamp Large Le Pliage Backpack, $92.99 (orig. $140)
- La Mer Luminous Renewal Set, $95 (valued at $155)
- Treasure & Bond Longline Shacket, $98.90 (orig. $159)
Deals Under $150
If you've got a little more to splurge, we suggest investing in some of Nordstrom's incredible skincare bundles, like this one that will deliver a hydrating at-home facial for $140. In the fashion department, you may want to scoop up these cotton denim overalls from Madewell while you can get them for $53 off. The one-and-done outfits have become a popular pick among Hollywood stars, like Blake Lively, Sydney Sweeney, and Camila Cabello, who have all recently been spotted in a pair.
Speaking of more things celebrities own, the cozy Barefoot Dreams blanket that Chrissy Teigen and Jennifer Garner both use is on sale. There's also this set of four mini candles from Diptyque, a brand that Meghan Markle has been a longtime fan of and still currently keeps in her home.
- Madewell Straight-Leg Overalls, $104.99 (orig. $158)
- Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set, $110 (valued at $152)
- Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket, $119.90 (orig. $180)
- Hunter Original Refined Short Leopard Waterproof Rain Boot, $123.99 (orig. $185)
- Rails Maya Satin Midi Skirt, $124.99 (orig. $188)
- Kate Spade New York Roulette Leather Wallet on a Chain, $129.99 (orig. $198)
- AllSaints Wick Crop Cardigan, $129.99 (orig. $199)
- Dagne Dover 365 Large Landon Water Resistant Neoprene Carryall Duffle Bag, $133.90 (orig. $200)
- Farm Rio Spring Bananas Cotton Blouse, $139.99 (orig. $200)
- Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer & Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion Set, $140 (valued at $209)
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Overflowing with Thousands of Can't-Miss Deals — Here Are the Best 30 Under $150
- The Secret to Hailey Bieber's Soft Nude Manicure Is an $11 Polish
- The Pillows Amazon Shoppers Call 'Cool and Comfortable' Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now
- The Staple Spanx Leggings That Notoriously Sell Out Are on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now