Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Just Around the Corner — Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Any frequent Nordstrom shopper knows the Anniversary Sale is one of its biggest and most popular events of the year — it’s the best time to score some of the most amazing savings at the department store. But in case you’re unfamiliar, we’re here to give you all the details. The two-week-long event typically offers majorly discounted prices on thousands of fashion and beauty items. Due to the impact from COVID-19, things are happening a little differently this year. (But Nordstrom promises the deals will be just as good!) The sale normally takes place in mid-July, but to better prepare and ensure the comfort and safety of its customers, it will now begin in August.

The 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is just around the corner, so keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know before it’s here — including 25 deals you can shop right now while you eagerly wait for it to drop. And be sure to keep this page bookmarked because we’ll be updating it as new information is made available.

When Is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Mark your calendars, because the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially opens to the public on Wednesday, August 19. It runs through Sunday, August 30, which means you’ll have just 12 days to shop. This is slightly fewer days than last year, but still plenty of time to add your favorites pieces to your cart. And depending on your Nordy Club status, you might have even more time to shop; see below for more details.

Who Can Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is open to anyone and everyone who wants to shop, but the amount of time you have to shop is dependent on your Nordy Club status. Any cardmember who has reached at least Insider status will get early access to the department store’s amazing deals — Icons can start shopping on August 4, Ambassadors on August 7, Influencers on August 10, and Insiders and all other cardmembers on August 13. This is a big deal, considering styles tend to sell out extremely quickly during this sale. (As mentioned above, it’s open to everyone else beginning August 19.)

To find your membership status, log into your Nordstrom account and click on “The Nordy Club” tab on the left-hand side. This handy tool will tell you your status and the dates you’ll be able to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. If you’re not already a member but frequently shop at Nordstrom, we highly recommend signing up to become one (it’s free!). As a Nordy Club member, you can unlock points toward Nordstrom Notes for every dollar spent, which is essentially just free money to spend later.

Where Can I Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Nordstrom stores have recently reopened in most cities after temporarily closing due to COVID-19, so you can shop the sale in person during normal business hours. (You can locate your closest Nordstrom store here). The department store has taken extra measures to ensure customers will feel safe while shopping in stores during the Anniversary Sale.

However, you can also shop the sale entirely online. What’s great about shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale online is that once the sale opens at 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT on August 19, you can shop it around the clock until it ends. This is ideal for those who might be working during normal business hours. Depending on where you live, select Nordstrom stores are providing contactless curbside pick-up of online orders.

What Will Be Discounted During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

To help you prepare before the event, Nordstrom is releasing a preview of everything that will be on sale on July 24. The online-only Nordstrom Anniversary Sale catalog will give shoppers the ability to save their favorite pieces to their “Wish List” and make it even easier to add them to their shopping carts once they gain access to the sale.

While we anxiously wait for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to drop, we rounded up some amazing deals you can score at the department store right now. Keep scrolling to shop!

Best Clothing Deals

Best Shoe Deals

Best Handbag Deals

Best Accessories Deals

Best Makeup & Skincare Deals

