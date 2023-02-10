Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough's Galentine's Days Essentials, from Diptyque Candles to Alo Yoga Sweats

Galentine's Day is a time to celebrate the love of best friends — two things Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough know all too well. The duo have been besties for over a decade, having been introduced by their hairstylist in 2012.

"We connected shortly after the introduction and have been inseparable ever since," Dobrev exclusively tells PEOPLE.

"Nina has become one of my closest friends over the last decade," Hough adds. "She is basically family at this point!"

Notably, this year marks the golden birthday of Galentine's Day, celebrated on February 13 and first created as a fictional holiday by Amy Poehler's Parks and Recreation character 13 years ago. And while there are many ways to celebrate this day of friendship, a night in with the gals is a winning plan. Accordingly, Dobrev and Hough exclusively shared their top essentials to celebrate this festive occasion.

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough's Galentine's Day Essentials

Alo Yoga Soho Pullover and Alo Yoga Soho Sweatpant

Dobrev says that "comfy loungewear is a must-have for any girls night in," and that's why she would wear the Soho Pullover and Sweatpant from Alo Yoga for her ideal Galentine's Day. "Alo Yoga is my go-to loungewear," says The Vampire Diaries alum. "The material of this set is super soft and cozy." The set (sold as separate pieces) comes in several mellow tones like midnight green, taupe, and heather gray, which only add to the relaxing vibes.

Alo Yoga

Buy It! Alo Yoga Soho Pullover, $88, aloyoga.com; Alo Yoga Soho Sweatpant, $108, aloyoga.com

Diptyque Roses Candle

Meanwhile, Hough leans towards aromatherapy as the key to good night in — specifically to the floral stylings of Diptyque's Roses candle. "Diptyque candles smell amazing and have always been one of my favorites," says the actress and dancer. "The scent emanates throughout my home and really sets the mood for a chill night in with your best friends." This luxurious candle hails from France and boasts a 60-hour burn time, so you can enjoy the scent for many nights to come.

Dipty Que Paris

Buy It! Diptyque Roses Candle; $72; nordstrom.com

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Angular Blanket

Should you feel like settling in for a movie — maybe a romantic comedy? — you might want a cozy blanket. Dobrev loves the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Angular Blanket, saying that these blankets "take coziness to another level — they're soft, high-quality, and keep you extra warm especially during the cold winter months." Barefoot Dreams is a favorite cozy brand among celebrities, with fans like Hailey Bieber, Oprah, and Chrissy Teigen.

Barefoot Dreams

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Angular Blanket, $168; nordstrom.com

Fresh Vine Wine Cabernet Sauvignon

Considering the best friends went into business together to start Fresh Vine Wine, it's no surprise that vino made their list. Their brand has a variety of reds, whites, and rosés, and Hough's pick is one of the deeper flavors: "Galentine's Day is filled with chocolates, and our Cabernet Sauvignon is the perfect pairing." The wine has notes of blackberry, vanilla, and spice for a robust flavor combination.

Fresh Vine Wine

Buy It! Fresh Vine Wines Cabernet Sauvignon, $21.95; freshvinewine.com

Fresh Vine Wines Brut Rosé Sparkling

Dobrev, on the other hand, thinks the "Brut Rosé is the perfect toasting wine for a night with your best girlfriends." It's a blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, with sweet notes of strawberries, apples, and raspberries. "Its bright pink color and long-lasting bubbles will fit right in with the Galentine's theme," Dobrev adds.

Fresh Vine Wine

Buy It! Fresh Vine Wines Brut Rosé Sparkling, $22.95; freshvinewine.com

Riedel Champagne Wine Glasses

You can't have a proper toast without the right wine glasses, and Hough prefers the Riedel Champagne Wine Glass. "These glasses really intensify the flavor and tasting notes of our white wines and Brut Rosé specifically," says Hough. "They're easy-to-use, chic glasses for all wine lovers, whether you're a beginner or an expert sommelier." These glasses come as a set, and are dishwasher-safe, so you don't have to worry about cleanup after your gathering.

Riedel

Buy It! Riedel Champagne Wine Glasses, $40; nordstrom.com

Sculpd Pottery Starter Bundles

Should you want an activity to entertain your friends that's still relatively mellow, Dobrev suggests an artistic pursuit. "This pottery starter bundle is a great activity to bring out your creative side," says Dobrev. "You can make a vase, pot, and everything in between." The bundle comes with paints, brushes, clay, and varnish, among other tools.

Sculpd

Buy It! Sculpd Pottery Starter Bundle, $85 (orig. $90); sculpd.com

Le Maxi Rouge & Moi Deluxe Gel Manicure Set

If you're leaning toward the spa direction, Hough is a fan of an at-home manicure. She recommends the Le Maxi Rouge & Moi Deluxe Gel Manicure Set. "This kit is super fun to bring out at a girls' night — a cute and easy self-care moment," says Hough. The set includes four gel polishes, several tools, and an LED lamp.

Le Mini Macaron

Buy It! Le Maxi Rouge & Moi Deluxe Gel Manicure Set, $65; leminimacaron.com

i-S Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum

And if you want to give yourself a little facial, Dobrev favors the i-S Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum. The serum contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin B, and antioxidants that work to soothe and hydrate your skin. "Skincare is a fun activity for any girls' night in, and this serum does an amazing job at hydrating the skin and locking moisture in," Dobrev says.

iS Clinical

Buy It! i-S Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum, $96; dermstore.com

Theraface Facial Therapy

While you're pampering your face, you might as well give it a little massage for the full facial experience — and that's where the TheraFace comes in handy. Hough says she's "used Therabody's products for years" and always has one of the massagers with her while she's on the go. "They are the best therapy for your body; from sore muscles to facial health — they are truly the best cure," she says. The face massager in particular uses a series of lights and percussive vibrations to boost all aspects of skin health, making it a welcome addition to a night of treating yourself.

Therabody

Buy It! Theraface Facial Therapy, $399; therabody.com

