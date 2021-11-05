Nina Dobrev Shares Her Must-Have Items for Holiday Hosting — Including Le Creuset Cookware
Nina Dobrev is a dinner party host extraordinaire. And she happens to have a penchant for baking pies. So if you're gearing up to host a holiday party this year, you might want to take some notes.
Along with her trusted Williams Sonoma pie dish, which doubles as a centerpiece for her tablescapes, Dobrev often finds herself experimenting with different dessert recipes ahead of the holidays. And as she explains, it's all about the guests. Even if that means whipping up a crowd-pleasing dish you might not actually eat yourself.
"My favorite is rhubarb pie personally, but I know that pumpkin pie is what people love for the holidays, especially Thanksgiving," Dobrev tells PEOPLE. "I hate pumpkin pie with a burning passion. I don't like anything pumpkin flavored. But you know, as a host, you can't be selfish, so I typically will make a pumpkin pie even though I won't eat it myself."
Buy It! Le Creuset Cast Iron Pan, $190; williamssonoma.com
Of course, whether prepping for a holiday dinner party or just using it to cook in her everyday life, Dobrev says she heavily relies on her "really beautiful" Le Creuset cast iron cookware. "[It] can be a little bit more expensive, but they're definitely staples that you can use year round [that] also last a lifetime," she says. "They're such good quality. I'm obsessed with them."
In fact, she loves her Le Creuset cookware so much, she purchased a red cast iron skillet to keep in her rental house as she films a new movie. The Vampire Diaries alum has made her on-set trailer feel more like home since she says she probably spends more time there than in her actual house. If you're looking to jazz things up in your home before having some people over, Dobrev suggests hitting up your local Target and going for the basics: pillows, blankets, and candles.
Buy It! Opalhouse Decorative Throw Pillows, $20–$24.99; target.com
"The first thing I did was I went to Target and I bought decorative pillows to make it feel more homey and a couple [of] blankets to make it feel cozier and also warmer because when you get there at five in the morning, it is freezing," she says. "And candles are a big one; I bought a bunch of scented candles."
She usually prefers citrusy, light, fresh scents, but opted for a few pine-scented candles to get into the Christmas vibe a little early this year. (Fun fact: Dobrev often gifts flowers or candles, specifically Diptyque, as housewarming presents to "help make a house [feel like] a home.")
Buy It! Diptyque Limited-Edition Sapin Candle, $42–$78; nordstrom.com
The actress, who recently partnered with Affirm, a credit card alternative that allows consumers to buy now and pay later, says she easily used her Affirm Debit+ card at retailers like Target and Williams Sonoma, although the card can be used anywhere in U.S. Can't beat that.
An expert gift giver and Christmas lover, Dobrev plans on gifting wine from her wine company, Fresh Vine Wine this holiday season because "what's better than having a cocktail with your loved ones?"
Buy It! Round Marble and Wood Serving Board, $39.99; target.com
Naturally, as the owner of a wine company, Dobrev is big on charcuterie boards — whether at a party or in a casual setting. She's a huge fan of Target's round marble cutting boards for crafting an "aesthetically pleasing" charcuterie board, complete with marble cheese knives. Just don't forget the sharp cheddar, one of her go-to's for any charcuterie board. Well, that and a decent goat cheese with jam. It's all about the delicious details, right?
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Nina Dobrev Shares Her Must-Have Items for Holiday Hosting — Including Le Creuset Cookware
- Oprah's List of Favorite Things Has So Many Cozy Finds — Including Supremely Soft Loungewear Sets
- The Newest Apple AirPods Are Officially Available — and They're Cheaper Than Previous Editions
- Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale Includes More Than 24,000 Items — Here Are 20 to Shop Now