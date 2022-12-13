Nicole Richie's Etsy Holiday Gift Guide Is Full of Her Favorite 'Handmade' Gifts That 'Really Mean Something'

As a mother, fashion designer, and lover of Christmas, gift-giving is somewhat of a skill for Nicole Richie.

"Gifts are an opportunity to really say to somebody, I see you, and I think when you are supporting small businesses, what you're also doing is getting people gifts that they probably don't have," Richie tells PEOPLE. "I definitely go to Etsy for most of my gifting, because I truly love the idea of giving gifts that are handmade things, made by artisans."

That's why this year, she decided to collaborate with handmade, artisan-crafted goods hub Etsy, with whom she's previously curated collections through her lifestyle and jewelry brand, House of Harlow.

And while the creative director and self-proclaimed "long time user" of Etsy is more than qualified to curate a gift guide, she didn't do it alone. She had hand-picked several artisans and businesses to highlight already, but opted to invite her followers to "join in" on the fun, sharing the artisans they "loved."

Stefan Colson

Nicole Richie's Holiday Gift Guide at Etsy

The guide is separated into sections denoting whether her followers picked the item or Richie did, as well as split into lists targeted toward who you're shopping for: kids, pets, significant others, friends. From handmade ceramic mugs to personalized leather flasks and matching outfits for a dog and their owner, the list has something for everyone.

When it comes to giving gifts, the Making the Cut judge, 41, says she's a big fan of going the thoughtful, personalized route. "I would consider myself a sentimental and personal gift giver," she says. "I love giving gifts that really mean something."

For Richie, the "best part of gift giving" is when the person feels like you "really thought about" them. "It's very easy to just walk in and order something and that's nice, but I do think that there is a feeling around gift-giving when you are giving somebody something that is handmade, that really feels like you put time into that, and that this gift is purposeful and meaningful."

As for Richie's own personal favorites, a special gift in honor of her furry friends is what really stole her heart.

"The fastest way to make me cry is to give me something with my animals on it," she said. "And we highlighted this one artist who paints your pet's faces on Christmas ornaments, and I found it so beautiful just even off of the website. I was like these are amazing. I definitely want to highlight this artisan."

When a surprise package of ornaments with her own pets' faces on them (shown above) arrived at her door from the appreciative artisan, Richie says she "fell to pieces."

"I was like, oh my god, this is amazing. That really got me and I would say that that's definitely the gift that stood out to me the most."

Keep scrolling to shop more top selections from Nicole Richie's holiday gift guide at Etsy.

Stefan Colson

Buy It! MagicLinen Unisex Linen Robe, $119; etsy.com

Stefan Colson

Buy It! Alchemy Jewelry Clear Acrylic Golden Brass Clip-On Earrings, $40 (originally $50); etsy.com

Stefan Colson

Buy It! Maria Ida Designs Glass Blown Tie-Dyed Fire Drinking Glass, $68.85; etsy.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.