Dress Your Own Tiny Superstar Like Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's Twins for Less Than $14

So, are these sweet and stylish baby outfits from an exclusive boutique only celebrities can afford? Much to our delight, not at all. They're part of a line from Gerber that includes footie pajamas and long-sleeve and short-sleeve onesies. From what we can tell, Zion and Zillion are sporting the 100 percent cotton Gerber Sleep n' Play Footie that you can buy in a four-pack from Amazon in sizes from preemie to 6-9 months. The other prints — blue with bears, gray with stars, and green with a bear saying "Be Brave, Be Kind" — are equally adorable. According to Amazon, these are the best-sellers in their category, which may or may not be because of the Cannon boys.