Amazon Reviewers Say These $19 Blackout Curtains Are the Secret to Keeping Your Home Warmer in the Winter
If you’ve shopped on Amazon for curtains, you’ve probably come across Nicetown’s Blackout Curtains. They’re so effective that they’ve amassed more than 14,000 five-star ratings, and countless reviewers are obsessed with one winter-ready feature: In addition to blocking out light and heat in the summer, the curtains also do a great job staving off the cold. Even better? They happen to be on sale for just $19 right now.
The same components that keep you cool in warmer months are what help the curtains trap heat as seasons change and temperatures drop. Their thick fabric is light-resistant and thermally insulated, which prevents the weather outside your window — whether hot or cold — from seeping into your home. Equipped with silver grommets and sold in sets of two, they’re as easy to put up as they are practical.
An affordable solution to the dreaded drafts of winter, the curtains have been praised by reviewers for their multipurpose functionality. “These curtains are great! We put them up over our patio door and the room is instantly warmer. We still have a big bay window to cover and I can already feel the difference,” said one shopper.
“We have a door we removed, not knowing the hallway was not properly insulated,” another reviewer wrote. “We decided to put these curtains in the doorway. They work so well! It is a good 10-plus degrees colder in the hallway than it is in the room on the other side. They do a great job of keeping the cold out!”
One customer even loved the curtains so much that they decided to convert to blackout curtains all year round throughout their entire house (and have used them for years), reiterating that they’re “great at blocking out light and keeping out the cold in the winter and the heat in the summer.”
Buy It! Nicetown Blackout Curtains, $19 (orig. $31); amazon.com
