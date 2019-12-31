How Cities Around the World Are Ringing in 2020: See the Stunning Photos

Sydney, Australia
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House in the midnight display during New Year’s Eve celebrations Down Under.
Seoul, South Korea
South Koreans perform on stage to celebrate 2020 at the Bosingak pavilion in Seoul, South Korea.
Bali, Indonesia
Fireworks ignite over Bali’s Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park.
Singapore
Drones form the year ‘2020’ as fireworks go off at Marina Bay.
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Even more fireworks go off above the Petronas Twin Towers during New Year’s Eve celebrations.