How Cities Around the World Are Ringing in 2020: See the Stunning Photos

Welcome to a new decade!
By Kate Hogan
December 31, 2019 02:31 PM

1 of 5

Sydney, Australia

James Gourley/Getty

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House in the midnight display during New Year’s Eve celebrations Down Under.

2 of 5

Seoul, South Korea

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

South Koreans perform on stage to celebrate 2020 at the Bosingak pavilion in Seoul, South Korea. 

3 of 5

Bali, Indonesia

MADE NAGI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Fireworks ignite over Bali’s Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park.

4 of 5

Singapore

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty

Drones form the year ‘2020’ as fireworks go off at Marina Bay.

5 of 5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

FAZRY ISMAIL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Even more fireworks go off above the Petronas Twin Towers during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

