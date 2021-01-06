Amazon’s New Year Sale Includes Beauty, Wellness, Food, and More Subscription Boxes for Way Less — Starting at $7
Whether you’re devoted to the art of the New Year’s resolution or prefer to go with the flow, Amazon just made a major case for investing in subscription boxes in 2021. To kick off the year, the site discounted tons of best-selling options by as much as 40 percent.
The deals are part of Amazon’s New Year New You sales initiative, highlighting wellness-oriented products to help shoppers achieve their goals. Many of the marked-down subscription boxes stick to that theme. Take the Fit Snack monthly subscription box, which comes packed with 10 premium healthy snacks per box, or the LivingBetter50 box, whose themed monthly offerings are specifically chosen with women over 50 in mind.
Those aiming to improve their mindfulness should check out the month-to-month Self Care Subscription Box from TheraBox, which features six to eight full-sized products ranging from aromatherapy oils to activities for happiness. Each box has a total value of $120 or more, and you can subscribe to your first for only $34 now.
Shop Discounted Subscription Boxes on Amazon
- Fit Snack Healthy Snack Subscription Box, first box for $17.92 (orig. $28)
- TheraBox Self Care Subscription Box, first box for $33.75 (orig. $45)
- BabyFaceDiary Authentic Korean Sheet Mask Subscription, first box for $7 (orig. $9.99)
- Bombs and Bubbles Bath Bomb Subscription Box, first box for $29.75 (orig. $35)
- Crunchy Mama Subscription Box, first box for $29.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Bunny James Boxes Keto Snack Subscription: 7 Snacks, first box for $17 (orig. $21.99)
- LivingBetter50 Monthly Subscription Box for Women Over 50, first box for $40 (orig. $50)
- Cocotique Beauty Subscription Box for Women of Color, first box for $20 (orig. $25)
- Dayspa Body Basics VIP Subscription Box, first box for $28 (orig. $40)
- Zero Pack Zero Sugar Energy Drink and Consumables Subscription Box, first box for $19.95 (orig. $24.95)
- Chakra Box Monthly Subscription, first box for $31.20 (orig. $39)
- Rael Period Care Subscription Box, first box for $25–$30 (orig. $35)
- The Camp Life Glamping & Camping Quarterly Subscription Box, first box for $42.50 (orig. $50)
If you’re looking for a low-cost way to brighten your skin, look no further than the now-$7 BabyFaceDiary Korean sheet mask subscription, through which you’ll receive four hand-selected sheet masks each month. Every box also comes with a handy guide explaining each mask’s key ingredients and skin benefits — plus a healthy dose of hydration.
Even menstrual products have been marked down in Amazon’s subscription box sale, with the top-rated Rael Period Care box available for as low as $25. Each month, subscribers can choose between plastic-free tampons, pads, and standard plastic tampons, all of which are made with 100 percent cotton. Plus, every order includes three additional personal care products like cleansing wipes and acne patches.
There’s no way of knowing how long this promotion will last, so grab your subscription box from Amazon’s newly-discounted selection now.
Buy It! Fit Snack Healthy Snack Subscription Box, first box for $17.92 (orig. $28); amazon.com
Buy It! TheraBox Self Care Subscription Box, first box for $33.75 (orig. $45); amazon.com
Buy It! BabyFaceDiary Authentic Korean Sheet Mask Subscription, first box for $7 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bombs and Bubbles Bath Bomb Subscription Box, first box for $29.75 (orig. $35); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor, and more.
- Shoppers Say This Powerful Oscillating Tower Fan Is So Quiet, They ‘Can’t Even Hear It’
- Nearly 57,000 Amazon Shoppers Agree That These Are the Best Waste Bags for Dogs
- The EWG Just Released Its Best Sunscreens for 2021 — and This ‘Miracle’ Moisturizer Made the Cut
- These 11 Nightstands Look Super Expensive, but They’re Actually Under $100 on Amazon