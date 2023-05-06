Celebrate National Nurses Week with These Last-Minute Gifts for the Nurses in Your Life — All Under $50

Many of them have rave reviews from nurses

By Jessica Leigh Mattern
Published on May 6, 2023 07:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

National Nurses Week Amazon Gifts tout
Photo: People / Jessica Leigh Mattern

It's time to show the nurses in your life some extra love and appreciation.

National Nurses Week, which is celebrated from May 6 through 12, is underway, and it's a great time to treat your friends, family members, or caregivers to something special. If you didn't have anything planned, don't fret — you can still get any of these last-minute, under-$50 gift ideas with free two-day shipping.

National Nurses Week Gifts

While Amazon is packed with thousands of gifts that are eligible for free shipping for Prime members (non-members can score complimentary shipping too by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime), there are several that are sure to impress your favorite nurse. Thankfully, fellow healthcare workers have left reviews galore on the Amazon products that they love, which is how we discovered most of these gems.

Burt's Bees Classics gift set is a popular gift on Amazon, and it's racked up 59,000 five-star ratings. The bundle features several items to encourage some self-pampering, like a coconut foot cream and lip balm. And given how frequently nurses are required to wash their hands, they're sure to appreciate the included cuticle cream, hand salve, and shea butter hand repair cream.

Several nurses raved about the gift set, especially the hand-hydrating cream. "I keep a jar at work and all of my fellow nurses use it and love it," one reviewer wrote. And thanks to the sleek packaging of each product, they're all easy to tote around, ensuring that the recipient can store these skincare goodies in their bag and bring them to work.

Burt's Bees Mothers Day Gifts for Mom,
Amazon

Buy It! Burt's Bees Classics Gift Set, $25; amazon.com

Lovevook's roomy backpack is another Amazon find that's beloved by healthcare workers. The waterproof backpack comes in 19 colors and various sizes, all of which feature several storage compartments and a built-in USB charging port that allows users to charge their devices on the go.

The bag has received 13,000 five-star ratings, and it's a hit with nurses who love it for commuting and storing everything they need at work. Students in nursing school, travel nurses, and those that work at hospitals or nursing homes say it's "perfect" for carrying supplies, meals, and more. Owners rave about its attractive look, durability, and storage capacity too.

LOVEVOOK Laptop Backpack Women Teacher Backpack Nurse Bags
Amazon

Buy It! Lovevook Waterproof Phone Charging Backpack, $29.98 with coupon (orig. $35.98); amazon.com

And if you're looking to keep it simple, you can never go wrong with a mug or a bottle of their favorite wine. Coffee drinkers will appreciate June and Lucy's cute ″Scrub Life″ mug while wine drinkers will get a kick out of Medinava's scrub wine cover. You can slip the adorable scrub set over almost any bottle to create a more personalized gift.

Nurse Gifts for Women "Scrub Life" Mug with Gift Box -
Amazon

Buy It! June and Lucy Scrub Life Mug, $12.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Pink Scrub Wine Gifts For Women and Men
Amazon

Buy It! Medinava Scrub Wine Cover, $16.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

These fun and thoughtful ideas are just the start. There are gifts galore at Amazon. Start your shopping there or browse more under-$50 ideas below.

XYSOCKS If You Can Read This Nurse Is Off Duty Unisex Funky Crew Socks White Angels Gift for Holiday
Amazon

Buy It! Xysocks If You Can Read This Nurse Socks, $8.99; amazon.com

Swig Life 18oz Insulated Coffee Mug with Handle & Lid
Amazon

Buy It! Swig Life Insulated Coffee Mug, $36.92 (orig. $39.95); amazon.com

Maven Thread, Workout Headbands for Women, Wide Headbands
Amazon

Buy It! Maven Thread Wide Non-Slip Headbands Two-Pack, $12.75 with coupon (orig. $17); amazon.com

HLTPRO 4 Pairs Compression Socks for Women & Men - Best Support for Medical, Circulation, Nurses, Running, Travel
Amazon

Buy It! HLTPRO Compression Socks Four-Pack, $11.99–$21.99; amazon.com

Dearfoams Women's Fireside Cairns Shearling Easy on/Off Slide Sandal Slipper
Amazon

Buy It! Dearfoams Cairns Shearling Slide Slippers, $34.99 (orig. $75); amazon.com

Hamilton Beach Shakes and Smoothies with BPA-Free Personal Blender,
Amazon

Buy It! Hamilton Beach Personal Blender, $21.85; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

gofit Walker Pro/Plus Smallest Under Desk Treadmill
One of the Best Under-Desk Treadmills We Tested Is $100 Off at Amazon Right Now
100 Best Deals This Month Tout
The 100 Best Deals We Found at Amazon in May
Oprah Sorel Sale Nordstrom Rack TOUT
One of Oprah's 'Favorite' Sneaker Brands Makes Comfy Sandals, Too — and You Can Get a Pair for Up to 69% Off
Related Articles
100 Best Deals This Month Tout
The 100 Best Deals We Found at Amazon in May
Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop Tout
This Steam Mop Makes Floors Look 'Brand New' — and It's $60 Off at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Basics Digital Oscillating 3 Speed Tower Fan with Remote
This 'Quiet and Powerful' Tower Fan Helps Shoppers Stay Cool While They Sleep, and It's on Sale for Under $50
Furniture Roundup: Outlet Deals Tout
The 10 Best Furniture Deals in Amazon's Outlet Go Up to 61% Off
Cariuma x Pantone Tout
The Comfy Shoes Ashton Kutcher Wears Now Come in Three Cotton Candy-Like Colors That Are Perfect for Summer
Weekend sales roundup
The 6 Best Deals This Weekend, from Huge Savings on Kate Spade Handbags to Brooklinen’s Biggest Sale Yet
Amazon Customer-Lovd Mother's Day Gifts
Amazon Dropped a Customer-Loved Gift Guide for Mother's Day — and Prices Start at $4
BaubleBar May Sale
BaubleBar's Huge Spring Sale Includes Jennifer Aniston's Ring, Katie Holmes' Necklace, and More Starting at $10
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds bundle up as the cute duo walk arm in arm in NYC; Katie Holmes keeps things casual in an open mesh sweater ; Jennifer Garner is seen on January 07, 2020 in Los Angeles; Olivia Wilde, showed off her incredible gym results and six-pack abs
Alo Yoga's Black Friday-Level Sale Includes the Comfy Sweatpants Blake Lively and Katie Holmes Have Worn
people covers
PEOPLE is Hiring! Check Out Our Current Staff Openings and Apply Today
RUNNING GIRL High Impact Sports Bras for Women Tout
This 'Extremely Comfortable' Sports Bra That Shoppers Compare to Name Brands Is on Sale for $24 at Amazon
Best Coach Deals Ahead of Mother's Day
The 10 Best Coach Deals Ahead of Mother's Day Are Up to 50% Off — and Yes, Disney Styles Are Included
juices bottles beverages drinks with various fresh ingredients: fruits and vegetables
These Are the Best Juice Cleanses for Home Delivery
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby Says 'I Only Ever Did My Best' to Care for the Infants She's Now Accused of Murdering
Lucy Letby
U.K. Nurse Lucy Letby Explains Notes She Wrote After Babies' Deaths: 'I Am Evil I Did This'
Disney legos TOUT
Lego Is Celebrating Disney's 100th Anniversary with Commemorative Sets — and They're Perfect for All Ages