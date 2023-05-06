Celebrate National Nurses Week with These Last-Minute Gifts for the Nurses in Your Life — All Under $50

It's time to show the nurses in your life some extra love and appreciation.

National Nurses Week, which is celebrated from May 6 through 12, is underway, and it's a great time to treat your friends, family members, or caregivers to something special. If you didn't have anything planned, don't fret — you can still get any of these last-minute, under-$50 gift ideas with free two-day shipping.

National Nurses Week Gifts

While Amazon is packed with thousands of gifts that are eligible for free shipping for Prime members (non-members can score complimentary shipping too by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime), there are several that are sure to impress your favorite nurse. Thankfully, fellow healthcare workers have left reviews galore on the Amazon products that they love, which is how we discovered most of these gems.

Burt's Bees Classics gift set is a popular gift on Amazon, and it's racked up 59,000 five-star ratings. The bundle features several items to encourage some self-pampering, like a coconut foot cream and lip balm. And given how frequently nurses are required to wash their hands, they're sure to appreciate the included cuticle cream, hand salve, and shea butter hand repair cream.

Several nurses raved about the gift set, especially the hand-hydrating cream. "I keep a jar at work and all of my fellow nurses use it and love it," one reviewer wrote. And thanks to the sleek packaging of each product, they're all easy to tote around, ensuring that the recipient can store these skincare goodies in their bag and bring them to work.

Buy It! Burt's Bees Classics Gift Set, $25; amazon.com

Lovevook's roomy backpack is another Amazon find that's beloved by healthcare workers. The waterproof backpack comes in 19 colors and various sizes, all of which feature several storage compartments and a built-in USB charging port that allows users to charge their devices on the go.

The bag has received 13,000 five-star ratings, and it's a hit with nurses who love it for commuting and storing everything they need at work. Students in nursing school, travel nurses, and those that work at hospitals or nursing homes say it's "perfect" for carrying supplies, meals, and more. Owners rave about its attractive look, durability, and storage capacity too.

Buy It! Lovevook Waterproof Phone Charging Backpack, $29.98 with coupon (orig. $35.98); amazon.com

And if you're looking to keep it simple, you can never go wrong with a mug or a bottle of their favorite wine. Coffee drinkers will appreciate June and Lucy's cute ″Scrub Life″ mug while wine drinkers will get a kick out of Medinava's scrub wine cover. You can slip the adorable scrub set over almost any bottle to create a more personalized gift.

Buy It! June and Lucy Scrub Life Mug, $12.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Medinava Scrub Wine Cover, $16.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

These fun and thoughtful ideas are just the start. There are gifts galore at Amazon. Start your shopping there or browse more under-$50 ideas below.

Buy It! Xysocks If You Can Read This Nurse Socks, $8.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Swig Life Insulated Coffee Mug, $36.92 (orig. $39.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Maven Thread Wide Non-Slip Headbands Two-Pack, $12.75 with coupon (orig. $17); amazon.com

Buy It! HLTPRO Compression Socks Four-Pack, $11.99–$21.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Dearfoams Cairns Shearling Slide Slippers, $34.99 (orig. $75); amazon.com

Buy It! Hamilton Beach Personal Blender, $21.85; amazon.com

