The 97 Best Mother's Day Sales Happening at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 70% Off

Mother's Day is right around the corner, and to celebrate, Amazon just dropped tons of must-have deals for the big weekend.

Right now, you can score sales in just about every department, including home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, and electronics. You'll find a slew of discounts on customer-loved and top-rated brands, including Apple, Levi's, Dyson, Revlon, and Lodge, with prices up to a whopping 70 percent off. In fact, you can shop for as little as $3 this weekend.

If you're not quite sure where to start, don't worry: We've plucked out the 10 best deals from the entire sale. Grab a pair of Apple AirPods Pro while they're just $200 — the lowest price we've seen in a while! Plus, you can shop a pair of Levi's high-waisted jeans for just $24 and a Lasko tower fan that's sure to keep you cool all summer long (and it's only $75). And if your mind is on the hot summer months, don't forget to grab this marked-down Cupshe swimsuit that you're guaranteed to live in all season long.

Amazon

Best Deals Overall

Keep reading to check out everything else that's worth buying from Amazon this weekend, then make sure to head directly to checkout because these discounts won't last much longer. In a hurry to make sure your bounty arrives before Mother's Day? Sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which includes free two-day shipping along with tons of other perks like Whole Foods discounts and Prime Video.

Amazon

Best Home Deals

In the home department, you'll find something on sale for nearly every room in the house. For the bedroom, grab silky-soft bed sheets, pillow-top mattress covers, and wonderfully comfortable pillows — all for under $35 apiece. If it's cleaning devices you're after, there's plenty to choose from too, like this popular electric spin scrubber and a steam mop that's sure to get out even the toughest of stains.

Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

Anyone in the market for a kitchen appliance or piece of cookware will find absolute gems this weekend. Start by snagging the beloved Lodge cast iron skillet while it's just $20, then pick up this All-Clad two-piece nonstick skillet set while the price is as little as $60. On the appliance side, shoppers won't want to miss out on scooping up a Vitamix blender — which rarely goes on sale — plus a Nespresso coffee and espresso machine that reviewers call the "best purchase" they made this year.

Amazon

Best Fashion Deals

Whether you're looking to shop for summer dresses or comfortable sneakers, Amazon's fashion department has got you covered. Shop discounts from Calvin Klein, Levi's, Adidas, Nike, and New Balance, with prices starting at just $18. The first thing you should grab? These Levi's shorts are just $42; the beloved 501 line is available in a shorter version that's perfect for summer, plus you can choose from a handful of denim washes. Plus, don't miss out on snagging a Cupshe swimsuit for the upcoming pool and beach season; we like this one piece that's been marked down to just $29.

Amazon

Best Beauty Deals

Head on over to the beauty section where you'll find a slew of discounts on haircare, makeup, and must-have skincare products. Stock up on this Revlon lipstick while it's just $5, then make sure to grab these reusable makeup remover pads that are not only sustainable, but will save you money down the road. Plus, don't miss out on snapping up this Versace perfume while it's only $36; reviewers mention that it's "not overbearing" and "smells so good."

Amazon

Best Tech and Electronics Deals

Tons of tech and electronics have been marked down at Amazon, including customer-loved brands like Apple, Bose, Sony, and Beats. If it's headphones you're after, snag the Apple AirPods Max or the second generation Apple AirPods, both of which are on sale. While you're at it, you can also pick up an Echo Dot for a mere $20 — that's a whopping 50 percent off! — along with an Amazon Smart Plug that's sure to transform your home; over 400,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with reviewers calling it "useful" and "very easy to use."

Amazon

Best Vacuum Deals

Spring cleaning season is still in full force, which means you should definitely add a new vacuum cleaner to your arsenal. This weekend, you can choose from robot vacuums, stick vacuums, upright vacuums, and handheld devices from brands like Roomba, Bissell, Shark, and Lefant — and prices are up to 70 percent off. Make sure to take a look at the Umlo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's only $130 (originally priced at $500); the stick vacuum can also be transformed into a handheld device complete with multiple accessories, plus one shopper noted that it's "powerful" and comes with "all the bells and whistles."

Amazon

Best Under-$30 Deals

If you're not looking to spend a ton of details this weekend, don't worry: You can still find discounts under $30 in just about every category. For instance, scoop up this clear crossbody bag that's perfect for stadium concerts this summer, then look to this Calvin Klein bralette that's on sale for just $15. In the tech department you can snap up an Echo Dot for $30, and on the fashion side, look to this straw hat that's sure to provide excellent sun protection this summer — and it's only $23.

Amazon

Best Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts

If you've left your Mother's Day gift shopping until the last minute, don't fear: Amazon has an entire section dedicated to the best gifts, and to make things easy, we pulled out the deals that are worth shopping. To keep mom cozy and comfortable, snap up these Ugg slippers that are a whopping 50 percent off. To give mom a full spa day at home, grab this bathtub caddy, along with this scrubbing body brush and aromatherapy shower bombs that are sure to keep her feeling relaxed and smelling wonderful.

Amazon

Buy It! Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $649 (orig. $749.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Fire TV Stick 4K Essentials Bundle, $68.97 (orig. $86.97); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Calvin Klein Women's Motive Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette Bra, $14.99 (orig. $18); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Jodsone Gel Nail Polish Kit, $39.99 (orig. $73.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Skillet Set, $59.95 with coupon (orig. $109.98); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! MakeMeChic Boho Dress, $40.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.