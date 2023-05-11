Lifestyle The 97 Best Mother's Day Sales Happening at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 70% Off We found deals on Dyson, Apple, Levi's, and more By Amy Schulman Published on May 11, 2023 06:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez Mother's Day is right around the corner, and to celebrate, Amazon just dropped tons of must-have deals for the big weekend. Right now, you can score sales in just about every department, including home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, and electronics. You'll find a slew of discounts on customer-loved and top-rated brands, including Apple, Levi's, Dyson, Revlon, and Lodge, with prices up to a whopping 70 percent off. In fact, you can shop for as little as $3 this weekend. If you're not quite sure where to start, don't worry: We've plucked out the 10 best deals from the entire sale. Grab a pair of Apple AirPods Pro while they're just $200 — the lowest price we've seen in a while! Plus, you can shop a pair of Levi's high-waisted jeans for just $24 and a Lasko tower fan that's sure to keep you cool all summer long (and it's only $75). And if your mind is on the hot summer months, don't forget to grab this marked-down Cupshe swimsuit that you're guaranteed to live in all season long. Amazon Best Deals Overall Sell-Out Risk: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199.99 (orig. $249) 35% Off: iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $274.99) Rare Discount: Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $649 (orig. $749.99) Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans, $24.32 (orig. $69.50) Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set, $129.95 (orig. $345) Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler, $28.95 (orig. $49.99) Zeisca Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap Dress, $43.99 with coupon (orig. $53.99) Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan, $74.87 (orig. $89.99) Cupshe One Piece Swimsuit, $34.99 (orig. $49.99) Apple 2020 MacBook Air, $799.99 (orig. $999.99) 10 Mother's Day Gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things List That Will Arrive by May 14 — Prices Start at $12 Keep reading to check out everything else that's worth buying from Amazon this weekend, then make sure to head directly to checkout because these discounts won't last much longer. In a hurry to make sure your bounty arrives before Mother's Day? Sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which includes free two-day shipping along with tons of other perks like Whole Foods discounts and Prime Video. Amazon Best Home Deals In the home department, you'll find something on sale for nearly every room in the house. For the bedroom, grab silky-soft bed sheets, pillow-top mattress covers, and wonderfully comfortable pillows — all for under $35 apiece. If it's cleaning devices you're after, there's plenty to choose from too, like this popular electric spin scrubber and a steam mop that's sure to get out even the toughest of stains. Cgk Unlimited 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $28.50 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $76.99) Easeland Pillow Top Mattress Topper, $31.08 with coupon (orig. $49.90) Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, $22.47 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Dreo Tower Fan, $69.99 (orig. $79.99) ToLife Air Purifier, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99) PurSteam Steam Mop, $69.97 with coupon (orig. $80.99) Wetcat Turkish Beach Towels, $23.99 (orig. $29.99) Amazon Basics Plant Stand, $23.22 (orig. $29.67) Wybot Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner, $145.99 with coupon (orig. $299.99) Nate Home Cotton Jacquard Soft and Absorbent 6-Piece Towel Set, $67.49 (orig. $99.99) Amazon Best Kitchen Deals Anyone in the market for a kitchen appliance or piece of cookware will find absolute gems this weekend. Start by snagging the beloved Lodge cast iron skillet while it's just $20, then pick up this All-Clad two-piece nonstick skillet set while the price is as little as $60. On the appliance side, shoppers won't want to miss out on scooping up a Vitamix blender — which rarely goes on sale — plus a Nespresso coffee and espresso machine that reviewers call the "best purchase" they made this year. Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25) Ninja Mega Kitchen System, $149.99 (orig. $199.99) Vitamix 5200 Blender, $379.95 (orig. $549.99) All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Skillet Set, $59.95 with coupon (orig. $109.98) Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Square Casserole, $80.50 (orig. $114.95) Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths, $14.71 (orig. $24.99) KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat, $19.99 (orig. $35.99) Carote Nonstick Frying Pan, $14.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99) Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, $127.46 (orig. $169.95) Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag, $9.21 (orig. $9.99) Aroma Housewares Rice Cooker, $18.99 (orig. $29.99) Amazon Best Fashion Deals Whether you're looking to shop for summer dresses or comfortable sneakers, Amazon's fashion department has got you covered. Shop discounts from Calvin Klein, Levi's, Adidas, Nike, and New Balance, with prices starting at just $18. The first thing you should grab? These Levi's shorts are just $42; the beloved 501 line is available in a shorter version that's perfect for summer, plus you can choose from a handful of denim washes. Plus, don't miss out on snagging a Cupshe swimsuit for the upcoming pool and beach season; we like this one piece that's been marked down to just $29. Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette, $18 (orig. $30) Levi's Women's Premium 501 Original Shorts, $42.26 (orig. $69.50) Blooming Jelly Blouse, $31.99 (orig. $34.99) Adidas Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoe, $52.71 (orig. $70) Nike Pro 365 Tight Leggings, $39 (orig. $50) JW PEI Eva Shoulder Handbag, $50.14 (orig. $58.99) MakeMeChic Boho Dress, $40.99 (orig. $45.99) Cupshe One Piece Swimsuit, $29.10 (orig. $32.99) New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainer, $66.61 (orig. $74.99) Hanes Ultimate 6-Pack Comfort Socks, $11.16 (orig. $18) I Went to Opening Weekend of the Eras Tour — Here's What to Wear to Taylor Swift's Concert Amazon Best Beauty Deals Head on over to the beauty section where you'll find a slew of discounts on haircare, makeup, and must-have skincare products. Stock up on this Revlon lipstick while it's just $5, then make sure to grab these reusable makeup remover pads that are not only sustainable, but will save you money down the road. Plus, don't miss out on snapping up this Versace perfume while it's only $36; reviewers mention that it's "not overbearing" and "smells so good." Eos Shea Better Shaving Cream, $8.16 (orig. $9.12) Tweezerman Exclusive Rose Tea Reusable Makeup Remover Pads, $13.21 (orig. $15) Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, $9.98 (orig. $12.99) Revlon Lipstick, $4.99 (orig. $9.99) Jodsone Gel Nail Polish Kit, $39.99 (orig. $73.99) Ipl Laser Hair Removal, $66.96 with coupon (orig. $159.99) Tweezerman Slant Tweezer, $14.40 (orig. $23) Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Serum, $14.40 (orig. $27) Versace Bright Crystal by Versace, $36.33 with coupon (orig. $64) Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Shampoo, $2.82 (orig. $4.99) Amazon Best Tech and Electronics Deals Tons of tech and electronics have been marked down at Amazon, including customer-loved brands like Apple, Bose, Sony, and Beats. If it's headphones you're after, snag the Apple AirPods Max or the second generation Apple AirPods, both of which are on sale. While you're at it, you can also pick up an Echo Dot for a mere $20 — that's a whopping 50 percent off! — along with an Amazon Smart Plug that's sure to transform your home; over 400,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with reviewers calling it "useful" and "very easy to use." Apple iPad (9th Generation), $269.99 (orig. $329) Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Headphones, $261.35 (orig. $279) Echo Dot (3rd Generation), $19.99 (orig. $39.99) Sony Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker, $98 (orig. $129.99) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $129) Apple AirPods Max, $479.99 (orig. $549) Sceptre Curved 24-Inch LED Monitor, $102.97 (orig. $199.99) Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $129 (orig. $199.95) Amazon Smart Plug, $19.99 (orig. $24.99) Apple Watch Series 8, $329 (orig. $399) Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet, $149.99 (orig. $179.99) Amazon Best Vacuum Deals Spring cleaning season is still in full force, which means you should definitely add a new vacuum cleaner to your arsenal. This weekend, you can choose from robot vacuums, stick vacuums, upright vacuums, and handheld devices from brands like Roomba, Bissell, Shark, and Lefant — and prices are up to 70 percent off. Make sure to take a look at the Umlo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's only $130 (originally priced at $500); the stick vacuum can also be transformed into a handheld device complete with multiple accessories, plus one shopper noted that it's "powerful" and comes with "all the bells and whistles." Wlupel Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $125.99 with coupon (orig. $179.99) Nicebay Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $134.99 (org. $449.95) iRobot Roomba i4 EVO, $209.99 (orig. $399.99) Vaclife Handheld Vacuum, $44.99 (orig. $49.99) Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $199.99) Bissell Bagless Canister Vacuum, $67.75 (orig. $79.95) Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $104.99 with coupon (orig. $169.99) Straument Portable Hand Vacuum Cleaner, $66.50 with coupon (orig. $99.99) iRobot Braava Jet M6, $349 (orig. $449.99) Umlo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $129.98 with coupon (orig. $499.89) Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 (orig. $399.99) Amazon Best Under-$30 Deals If you're not looking to spend a ton of details this weekend, don't worry: You can still find discounts under $30 in just about every category. For instance, scoop up this clear crossbody bag that's perfect for stadium concerts this summer, then look to this Calvin Klein bralette that's on sale for just $15. In the tech department you can snap up an Echo Dot for $30, and on the fashion side, look to this straw hat that's sure to provide excellent sun protection this summer — and it's only $23. Joomra Pillow Slippers, $20.38 (orig. $39.99) Covax Clear Crossbody Purse Bag, $14.25 with coupon (orig. $14.99) Kelamayi Broom and Dustpan Set, $19.19 (org. $23.99) Sunzel Workout Leggings, $22.99 (orig. $27.99) Echo Dot (5th Generation), $29.99 (orig. $49.99) Sojo Retro Square Polarized Aviator Sunglasses, $14.99 (orig. $21.99) Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush, $6.98 (orig. $8.98) Calvin Klein Motive Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette Bra, $14.99 (orig. $18) Furtalk Beach Sun Straw Hat, $22.99 (orig. $29.99) Telena Sling Bag, $20.39 (orig. $23.99) The 7 Best Hot Air Brushes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Amazon Best Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts If you've left your Mother's Day gift shopping until the last minute, don't fear: Amazon has an entire section dedicated to the best gifts, and to make things easy, we pulled out the deals that are worth shopping. To keep mom cozy and comfortable, snap up these Ugg slippers that are a whopping 50 percent off. Ugg Women's Super Fluff Slipper, $59.99 (orig. $119.95) Movalues Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set, $18.03 with coupon (orig. $28.95) Fire TV Stick 4K Essentials Bundle, $68.97 (orig. $86.97) Weipan WiFi Digital Picture Frame, $65.48 with coupon (orig. $159.99) Bambüsi Premium Bathtub Tray Caddy, $36.15 with coupon (orig. $59.99) Vitruvi Stone Diffuser, $98.40 with coupon (orig. $123) Csm Dry Body Brush, $5.73 (orig. $11.69) PowerLix Milk Frother, $9.59 (orig. $29.99) Hiware Glass Teapot, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Body Restore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy, $15.99 (orig. $39.97) AeroGarden Sprout with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit, $49.99 (orig. $99.95) Bedsure Satin Pillowcases, $9.99 (orig. $12.99) Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer, $24.97 (orig. $39.99) 