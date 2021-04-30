Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Kind of Mom
Whether your mom's a lady of leisure or a total trendsetter, find the perfect gift for her this Mother's Day
The Trendy Mom
Mint and Lily's chic, stackable rings can be customized with any month's birthstone, so she can subtly honor her family's birthdays. Next time a friend compliments her jewelry, she'll have a fun excuse to brag about the kids.
Buy it! Mint and Lily's Dainty 3 Birthstone Ring, $39, mintandlily.com
The Skin Care Lover
Featuring products made with rosewater, sunflower seed oil, and camellia flowers, this Mother's Day bundle from Three Ships is a way to celebrate your mom with more than just the usual flowers. As an added perk, the kit includes a plantable seed card perfect for growing this spring.
Buy it! Mother's Day Bundle, $60; threeshipsbeauty.com
The Chillest Mom Around
She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom ... literally. Take her skincare routine to the next level when you gift her facial ice spheres from master esthetician Nicole Caroline. Designed for all skin types and routines, Nicole's blends are a cult fave amongst TikTok influencers and celebs like Irina Shayk. You can spoil your mom with a budget-friendly facial ice sphere kit or a luxury set!
Buy it! Facial Ice Sphere Kit, $29.94
Luxury Ice Facial Set, $114; nicolecaroline.com
The Lady of Leisure
Moms know that life isn't always so leisurely. That's why the name of the game this Mother's Day is relaxation! Give the would-be lady of leisure in your life a robe that makes it easy to sit back and take a (much needed) break.
Buy it! The Tropez Terry Cloth Robe, $119; dandydelmar.com
The Mom Who Likes It Hot
Coffee or tea, that is. There's nothing worse than filling your mug on a busy morning, only to find that it's gone cold shortly thereafter. The Ember mug (in this gorgeous rose gold color!) is the perfect gift for the mom who doesn't get a second to sip — but deserves all the time in the world.
Buy it! Ember Mug², $129.25; ember.com
The Coffee Obsessed
When you ask yourself how your mom manages to do it all, the answer is most likely caffeine. Lots of caffeine. Nespresso's Vertuo Next makes everything ranging from espressos to pour-overs, and will make her feel like she's at a fancy cafe instead of in her own kitchen. The Vertuo Next is on sale for 30% off until May 10, so get shopping!
Buy it! Nespresso Vertuo Next, $111.30; nespresso.com
The Sun Worshipper
If your mom is the light of your life, consider getting her the perfect pair of timeless sunnies. The summer is coming in hot, which means she'll have them just in time to show them off at the pool or beach.
Buy it! Prada Sunglasses, on sale for $149.00; sunglasshut.com
The Jewelry Lover
A necklace made for a VIM: Very Important Mama. Minimalist, classic and dainty, its the perfect accessory for the mom who's looking for something for everyday wear. These sweet necklaces were even included in the swag bags for the Golden Globes and the Oscars!
Buy it! Mama Necklace, $59.99; toughasamothertribe.com
The Mom Who's Always Prepared
As we get ready to head back into the office, it is time to get organized. Make it easy for the mom in your life with a backpack from Minkee Blue that is stylish and has enough pockets and compartments to keep her put together while keeping all of her stuff separate.
Buy it! Mariah Backpack, $169; minkeeblue.com
The Wine Enthusiast
You know what they say: work smarter, not harder. Gift your mom time and energy — especially when she's had a long day — by making opening up her favorite bottle of wine quick and easy.
Buy it! Electric Corkscrew, $40; rabbitwine.com
The Mom Who Is a Little Cheesy
If your mom is a master entertainer, she'll appreciate this a gorgeous addition to her kitchen. With removable dividers and high walls, this charcuterie tray from Mikasa is the only way she'll serve meats and cheeses from now on.
Buy it! Mango Wood Charcuterie Tray, $69.99; mikasa.com
The Sneaker Queen
Like your mom, Keds never go out of style. Gift her a fun, grown-up version of a classic shoe with these colorful colorblock sneaks. Every step she takes will put a smile on her face!
Buy it! Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple Kick Multi Stripe Canvas, $89.95; keds.com
The Mom Who Believes in Safety First
If your mom stayed up waiting for you to get home safe, she'll appreciate a doorbell that takes works to eliminate some of that worrying. The Ring 3 is a battery-powered doorbell with video and two way talk, which sends a notification whenever anyone presses your doorbell or triggers the built-in motion sensors. You can also play a pre-selected response if you’re busy — and keep an eye on who's coming and going (or dropping you off after curfew) through the app.
Buy it! Video Doorbell 3 Plus, $199.99; ring.com
The Mom Who Is Always on Your Case to 'Send Her That Photo'
We've all been tasked with sending photos to our moms at one point or another. If yours is anything like mine, she either takes matters into her own hands and screenshots your Instagram Story or guilts you big time if you forget. A wireless mobile printer that's small enough to fit in her purse solves everybody's problem and gives her plenty of photos to keep on the fridge.
Buy it! KODAK Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer, $59.99; amazon.com
The Book Lover
Helping your mom with her To Be Read list is absolutely priceless. The Kindle Paper White is compact and light so she can take it on the go. Plus, she can read it while she relaxes in the bath — it's waterproof!
Want to go the extra mile? Load it with the books you've been recommending to her and set her up as your friend on GoodReads. That way, you can create your own mini-book club.
Buy it! Kindle Paper White, $129.99; amazon.com
The Mom Dedicated to a Good Hair Day
Great moms deserve great hair. Drybar's Cosmo-Tai set has everything she needs from start to finish to create the perfect, voluminous waves at home — from mousse to the Wrap Party Curling & Styling Wand. Who said hot girl summer wasn't for moms, too?
Buy it! The Cosmo-Tai Special Value Set, $241.40; drybar.com
The Sentimental Mom
Remember when you were younger and worried your mom would find your diary? Well, this is one you'll actually want share. It's especially fun if you live far from your mom.
You each fill out prompts and questions to make a joint journal. Buy it, fill out the first page, and then wrap it up for her for Mother's Day.
Buy it! You and Me Mom Journal, $13; uncommongoods.com
The Relaxed Mama
It looks like money can buy you happiness! Well, at least it can buy you a candle that smells like it. The NEOM happiness candle is formulated to not only smell great, but make you feel happier.
Buy it! NEOM Happiness Scented Candle, $52.50; us.neomorganics.com
The Adventurous Mom
Atlas Coffee Club curates beans from all over the world (Costa Rica! Indonesia! Ethiopia!) and delivers fresh roasts to your door each month. Mom can explore her new favorite brew without ever leaving her kitchen.
Buy it! Atlas Coffee Club 3-month gift subscription, $50; atlascoffeeclub.com
For the Luxury Lover
Encourage your mom to take some time for herself this year — she deserves it! Give her the gift of some serious pampering with a luxury kit from Jillian Dempsey, which includes a Gold Sculpting Bar and hydrating eye masks.
Buy it! Jillian Dempsey “REPAIR...I SWEAR!” Luxury Kit, $245; jilliandempsey.com
The Mom Who Always Nails It
Bring a pop of color to your mom's nail routine with these adorable pastels from Deborah Lippmann. They're all inspired by the '80s, which means she gets to relive her youth every time she looks down at shades like "Never Gonna Give You Up" or "Don’t You Want Me."
Buy it! Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish, $36 (for a set of 6); deborahlippmann.com