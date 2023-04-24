Amazon's Helpful Mother's Day Gift Guide Has Deals on Earbuds, Air Fryers, and More Perfect Presents for Mom

There are still a few weeks until Mother's Day (it's on May 14, to be exact!), but starting the gift-buying process now will keep you from having to just nab whatever's left on the shelf. Moms deserve something a bit more thoughtful, after all.

And Amazon has made it easy to shop early for all the moms in your life with its Mother's Day gift guide, a section that highlighted presents moms will love, and it is packed with deals. Whether the mom you're shopping for is interested in tech, cooking, working out, beauty, home decor, or just needs to relax, Amazon has options that show just how much moms are appreciated.

So whether you're looking for a sleek pair of wireless earbuds or a best-selling mini fan that can clip onto a stroller for the mom who likes to go on walks, an air fryer for a mom who loves to cook up new recipes, or a pillowcase made from 100 percent mulberry silk for the mom who values her rest, we found the most unbeatable deals on presents that are on sale for up to 57 percent off.

The Best Gifts from Amazon's Mother's Day Deals

The popular Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set is a great gift for a mom who sleeps hot or simply loves the feel of fresh sheets. It comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a bed sheet, all made of a breathable and silky soft bamboo rayon fiber fabric. The sheet set has thermoregulation properties, and the fabric wicks away moisture, so Mom can get a blissful sleep, even on hot nights. The deep pocket fitted sheet is held in place securely with the elastic band, keeping the sheets from slipping and sliding, and all pieces are machine washable.

The set is available in 16 colors, including white, gray, and lilac, and comes in sizes twin through California king. With more than 34,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, the sheet set will clearly be a crowd-pleasing gift, and select colors are up to 53 percent off.



One shopper claimed they had "never felt this level of comfort" once they tried the sheets they called a "must-buy for hot sleepers." Another reviewer stated that these sheets are "soft and buttery smooth" and give off an "incredible crisp and cool sensation when you get into bed."

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set, $44.99 (orig. $94.99); amazon.com

Moms often put others' needs before their own, so a gift that gives them time to relax like the Pure Daily Care Aromatherapy Diffuser and Essential Oil Set is one they will appreciate. The set comes with a diffuser and 10 bottles of 10-milliliter essential plant oils, including lavender, eucalyptus, jasmine, and orange, and it's on sake for $30 right now. The heatless essence diffuser is made from BPA-free plastic and has a wood grain design. It also has seven ambient light modes with a timer and automatic shutoff features.

Plus, the set has earned more than 45,000 five-star ratings. One shopper said they "love the scent and duration the scent lasts," and added, "Refilling it and putting the scent in is a 15-second, easy process." An additional reviewer enthused, "It helps me to relax and unwind from the daily stressors that the day posed."

Amazon

Buy It! Pure Daily Care Aromatherapy Diffuser and Essential Oil Set, $29.95 (orig. $69.95); amazon.com

If you're shopping for a beauty fan, the Esarora Ice Roller for Face and Eyes is an affordable option with countless applications. It's designed with a detachable, cylindrical head that can be stored in the freezer or refrigerator to keep it cool. Once the roller is ready to be used, a user just reattaches the head to the tool and rolls it over their face.

The now-$14 roller can be used to soothe facial puffiness, sunburn, and dry skin, help with headache pain, and even just serve as the first step in the morning to help wake up before Mom starts her morning skincare routine.



One reviewer, who gave the device a five-star rating, said "[This] feels great first thing in the morning," as they explained they wake up with their face feeling hot and puffy eyes. "This feels great to roll over my face and chest when I wake up," they added. Another happy shopper claimed, "The roller is a dream and keeps cold for a long time."

Amazon

Buy It! Esarora Ice Roller for Face and Eyes, $13.72 with coupon (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

For moms who like to listen to music, podcasts, and audiobooks and would enjoy a speaker that is easy to transport, check out the Ewa A106 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker a go. It weighs only 6.2 ounces and measures 1.54 inches high, so the speaker is small, but it packs a serious punch and fills the room with crystal-clear audio. The speaker has only one button and comes equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery that guarantees five hours of playtime.

It's available in rose gold, black, and silver and comes with a USB charging cable, a user's manual, a carrying case, and a metal hook, so Mom can take it with her everywhere she goes. A shopper described the device as "deadly simple" as users just "fire it up, pair, and play." Another raved, "It takes up almost no space in your bag and is able to fill a room with surprisingly high-quality sound."

Amazon

Buy It! Ewa A106 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker, $23.74 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Don't wait too long to nab the perfect gift this Mother's Day, and if you start shopping now, you'll score a present that will arrive with plenty of time to spare. Scroll on to see more of our favorite picks from Amazon's section of gifts moms will love.

Amazon

Buy It! Beats Studio Buds, $99.95 (orig. $149.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hpygn Resistance Bands, $7.97 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cosori 4-Quart Air Fryer, $79.98 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics All-Purpose Wine Glasses, $23.80 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Xxxflower Plant Terrarium, $13.99 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amacool Battery Operated Stroller Fan, $23.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Shrate Ionic Hair Dryer, $33.95 (orig. $40.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Lomao Fleece Blanket, $24.59 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! MoCuishle Shiatsu Neck Back Massager Pillow with Heat, $20.99 with coupon (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Jall Sunrise Alarm Clock, $32.88 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Bentgo Classic Stackable Bento Lunch Box, $16.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $26.09 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Vekkia LED Neck Reading Light, $15.29 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.