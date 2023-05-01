10 of the Best Products We've Tested and Reviewed That Make Winning Mother's Day Gifts

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 14 — do you have a gift picked out?

If not, we can help. The PEOPLE Tested team rigorously tests products across all categories to find the very best foot massagers, fitness trackers, robot vaccums, and so on in the hopes of helping our readers get the best bang for their buck, no matter what they're searching for.

And when it comes to gifting, you really want to get it right the first time — no one wants their recipient to actually have to use the gift receipt! We scoured the Tested archives to find 10 of the most giftable products we've reviewed that are perfect for all kinds of moms, whether it's the person who raised you, the mother of your children, or a mother-figure in your life.

10 Mother's Day Gifts That Are PEOPLE-Tested Approved

Below, you'll find ideas for creating a spa experience at home, upgraded tools for the home cook, and some products that make staying active fun.

The Hand Mixer Jennifer Garner Uses

Buy It! KitchenAid 5 Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer in Aqua Sky, $59.99; amazon.com

After spotting Jennifer Garner using the KitchenAid 5 Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer to make breakfast cookies and prep a pumpkin for Halloween, our team had to include it their testing to find the best hand mixers. And they were impressed! The affordable model proved to be a quality option for everyday baking (and it doesn't hurt that it comes in such fun colors).

A 4-in-1 Foot Massager for Noticable Relief

Buy It! Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager, $129.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

The Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager was the clear winner in our search for the best foot massagers. It offers rolling, compression, vibrating, and shiatsu massage modes, plus the option for heat to further relax tight muscles.

A Sleek Fitness Tracker That's Easy to Use

Buy It! Garmin Vivomove Sport Hybrid Smartwatch in Ivory, $149.99 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com

For the mom who is super active — or aspires to be — a comprehensive fitness tracker can take them to the next level. We named the Garmin Vivomove Sport the best overall fitness tracker for its sleek design, simple syncing, easy-to-understand data, and the variety of metrics it tracks (including stress levels and menstrual cycle).

An Under-Desk Walking Pad That's Whisper Quiet

Buy It! Egofit Walker Under-Desk Walking Pad, $379.99 with coupon (orig. $479.99); amazon.com

Speaking of activity, walking pads have become the thing on TikTok for those working from home. Unlike some of the other trends on the app, this one makes a lot of sense: A walking pad can break up sedentary desk work boosting not only activity, but also mood and focus (plus it keeps the body from getting stiff and sore from sitting all day). The Egofit Walker is our pick for the best under-desk, less expensive treadmill because it's incredibly easy to set up, super compact, and offers a five percent incline, which is rare for folding treadmills. It's also quiet enough to use while taking calls.

An Indulgent Clay Mask Made with Japanese Volcanic Ash

Buy It! Tatcha The Clarifying Clay Mask, $70; amazon.com

Skip the facial gift certificate and give moms a luxurious clay mask they can get more than one rejuvenating session from. Our testers named Tatcha The Clarifying Clay Mask the best investment clay mask for its comfortable dry-down, easy removal, and magical trio of ingredients: Okinawa kucha clay, Japanese konjac, and Japanese volcanic ash.

A Stylish and Affordable Wine Decanter

Buy It! GoodGlassware Wine Decanter, $20.99; amazon.com

Take her go-to vino to the next level with the $21 GoodGlassware Wine Decanter, which our testers named the best budget wine decanter for its simplicity, effectiveness, and ease of pouring.

An Easy-to-Use Robot Vacuum That's a Best-Seller for a Reason

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com

It's good to be a bit skeptical when shopping, but often times things are popular for a reason. Case in point, a Roomba. In a test of 30 robot vacuums, the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum came out on top as the best overall robot vacuum because it's easy and effective — simple as that. Take one chore off Mom's list with this handy gadget, and save $100 in the process while it's on sale at Amazon.

A Hydrating Exfoliating Body Scrub (Just in Time for Summer)

Buy It! Nopalera Cactus Flower 3-in-1 Cleanser, Exfoliant, and Moisturizer in Tangerine, $32; amazon.com

Our review team tested this cactus flower exfoliant for two weeks and had zero notes — it effectively smoothed skin without feeling abrasive, left skin noticably smoother, and the small granuales melted into skin leaving it with a more even texture overall. It also comes in hibiscus!

An Even Cooking Pizza Oven That Also Roasts Meat and Vegetables

Buy It! Ooni Koda Gas Pizza Oven, $378.29 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

This stunning pizza oven is the perfect for home cooks and enthusiastic entertainers, especially with backyard dining season on the horizon. Set up is a breeze and it cooks pizza evenly (crust and cheese) plus it can be used to roast meat, fish, and vegetables. (For a more affordable option, check out this countertop model that was our favorite budget pick.)

A Multitasking Yoga Mat That's Super Cushy

Buy It! BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat, $19.47; amazon.com

There's so much to love about our pick for the best budget yoga mat: It has a carrying strap to make it easy to bring to class, it's cushioned enough to use for higher impact activities, and stands up to sweat (plus wipes clean easily).

