Nordstrom Just Launched a Mother’s Day Shop — Here Are the Best Gifts Under $50

Image zoom Nordstrom

While quarantining may hinder your upcoming Mother’s Day get-together, it doesn’t have to interfere with your gift-giving.

Nordstrom just launched its Mother’s Day gift shop, and it’s packed with affordable presents that won’t cost you more than $50. Plus, since the department store is offering free shipping and returns, as well as contactless curbside pickup at many of its stores, whatever you choose to give your mom, grandma, or wife will arrive in time for the holiday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mother’s Day Gifts for $50 and Under at Nordstrom:

The new gift hub has a little bit of everything — beauty and bath gifts for the woman who loves pampering herself, snazzy accessories for the most stylish person you know, and housewares for those who love to host. And if you’re feeling overwhelmed and not sure where to start, a timeless piece of jewelry is always a great idea. You simply can’t go wrong with a gift like Nordstrom’s sparkling stud earrings or a birthstone pendant necklace from designer Kendra Scott.

While the holiday may still be a few weeks away (FYI, it falls on Sunday, May 10 this year), the retailer is advising shoppers to place their orders by April 30 to ensure delivery in time for Mother’s Day. If you happen to miss that deadline, you can opt for expedited shipping as long as you order by May 7, or you can pick it up at one of the many Nordstrom stores offering curbside services.

If you’re willing to spend a bit more, there are even more goodies to choose from — like designer handbags and some nifty beauty tools — in the Mother’s Day shopping hub, but trust us, the special women in your life will love any one of these thoughtful under-$50 gifts.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Tocca Eau de Parfum Viaggio Fragrance Set, $45; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Brooklyn Candle Escapist Votive Candle Set, $50; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Plum Pretty Sugar Midi Satin Robe, $46; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Luxe Hydration Trio, $39; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Vahdam Teas Turmeric Tea Tales Set, $17.99 (was $39.99); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Voluspa Classic Candle Duo, $16.60 (was $29.50); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Kendra Scott Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace, $50; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Honeydew Intimates All American Pajamas, $48; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Nordstrom Precious Metal Plated Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings, $48; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Spencer Falling Flower Card Case, $50; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser, $39.99; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Deborah Lippmann Bed of Roses Gel Lab Pro Nail Color Set, $36; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.