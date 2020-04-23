Nordstrom Just Launched a Mother’s Day Shop — Here Are the Best Gifts Under $50
They all come with free delivery or curbside pickup
While quarantining may hinder your upcoming Mother’s Day get-together, it doesn’t have to interfere with your gift-giving.
Nordstrom just launched its Mother’s Day gift shop, and it’s packed with affordable presents that won’t cost you more than $50. Plus, since the department store is offering free shipping and returns, as well as contactless curbside pickup at many of its stores, whatever you choose to give your mom, grandma, or wife will arrive in time for the holiday.
Mother’s Day Gifts for $50 and Under at Nordstrom:
- Tocca Eau de Parfum Viaggio Fragrance Set, $45
- Brooklyn Candle Escapist Votive Candle Set, $50
- Plum Pretty Sugar Midi Satin Robe, $46
- Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Luxe Hydration Trio, $39
- Vahdam Teas Turmeric Tea Tales Set, $17.99 (was $39.99)
- Voluspa Classic Candle Duo, $16.60 (was $29.50)
- Kendra Scott Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace, $50
- Honeydew Intimates All American Pajamas, $48
- Nordstrom Precious Metal Plated Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings, $48
- Kate Spade New York Spencer Falling Flower Card Case, $50
- Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser, $39.99
- Deborah Lippmann Bed of Roses Gel Lab Pro Nail Color Set, $36
The new gift hub has a little bit of everything — beauty and bath gifts for the woman who loves pampering herself, snazzy accessories for the most stylish person you know, and housewares for those who love to host. And if you’re feeling overwhelmed and not sure where to start, a timeless piece of jewelry is always a great idea. You simply can’t go wrong with a gift like Nordstrom’s sparkling stud earrings or a birthstone pendant necklace from designer Kendra Scott.
While the holiday may still be a few weeks away (FYI, it falls on Sunday, May 10 this year), the retailer is advising shoppers to place their orders by April 30 to ensure delivery in time for Mother’s Day. If you happen to miss that deadline, you can opt for expedited shipping as long as you order by May 7, or you can pick it up at one of the many Nordstrom stores offering curbside services.
If you’re willing to spend a bit more, there are even more goodies to choose from — like designer handbags and some nifty beauty tools — in the Mother’s Day shopping hub, but trust us, the special women in your life will love any one of these thoughtful under-$50 gifts.
