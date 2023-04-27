11 Moms Reveal What They Want Most for Mother's Day — and It's All Available on Amazon

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and we all know that it's often up to the moms to make their own dreams come true with some helpful gift suggestions for their partners and families.

To make shopping even easier — because moms certainly have enough on their plates — it's also okay for them to gently point loved ones in the right direction. And what could be easier than pointing directly to an easy-to-click-and-buy link from Amazon? We talked to real-life moms to find out what they are not-so-subtly suggesting their families get them for Mother's Day to serve as some inspiration for us all.

So whether they're dreaming of jewelry that holds their kids close to your heart, some time alone to relax, or a delicious steak dinner, you might be surprised by what you can find on Amazon for Mother's Day. Scroll down to discover what moms really want this Mother's Day, and then get to sending those links to your family members who may need some inspiration.

Mother's Day Gift Ideas at Amazon

You can never go wrong with a spa day according to Nicole B., a mom of two from Carsonville, MI who revealed that all she really wants this year is "a professional massage and some snuggle time with the kids." A trip to the spa could certainly help make her dreams come true, or if getting away is difficult, this at-home spa basket contains everything a mom needs for a night of pampering, complete with a pair of spa slippers, a candle, massage oil, bath bombs, and shower steamers. Just remember to take the kids out of the house so she can enjoy some actual quiet time.

Buy It! Coconut Vanilla Spa Gift Basket, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Mom Emily P. has three children ranging in ages from 9 to 15 and confesses that she would love getting away on one condition: "I would love a day at the spa and hotel night away ALONE." And while a Hotels.com gift card may suffice to help Mom get away, if that's not possible in this particular season of life, you may be able to help recreate that hotel experience with a pair of luxury bamboo sheets that are available in sizes queen through California queen and in multiple colors, such as champagne, light blue, and white.

One satisfied reviewer called the 100 percent bamboo viscose sheets "soft, creamy, dreamy" and "extremely cooling," and isn't that the least that any mom deserves?

Buy It! Bella Coterie Luxury Bamboo Sheets, $134.99 (orig. $164.99); amazon.com

And to really elevate the feeling of being on a getaway, add this not-so-subtle ″Please Do Not Disturb″ sign on Mom's door so everyone remembers to give her that much-needed peace and quiet.please-do-not-disturb-sign-for-door.jpg

Buy It! Please Do Not Disturb Sign, $12.99; amazon.com

Kelly R. is dreaming of a Mother's Day ring complete with her three children's birthstones. "I'm done having children, so it would be so nice to have," she says. With this Mother's Ring, shoppers can select the metal of their loved one's choice, then add between one to six simulated birthstones to remind her of those she holds near and dear.

Buy It! Mother's Ring, $89.95-$109.95; amazon.com

Keri S., an editor and mom of two, is craving something pretty simple: "A cup of coffee brought to me in bed and a morning watching TV!" This aesthetically pleasing ceramic mug was hand-crafted by talented artisans. It'll hold up to 12 ounces of Mom's favorite coffee and makes a perfect addition to any Mother's Day breakfast in bed plans.

Buy It! Artisane Ceramic Coffee Mug, $16.95; amazon.com

Mom of three Diane M. knows exactly what she wants for Mother's Day: an electric tea kettle so she can enjoy a piping hot cup of tea whenever she wants. "I told my kids they should get me this — we will see!" says Diane.

Buy It! Hamilton Beach Tea Kettle, $34.99; amazon.com

"I've always wanted to grow my own veggies, but the thought of having to add watering something every day to my already chaotic schedule is a deal-breaker, so this self-watering gardening stand would be amazing," shares Esther C., a mom of three and Parents Commerce Editorial Director. This particular Lettuce Grow Farmstand holds 12 plants and the mom figure in your life can select from various seasonal fruits and vegetable seedlings to grow only what they really want to harvest later.

Buy It! Lettuce Grow Farmstand, $399; amazon.com

Tina B. from Almont, MI is dreaming of a way to keep her four kids close to her heart with her Mother's Day request: "A locket with my kiddos picture." And this solid 14-karat gold version is elegant and simple enough to wear everyday. It can even have an uploaded photograph lasered inside the locket to really personalize it.

Buy It! Fencii Solid 14K Gold Personalized Picture Locket, $299.99; amazon.com

Jenny C., ever the dedicated mom to her four kids, is requesting a gift that's really just a way for her to keep feeding her kids while attending sporting events: "A large cooler with wheels for my son's lacrosse games!" Luckily for her family, this version happens to be on sale and does look pretty handy for the endless sporting events that fill many moms' calendars.

Buy It!: Coleman Rolling Cooler, $42.10 (originally $49.53); amazon.com

Olivia H., a mom of boys and owner of Fresh Starts Registry, explains that she's "really" into enamel pins right now. She loves decorating her tote bags with them, and these heart pins will remind her of just how cherished she is. The adorable set comes with seven heart pins in the colors of the rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, violet and a bonus in brown.

Buy It! Heart Enamel Pins, $9.49 with onsite coupon (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Like many moms, Liz A., a mom of four, wants a trifecta: "A pedicure, massage, and steak dinner," she says. If getting out for a nice steak dinner on Mother's Day sounds tough, you can order your steak dinner in. Just make sure they're not the one cooking!

Buy It! Omaha Steaks Four 8-Ounce Ribeyes, $85.48; amazon.com

Ren P., who is currently pregnant with twin girls and has a 6-year-old and 12-month-old, is simply asking for a white gold chain to hold her favorite saint medals. "It's not magazine-worthy, but it's all I've asked for this year," she says.

Buy It! Kisper White Gold Chain, 16-inches, $29.99; amazon.com

