Mother's Day Gift Guide 2022: Gifts for Every Mom

From luxurious new sheets to her soon-to-be favorite sandals — check out these gifts for every type of mom to make her feel extra special this Mother's Day

By Sophie Dodd and Andrea Wurzburger April 29, 2022 04:44 PM
For the Mom Whose Purse Game Is Unmatched

Cute, trendy and perfect for spring, Naghedi's limited edition Daisy St. Barths bag is an adorable gift for mom to tote along everywhere from the office to the beach!

Buy It! St. Barths Mini; $255, NaghediNYC.com

For the Stylish Mom

Credit: Tory Burch

If your mom is the most stylish person you know, add these Tory Burch City Heel Sandals to her collection to show just how much you love and support her passion for fashion. The City Sandal is made with woven leather and adorned with a sweet gold double-ring buckle. The 2-inch block heel is the perfect height to flatter your legs, but low enough to be a great walking sandal. She's going to live in these.

Buy It! Tory Burch City Heel Sandal, $298; toryburch.com

For the Trendsetter

Credit: nuuly

It's always fun to indulge in a wardrobe refresh! Similar to Rent the Runway, Nuuly is a subscription clothing rental platform that lets you try out six pieces each month for a flat fee of $88. At the end of the month, you can opt to purchase items you liked for a reduced fee (sometimes as much as 50% off), or return them and swap out pieces for the next month. Choose from brands like Anthropologie, Farm Rio, Batsheva x Anna Sui and more. 

Buy It! Nuuly subscription, $88 per month; nuuly.com 

For the Skincare Minimalist

Credit: courtesy vinter's daughter

These two powerful potions are meant to replace most of your skincare routine (besides cleanser and SPF) with their nearly magical capacity to hydrate, exfoliate and moisturize. For the mom who loves to keep things simple yet highly effective — or the mom who could use some help in that department — this concoction of active botanicals is a worthwhile splurge, as the hydrating effects are immediately visible. Plus, it's got the Goop seal of approval. 

Buy It! Vitner's Daughter The Signature Set, $420; vitnersdaughter.com

For the Mom Whose Hair Is Always on Point

Credit: Drybar

Saving mom some time while also gifting her the perfect blow out? The gift of good hair is truly priceless! DryBar's blow-dryer brush creates a smooth, shiny blowout and leaves her with tons of volume.

Buy It! Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush, $155; Drybar.com

For Mom & Her Mini Me

Credit: courtesy reformation

Twinning with your little one has never looked better! Just in time for Mother's Day, sustainable sweetheart brand Reformation launched a Little & Me line of matching dresses, two-piece sets and more, featuring several of their most beloved prints as well as new patterns. 

Buy It! Reformation Ryland and Kids Ryland Linen Dress, $178 and $88; thereformation.com

For the Sunscreen Aficionado

Credit: supergoop!

Keep mom's skin safe this summer with this trio of travel-sized best sellers from cult-favorite sunscreen brand Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen goes on invisible and velvety, while Glow Screen leaves a dewy finish and Play is great for face and body. While you're at it, get a kit for yourself, too — you can never have too much sunscreen! 

Buy It! Supergoop! Best Sellers Starter Kit, $25; supergoop.com 

For the Haircare Junkie

Credit: shen

It's not hyperbole to say this hairbrush will change mom's life. Whether she's detangling her little one's hair or brushing out her own, this anti-breakage brush fits in the palm of her hand and is truly masterful at gently combing through knots. Made for wet and dry use, the Manta turns the routine of brushing hair into a ritual.

Buy It! Manta Hairbrush, $30; shen-beauty.com 

For the Mom on the Move

The boxy, cropped fit on this Outdoor Voices pullover sweatshirt makes it easy to throw on with just about anything. Whether mom is jogging, gardening or just running errands, this is the perfect spring layer! 

Buy It! Outdoor Voices Pick 1/2 Zip Sweatshirt, $88; outdoorvoices.com

For the Retro Mom

Credit: Nordstrom

Who says kitchen appliances can't be functional and fashionable? Add some charm to mom's countertop with this retro Smeg toaster — available in a wide range of colors, so be sure to pick her favorite! 

Buy It! Smeg 2-Slice Toaster, $199.95; smeg.com 

For the Mom Who Loves Her Beauty Sleep

Soft and luxurious, a new set of sheets is the perfect gift for the mom whose favorite time is nap time. Oprah described Cozy Earth's bamboo sheet set as the "softest EVER" and hey — if it's good enough for Oprah, we're sure mom will love it.

Buy It! Queen Bamboo Sheet Set $276.75, CozyEarth.com

For the Mom Who Loves Her Pearls

Swap mom's string of pearls for these stunning freshwater pearl hoops from Pamela Card. They're simple enough for everyday wear while elegant enough to elevate any outfit — a true summer staple! 

Buy It! Pamela Card Nostalgia Echo Earrings, $290; pamelacardjewelry.com 

For the LBD Lover

The little black dress to rule them all! As polished as it is comfy, this swishy number will be on constant rotation in your wardrobe. Available in three lengths (mini, midi and maxi), this dress flatters all body types with its corset-style bodice made of a super soft cotton poplin. 

Buy It! Staud Wells Dress, $285; staud.clothing

For the Conscious Traveler

Say goodbye to plastic travel containers and hello to Ries' chic reusable Essentials! Sold individually or in curated sets, these 3.4oz bottles are TSA-approved and perfect for bringing your favorite products on the go. The skin set is our favorite, with a bottle for face cream, body lotion and SPF. To clean them, just toss them in the dishwasher and voila! 

Buy It! Ries The Skin Set, $54; ries-ries.com 

The Mom Who Doesn't Quite Have a Green Thumb

There's no gardening required with these beautiful, stained glass succulents from Uncommon Goods. What a fun twist on the usual Mother's Day bouquet!

Buy It! Stained Glass Houseplant, $50; uncommongoods.com

For the Mom Who Loves Her Length

Credit: Steven Simione

Make mom feel luxurious with hair extensions fit for a real housewife! The Pretty Packs are Erika's favorite day-to-day hair extensions that are quick to install and perfect for running around town or for date night.

Buy It! Pretty Mess Hair by Erika Jayne "Pretty Packs," $392; prettymesshair.com

For the One with Pep in Her Step

Credit: Theodora

These chic and comfortable sustainable flats are crafted using 100% recycled and animal-free materials. They make the perfect gift for stylish moms on the go and can easily be dressed up or down!

Buy It! Nicky Hilton x French Sole Theodora Flat, $165; nickyhilton.com

For the Clean Freak

Credit: Dyson

The Dyson sets the bar when it comes to state of the art vacuums, and the V8 model is no different. Lightweight and easy to maneuver, this cordless vacuum boasts 40 minutes of battery life and easily transforms into a handheld vacuum to get in all the nooks and crannies in your home or car. Mom might even forgive you for all the messes you made as a child. 

Buy It! Dyson V8, $449.99; dyson.com

For the Glow Getter

Credit: Tata Harper

Treat mom to this luxurious moisturizer that imparts a luminous glow thanks to real diamond dust. It's a quick way to brighten her day — literally! The moisturizer can be used on its own or layered over foundation for a highlighting effect. 

Buy It! Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturizer, $90; tataharperskincare.com

For the Coffee Lover

Credit: Nespresso

Being a mom is synonymous with being a coffee lover, right? How else do they get it all done?! Help make mom's life a little easier with this Nespresso VertuoPlus, the latest and greatest in the Nespresso lineup. She'll be whipping up coffees or espressos (knowing her workload, better make that a double!) in no time. 

Buy It! Nespresso VertuoPlus, $119.25; nespresso.com

For the Brunch Fanatic

Credit: hello fresh

Level up your breakfast in bed game for mom this year with HelloFresh's Mother's Day brunch bundles! Choose between the Croque Madame, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes or Chocolate Peanut Butter French Toast (each serves 4) — or choose them all! Mom's sure to love the charming extras, like a High Tea Set with coffee and salted caramel mascarpone cheesecakes. 

Buy It! HelloFresh Mother's Day Bundles, starting at $23.99; hellofresh.com 

For the Educator

Credit: Yumi

From Seeds Come Sunflowers, a children's book created by childhood nutrition company Yumi, was written to help parents talk to their children about conflict and the war in Ukraine. All proceeds from the physical print copy of the book will directly benefit Jose Andres' non-profit World Central Kitchen, which is currently serving millions of meals to families across Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary. A free downloadable copy narrated by actress Kristen Bell is also available via the website for $20.

Buy It! From Seeds Come Sunflowers Limited Edition Hardcover, $20; helloyumi.com

