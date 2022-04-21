The Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas, According to PEOPLE Editors
Celebrate the most important person in your life by treating her to a gift from this thoughtful, curated collection of editors' picks
A Bouquet from Farmgirl Flowers
Farmgirl Flowers has cornered the market on superfresh, surprisingly affordable delivery blooms that are sure to make anyone swoon — and you can order them burlap-wrapped so as not to waste another vase. Pro tip: Order it to arrive a couple days before Mother's Day so she can enjoy it all weekend long.
Buy It! Just Right Burlap Wrapped Bouquet, $79; farmgirlflowers.com
Tory Burch Platform Espadrilles
Spoil your mom with the most comfy, cute espadrilles from Tory Burch. They come in two colors, new ivory and pistachio, but pistachio is definitely our favorite. The closed-toe silhouette in vachetta leather works perfectly from spring through fall and the platform bottoms will add a nice boost of height that won't hurt your feet.
Buy It! Tory Burch Fisherman Platform Espadrilles, $328; toryburch.com
SMEG Stand Mixer
Upgrade your mom's stand mixer to a SMEG, and she'll enjoy it long enough to eventually pass it down to you. The gorgeous, retro design with a hint of pink will be the sweetest touch to win over your baking-obsessed mama. This latest edition is super versatile, and includes several dishwasher-safe attachments that'll work nicely with the sturdy stainless-steel bowl.
Buy It! SMEG Stand Mixer, $539.95; williams-sonoma.com
BÉIS Mini Work Tote
Send mom back to work with the chic BÉIS Mini Work Tote, perfect for travel and carrying a laptop. This highly-rated mini version of the Work Tote is more compact, but still features a laptop sleeve, two different straps, key fob, water bottle pocket and trolley passthrough. It's stylish and small enough to take from day to night.
Buy It! BÉIS Mini Work Tote, $118; beistravel.com
Loungewear Set from Peace Love World
Nothing beats a cute loungewear set, especially one that promotes peace and happiness. The Gem French Terry Sweatshirt has the perfect boyfriend-style fit to complement the joggers, which has a calming mantra printed on the leg to boost your mood: "Today I am wealthy and prosperous in all areas of my life." Mom will want to live in this set.
Buy It! Gem French Terry Sweatshirt, $62.12, and Gem French Terry Joggers, $59; peaceloveworld.com
Youthforia's BYO Blush
This award-winning blush oil reacts to your skin's natural pH to instantly give you a gorgeous, natural flush of color. Its skin-friendly plant-based ingredients are not only good for you, but you can also sleep with it on without feeling regret in the morning. It's the perfect multi-use product (it's great as a lip oil, too!) for mom, who's always on the go.
Buy It! BYO Blush, $36; youthforia.co
Belted Cardigan from Farm Rio
The popular Brazilian-based brand gives off a bright, youthful aesthetic. They have a ton of timeless pieces your mom will love. The Pineapple Garden Belted Cardigan in particular will become your mom's go-to, thanks to its super-soft cotton and relaxed fit. (It's almost impossible to go wrong with sizing.) The wild prints are neutralized by the color-block pattern, which makes it super wearable. Plus, we've all been inside for a while, so why not gift mom something she can show off that's both stylish and incredibly comfy.
Buy It! Pineapple Garden Belted Cardigan, $195; farmrio.com
Apple AirPods Pro
If your mom hasn't made the jump to wireless headphones yet, treat her to the best of the best with the Apple AirPods Pro. With travel picking back up again and many people returning to office, the noise cancellation feature is the true gift here, whether for a morning commute or a cross-country flight.
Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $174; amazon.com
MYSA Mother's Day Natural Wine Box
Our favorite online natural wine retailer has mom covered this holiday with two excellent gift selections: their Mother's Day Box or their Spring Wine Box. Both include bottles that mom is sure to love — plus, low ABV and no added sulfites means she can kiss her hangover goodbye. The Mother's Day Box features three women-made wines (a sparkling, red and skin contact white), as well as a personalized card and notes on the wines.
Buy It! MYSA Mother's Day Natural Wine Box, $99.95; mysa.wine
Ilia Multi-Stick Palette
This limited edition palette includes the cult-favorite makeup line's best multi-stick shades, as well as a highlighter and bronzer. It's a one-stop shop for natural, buildable lip and cheek color, and will save mom the trouble of rummaging around her Mary Poppins bag for a touchup.
Buy It! Ilia Multi-Stick Palette, $42; iliabeauty.com
Sleeper Party Pajamas
Whether she's styling them with slippers or heels, mom will appreciate these ultra cozy, ultra stylish feathered pajamas from Sleeper. The Kyiv-based brand's "party pajamas" are easy to dress up for everyday use, but comfy enough to actually sleep in as well. Most importantly, for the month of April, proceeds from all of their online sales will be donated to the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, so you can look good and do good at the same time.
Buy It! Sleeper Party Pajamas, $203; the-sleeper.com
Anecdote 'Dear Mom' Candle
A candle is always a great gift, but the slightly sassy one from Anecdote is next level. "Dear Mom / Thanks for calling to make sure I got your texts," reads the playful label. With notes of jasmine, orange blossom and neroli, it's a warm, sweet-smelling reminder of your love and appreciation.
Buy It! Anecdote 'Dear Mom' Candle, $26; anecdotecandles.com
Minted Custom Art
All mom really wants for you to do is call and say "I love you." This sentimental custom art, based on a photo of where you grew up, will have the same effect, especially if you customize the text to acknowledge how special it was to have her raise you there.
Buy It! Minted custom art, $68; minted.com
SKIMS Cozy Knit Bouclé Robe
Make nights in even cozier with a SKIMS knit robe. The material is insanely soft and stretchy so you can layer up underneath. It comes with deep pockets and a removable belt. Plus, you can choose from six different colors (our pick is bone, a classic white). This robe will replace whatever your mom was wearing as her work from home uniform.
Buy It! SKIMS Cozy Knit Bouclé Robe, $128; nordstrom.com
Surely Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé or White
Surely's non-alcoholic wine is the perfect gift for saying cheers to the mom in your life, without the alcohol! Surely's wines are great for those who don't drink or moms who are expecting. They're low-calorie, vegan and gluten-free, which makes them the perfect healthy alternative to traditional wine.
Buy It! Surely Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé or White, $24.99; drinksurely.com
TheraFace PRO
Give the gift of facial health with TheraFace PRO, the new percussion offering from Therabody. The all-in-one device combines percussion, microcurrent, LED therapy, and cleansing to help lift, tone, rejuvenate, and deep clean. It also can ease discomfort caused by headaches and jaw pain.
Buy It! TheraFace PRO, $399; therabody.com