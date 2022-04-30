These Under-$50 Mother's Day Gift Kits from Target Are Loaded with Goodies Moms Will Love
Mother's Day is right around the corner, which means that if you haven't already picked up gifts for the moms in your life, there's no better time than now to start shopping.
Luckily, if you're in search of options, Target has curated Mother's Day gift kits filled with thoughtful items catered to moms with all different interests and personality types. Essentially, these kits are a great (and easy) way to ensure the mom you're shopping for gets a ton of thoughtful presents all at once. And who doesn't love a themed gift?
If you know a mom who loves to bake, there's a Target gift kit tailored to their liking, complete with goodies like measuring spoons and biscuit cutters from Chip and Joanna Gaines' Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection.
For moms addicted to that morning cup (or five) of coffee, this gift kit features the essentials: a pretty mug, a pour over coffee maker, and the added bonus of coffee-scented brown nail polish. The mug has a pretty floral design with the words "mother like no other" written on it, and one five-star reviewer described it as a "very dainty, big cup." So Mom can easily enjoy a heavy pour of coffee in the morning! Plus, it comes with a matching saucer.
Know a mom with a green thumb? Check out this gardening gift kit, which features a two-piece tool set, a planter pot with the words "I love you" etched on the side, the book Create Your Own Calm, a pair of gardening gloves, and a ″plant person″ mug.
Shopping for a mom who's obsessed with their pets? There's a gift kit for them. Maybe looking for gifts for a mom who has really stepped up their fitness game? There's a gift kit for them. And even if you're looking to get something special for a mom who is celebrating their first Mother's Day, there's a gift kit perfect for them, all centered on some (much-needed) rest and relaxation.
No matter how many mothers you're aiming to honor this holiday, there's a curated selection of presents from Target that's sure to make their day. You can also mix and match items, of course, if the gift recipient has a range of interests that you want to celebrate, or just pick a few items from a gift kit to give rather than the whole collection.
Whatever you choose, check out a few of the sweet gift kits available on the site below for inspiration — and be sure to place your orders ASAP to get the goods in time for May 8!
The Baker Gift Kit
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Kitchen Conversions Wall Sign, $7.99
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wood and Stainless Steel Pastry Blender, $7.99
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $14.99
- Made by Design Beech Wood Slotted Spoon, $6
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 5-Piece Measuring Spoon Set, $7.99
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 3-Pack Biscuit Cutter, $5.99
The Coffee Lover Gift Kit
The Fitness Mom Gift Kit
The Plant Parent Gift Kit
The Pet Mama Gift Kit
- Dog Mom Colorblock Graphic Sweatshirt, $16.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Threshold 12-Ounce Stoneware Dog Mom Travel Mug, $10
- Xhilaration Women's Cozy Pups Low Cut Socks, $1.50
The New Mom Gift Kit
