Amazon Shoppers Have Spoken: These Are the 100+ Work-From-Home Items Actually Worth Buying

If you've gone from working in an office to working at home, you've probably purchased a handful of things to attempt and recreate your usual work space. It's not the easiest task to convert a part of home into an office area, but fortunately, Amazon has tons of great finds to make it work. The retailer actually put together a list of the most loved work-from-home items customers have been purchasing to make their new "offices" practical — and cozy.
Amazon's most loved work-from-home finds page is filled with over 100 items, but there are two items you'll see constantly pop up as you scroll through: plants and candles. Customers have been buying both real plants and faux ones to decorate their work area (which is a smart move, just in case it turns out you don't have a green thumb). People particularly love this peace lily from Costa Farms, which arrives fully grown in a decorative planter.
Buy It! Costa Farms Spathiphyllum Peace Lily Live Indoor Plant, $29.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Capri Blue Tin, Volcano, $16 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
If you're dealing with a small space, Amazon shoppers have discovered various desks that are great for tight areas. This adjustable work station comes on wheels and can be used as both a standing and sitting desk. The best part? It's only $70 right now.
"This desk has been an absolute life saver," one customer wrote. "My productivity has actually increased now that I have a designated, comfortable, [and] functional workstation."
Buy It! Siducal Mobile Stand Up Desk, $69.99 (orig. $85.99); amazon.com
And if you need an ergonomic chair to go with that, over 3,400 people love this comfortable chair that's "easy to assemble" and relieves back pain. One shopper raved: "Even after a few days, my back feels better already with the support it provides."
Buy It! Smudgedesk Mesh Office Chair, $69.99 (orig. $74.54); amazon.com
Other than furniture and decor, Amazon shoppers have also upgraded their WFH loungewear. High-waisted sweatpants have replaced high-waisted jeans, and customers are opting to work in fluffy memory foam slippers and comfy lounge sets. This "quarantine chic" knit set is a popular option thanks to how cute and versatile it is. One review even said the top looks "business casual" enough to be worn during virtual meetings.
Buy It! Zesica Long Sleeve Outfit Set, $34.99–$37.99; amazon.com
Even if you're not working from home, these finds are sure to liven up any space and daily routine. Check out all 100+ of Amazon's most loved WFH finds here.