Shop

Amazon Shoppers Have Spoken: These Are the 100+ Work-From-Home Items Actually Worth Buying

Including a lot of plants, candles, and cozy slippers
By Christina Butan
February 06, 2021 09:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
  • Hydro Flask Water Bottle
    $49.95
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Costa Farms Spathiphyllum Peace Lily Live Indoor Plant
    $29.99
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Siducal Mobile Stand Up Desk
    $69.99
    ( $85.99 )
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Zesica Long Sleeve Outfit Set
    $34.99–$37.99
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Capri Blue Tin, Volcano
    $16
    ( $29.99 )
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Longbay Memory Foam Faux Fur Slippers
    $13.56 - $18.95
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Smudgedesk Mesh Office Chair
    $69.99
    ( $74.54 )
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Norpro Decorative Cup Warmer
    $19.99
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Succulent Plants, Fully Rooted in Soil, 12 Pack
    $29.99
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Leggings Depot Jogger Sweatpants
    $14.99
    SHOP IT
    Amazon

If you've gone from working in an office to working at home, you've probably purchased a handful of things to attempt and recreate your usual work space. It's not the easiest task to convert a part of home into an office area, but fortunately, Amazon has tons of great finds to make it work. The retailer actually put together a list of the most loved work-from-home items customers have been purchasing to make their new "offices" practical — and cozy.

Amazon's most loved work-from-home finds page is filled with over 100 items, but there are two items you'll see constantly pop up as you scroll through: plants and candles. Customers have been buying both real plants and faux ones to decorate their work area (which is a smart move, just in case it turns out you don't have a green thumb). People particularly love this peace lily from Costa Farms, which arrives fully grown in a decorative planter.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Costa Farms Spathiphyllum Peace Lily Live Indoor Plant, $29.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Capri Blue Tin, Volcano, $16 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

If you're dealing with a small space, Amazon shoppers have discovered various desks that are great for tight areas. This adjustable work station comes on wheels and can be used as both a standing and sitting desk. The best part? It's only $70 right now. 

"This desk has been an absolute life saver," one customer wrote. "My productivity has actually increased now that I have a designated, comfortable, [and] functional workstation."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Siducal Mobile Stand Up Desk, $69.99 (orig. $85.99); amazon.com

And if you need an ergonomic chair to go with that, over 3,400 people love this comfortable chair that's "easy to assemble" and relieves back pain. One shopper raved: "Even after a few days, my back feels better already with the support it provides."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Smudgedesk Mesh Office Chair, $69.99 (orig. $74.54); amazon.com

Other than furniture and decor, Amazon shoppers have also upgraded their WFH loungewear. High-waisted sweatpants have replaced high-waisted jeans, and customers are opting to work in fluffy memory foam slippers and comfy lounge sets. This "quarantine chic" knit set is a popular option thanks to how cute and versatile it is. One review even said the top looks "business casual" enough to be worn during virtual meetings.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Long Sleeve Outfit Set, $34.99–$37.99; amazon.com

Even if you're not working from home, these finds are sure to liven up any space and daily routine. Check out all 100+ of Amazon's most loved WFH finds here.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com