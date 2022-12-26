It's Official: These Are the 18 Most Popular Products Purchased by PEOPLE Readers in 2022

It's safe to say that the PEOPLE reader is a multi-faceted shopper.

From buzzy tech gadgets to fun beauty staples, there is a healthy dose of practicality peppered with "treat yourself" splurges in your carts. You like to buy essential products that keep your home neat and tidy, but you're also quick to nab that lip product that just went viral on TikTok. The range is impressive.

As such, we were curious which products on Amazon were purchased the most in 2022 by you, dear readers. Given the patterns we've seen all year, we weren't surprised to see a ton of cleaning gadgets, smart devices, and buzzy popular beauty and wellness buys in the mix, but the one product that reigned supreme is a classic pair of AirPods.

Keep scrolling to see the products that PEOPLE readers love the most.

What PEOPLE Readers Bought Most in 2022

Playing your favorite tunes or catching up on your favorite podcast has never been more convenient than with Apple's second generation AirPods. With up to five hours of play time after a single charge, you can log those extra miles on your daily run or watch another movie on your flight without the dreaded loss of power. What's more? Pop them back in their case for a quick 15 minutes and you can enjoy another three hours of listening time.

And while the whole family is sure to want a pair of these, you can personalize them with your name or favorite emoji (or both!) free of charge, so you can ensure yours are never stolen (or at least that's the hope).

Buy It! Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, $114.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

Perfect for all sleeping positions, these gel-filled fiber pillows support you regardless of your varying slumber behaviors. The shift-proof filling also means that you won't find yourself left with a lumpy pillow after several uses.

Amazon shoppers laud this set as being heavy and firm yet soft enough to support the contours of the head and neck — in a review, one even noted that they have replaced every pillow in their house with these.

Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2, $45.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

If you're on a quest to turn your home into a "smart home," these outlets are a great place to start. Working in conjunction with your Alexa device, they make anything plugged into them operate on a voice- or app-controlled basis. Lights, appliances, fans, and more can be scheduled or "told" to be turned off and on at your convenience. Never worry about whether or not you unplugged your curling iron — just program a shut-off time via Alexa or use the app to turn it off from wherever you are.

Buy It! Amazon Smart Plug, $24.99; amazon.com

We love our pets and would do anything for them, but we'd also do anything to no longer have to deal with the endless mounds of fur stuck to our clothing. Enter the Fur Zapper: Made of silicone, the circular pet-hair collector can be placed in the washing machine and dryer to help remove fur from your clothing and direct it into the drain or lint trap. They're reusable too, so enjoy endless loads of hair-free laundry.

One important note: Amazon shoppers say that the Zapper does not work if you use fabric softener or dryer sheets, so it's best to only use detergent to launder your clothes when using these fur magnets.

Buy It! FurZapper Double Pack Pet Hair Remover, $12.89 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

By and far, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry is the most popular beauty product purchased by PEOPLE readers this year. It's no surprise, considering the TikTok-viral treatment offers a plush cushion of moisture for dry lips, making them appear plumper and feel softer with each use. It's also packed with vitamin C and antioxidants to protect the delicate skin on the lips and ward off free radicals, as well as boost collagen production.

Buy It! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry, $24; amazon.com

Sometimes we need to easily access something when we're on the road, especially during long trips, and this purse holder makes reaching for sunglasses, your wallet, a water bottle — whatever you need — a true breeze. Just clip it onto your headrests and adjust to your desired height to suspend your bag off of the ground, keeping it clean and easy to dig through in a pinch. It also doubles as a partition to keep wandering pets in the back seat and away from the front of the car as you're driving.

Buy It! Car Cache Purse Holder for Car, $13.59 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

At just 3.5 pounds, this steam mop is an incredibly lightweight, maneuverable device to keep your floor sparking clean without doing a number on your back and arms. No soap or cleaning solution is needed here — because the water heats up to boiling, sticky, dirty messes are lifted off the ground and scrubbed away with a reusable cloth pad. It's suitable for multiple floor surfaces, too, including hardwood, linoleum, and marble.

Buy It! OApier S5 Steam Mop, $44.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

No smart television? No problem. The Amazon Fire TV Stick can be plugged into the HDMI port of your TV for easy access to all of your favorite streaming services, including YouTube and Spotify. Just connect the device to your internet provider and use the accompanying Fire TV remote to pull up your favorite shows, movies, and songs. You can also access over 200,000 free movies and television shows with services like Freevee and Tubi. Cable, who?

Buy It! Amazon Fire TV Stick, $39.99; amazon.com

Enjoy over a year's supply of teeth whitening thanks to this deluxe kit of professional-grade Crest Whitestrips, including two one-hour express strips. Full results are said to be visible within 20 days, though Amazon shoppers say they notice gradual results even after the first use.

Instructions say to leave these strips on for 30 minutes each day, and thanks to a no- slip grip, you don't have to feel as though you're unable to do any activities while wearing them. And for those with sensitive teeth, know that the whitening gel is the same enamel-safe ingredient (hydrogen peroxide) used by dentists, but if your teeth are particularly sensitive, consider leaving them on for half the time when first using to ensure you can tolerate the effects.

Buy It! Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects, $52; amazon.com

One of the problems with acquiring more things for your bedroom is not having the storage to stow them away properly, especially when it comes to big-ticket items like comforters and pillows. But thanks to these durable, large-capacity storage bags, you can easily zip away your belongings and place them under the bed, in your closet — wherever is most convenient — and not worry about them getting ruined thanks to three layers of heavy-duty non-woven fabric. There's also a large plastic window in the front of the bag, so you can quickly see what's inside without having to unzip each time.

Buy It! Budding Joy Large Storage Bags, $21.02 with coupon (orig. $29.99), amazon.com

Safely heat up small spaces wherever you go with this portable space heater — a PEOPLE Tested winner. It's made of flame-retardant material to ensure there are no fire hazards, as well as tip-over protection that shuts off the device if/when it is knocked over and automatic shut-off if the device were to overheat. It's also energy efficient, meaning it will turn off once your desired temperature is reached and only turn back on once the temperature begins to dip. With a maximum temperature range of 158 degrees Fahrenheit, you can certainly get nice and toasty in a short amount of time.

Buy It! Give Best Portable Electric Space Heater, $35.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

While we typically depend on toothpastes and strips or pastes to whiten our smiles, you can actually reap some of those benefits from a good vibrating toothbrush. This specific iteration uses 40,000 vibrations per minute (VPM) to buff away surface stains, perfect for those who enjoy drinking staining beverages like coffee and tea.

Approved by the American Dental Association, this brush has four power modes and a smart timer to shut off when the optimum brushing duration has passed. You'll also get eight brush heads, which will last over two years — talk about a deal!

Buy It! AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $35.96 with coupon (orig. $59.95); amazon.com

Breathe a bit easier each day with this high-powered air purifier. Its built-in HEPA filter catches aggravators like pet dander, dust, and pollen, ideal for those with chronic allergies — or even just those who want peace of mind that the air they and their family are breathing is cleaner.

It's also equipped with activated charcoal nano-technology to eliminate odors from smoking, cooking, etc. (You'll get both a HEPA filter and four charcoal pre-filters with your purchase.) Place it on its stand to sit on the floor or remove the stand for a tabletop purifier.

Buy It! Veva 8000 Air Purifier, $69.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Keep your home and car tidy with this 6-in-1 cordless stick vacuum. Six different attachments allow you to get into tight spaces as well as clean carpet and hard surfaces with ease. On standard mode, you can get up to 45 minutes of use; when you're done, charge it upright or use the accompanying wall mount to tuck it away in a closet or inconspicuous corner. And for those with furry friends, this vacuum is both quiet and equipped with a HEPA filter to trap allergens like pet dander.

Buy It! Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 6-in-1 Rechargeable Stick Vacuum, $99.97 with coupon (orig. $499.98); amazon.com

Balancing a hair dryer and round brush for an at-home blowout is no easy feat, which is why the Revlon One-Step Volumizer helps make blowing out your own hair a breeze. Nylon bristles help smooth the strands and create up to 30 percent less frizz for bouncy, fuller-looking hair. There's also a cool temperature option to lock your style in place by sealing the hair cuticle.

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $34.49; amazon.com

Summertime hangs with your pup will never be the same after buying this cooling mat. The solid-gel material is self-charging, meaning you don't need to refrigerate, freeze, or plug in the mat — just leave it as is and let it do its thing. When your pet lies on it, they'll feel a cooling sense of relief from warm temperatures for up to three hours, making them much more comfortable when the mercury rises. Use it outside, in the car, or inside your home to keep your pup cool and content.

Buy It! Arf Pets Dog Cooling Mat, $59.99, amazon.com

AirTags have been such a hot-ticket gift this holiday season, and we completely understand why. Place them in your car's glove compartment, your luggage, your wallet, or even on your dog's collar to help track your most precious items via the Find My app on your iPhone. You can even enjoy free engraving to make your tag easily identifiable.

Buy It! Apple AirTags, 4-Pack, $99; amazon.com

Kick back and relax with this euphoric foot massager. Five settings provide deep kneading, rolling, compression, shiatsu, and gentle vibration sensations to treat your feet to a variety of relief methods. It also heats up to help loosen the muscles and relax you even more. And if you're worried about how to keep it clean, know that the liners are removable and washable for a more hygienic at-home spa experience.

Buy It! Miko Foot Massager Machine, $129.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

