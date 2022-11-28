10 Most Popular Cyber Monday Deals, According to PEOPLE Readers

This plush jewelry case is the surprising winner

Published on November 28, 2022

What People Readers are Buying on Cyber Monday
Well before turkeys were stuffed and mashed potatoes were consumed this year, the Cyber Week deals were coming in hot — and lucky us, they'll continue to roll in through Cyber Monday.

Whether you're in the market for a new mattress or just simply want to upgrade your wardrobe with a few staple pieces, these sales have amazing discounts on all your home, beauty, travel, tech, wellness, and pet needs, as well as the items on your loved ones' wish lists. And, savvy as they are, PEOPLE readers have unsurprisingly been taking advantage of all these incredible deals.

Below, we're rounding up the deals that you, dear readers, have been snatching up the most. Among the mix are your typical techy needs (like Apple AirPods), as well as some interesting finds like a buzzy jewelry travel case (that just so happens to be the most popular item!). Take a look at all of the most PEOPLE-loved products below — and don't say we didn't warn you: these might cause you to whip out your credit card in earnest.

10 Products People Readers Are Shopping on Cyber Monday

We know the struggle of traveling with your necklaces and bracelets just to arrive at your destination with a tangled web of chains. This PEOPLE reader-favorite travel case solves just that; it comes in nine beautiful velvet tones and features seven slot rolls, three rectangular divisions, and an earring compartment to host all of your precious jewels, as well as a handy mirror for easy put-on and take-off.

What People Readers are Buying on Cyber Monday
Amazon

Buy It! Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer, $16.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

If you're still on the fence about finally switching from your trusty wired headphones to a pair of wireless earbuds, now is the time, as Apple AirPods are 50 percent off. The high-quality headphones have impeccable sound quality, voice-activated Siri access, and up to five hours of listening time on a single charge. They also pause when you take them out, so you'll never miss a second of your favorite podcast.

What People Readers are Buying on Cyber Monday
Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $79 (orig. $159); amazon.com

You've probably seen the TikToks about people solving the harrowing lost-luggage dilemma by placing an Apple AirTag in the zippered lining of their suitcase. It's a genius way to keep tabs on your precious belongings. But why stop there? You can put an AirTag on anything — your pet's collar, your wallet, in your car glove compartment… the list goes on and on. Stock up now while you can snap one up for just $25 and never worry about losing something important.

What People Readers are Buying on Cyber Monday
Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirTag, $24.98 (orig. $29); amazon.com

Perhaps a Dyson is a bit outside your budget — no problem. This lightweight stick vacuum from Whall offers incredible suction (25 kilopascals of power) at three speeds with brushless technology, meaning quieter cleaning and a longer lifetime. It's also got a washable HEPA filter to keep the air in your home clean. But perhaps the most exciting feature is that the cleaning device is foldable — perfect for tucking away in small spaces so your vacuum doesn't have to be left out.

What People Readers are Buying on Cyber Monday
Amazon

Buy It! Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $121.12 with coupon (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

Whether you have pets, little ones, or a messy partner (no judgment), this small-but-mighty Bissell wet vac will be your new best friend. With a 48-ounce tank capacity and strong spray and suction power, you can clean deep stains out of carpeting, upholstery, and even the interior of your car without having to constantly refill. Best of all, each purchase helps support the Bissell Pet Foundation, which works to save homeless pets.

What People Readers are Buying on Cyber Monday
Amazon

Buy It! Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $89 (orig. $123.59); amazon.com

Oprah is a fan of the Snif Old Saint Wick Christmas Scented Candle — and so are PEOPLE readers! We completely understand why, too. With an intoxicating blend of wintry scents like Siberian pine, apple blossom, jasmine, fir balsam, and sandalwood, your home will smell like a winter wonderland and have your guests asking what smells so incredible.

What People Readers are Buying on Cyber Monday
Amazon

Buy It! Snif Old Saint Wick Christmas Scented Candle, $33 (orig. $44); amazon.com

No one likes a hair dryer that ends up frying your precious strands — which is why this offering from Conair actually works to make your hair silkier and shinier with Tourmaline ceramic technology and uniform heat for less damage. It also boasts "ionic conditioning," meaning negative ions are generated, which then attach to the positive ions of the hair follicle to promote shine and reduce frizz. All this science at an incredible price of just $12.

What People Readers are Buying on Cyber Monday
Amazon

Buy It! Conair Hair Dryer, $11.50 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Another favorite of Oprah's, this first-of-its-kind jewelry cleaner doubles as a hand wash, so you can shine your gems and metals while you wash up. The plant-based formula is gentle on skin and stones, keeping your hands and precious jewels clean in one fell swoop.

What People Readers are Buying on Cyber Monday
Amazon

Buy It! Shinery Radiance Wash Jewelry Cleaner, $22.40 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Imagine walking on a cloud — that's what these durable indoor/outdoor slipper booties from Dearfoam offer with their cushy memory foam insole and teddy lining. They're also super breathable, so you can rest assured your feet won't feel sweaty as you wear them. And when it's time to clean them, just throw the slippers in the washing machine.

What People Readers are Buying on Cyber Monday
Amazon

Buy It! Dearfoams Women's and Men's Indoor/Outdoor Warm Up Bootie, $34.50 (orig. $35); amazon.com

Your friends will declare your house the new brunch spot after you purchase this best-selling handy breakfast sandwich maker. You can cook your English muffin, egg, meat, and cheese all in one go with this layered nonstick iron. And it's easy to clean, too — just throw it in the dishwasher when you're done.

What People Readers are Buying on Cyber Monday
Amazon

Buy It! Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, $20.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

