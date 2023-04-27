What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying Right Now? 9 Amazon Products That'll Get Them Ready for Warm Weather

Welcome to What PEOPLE Readers Are Buying, where we feature the most popular Amazon products our readers are loving this month. Find something you need, want, or never knew you needed below.

Spring is in full swing and with summer just around the corner we are upgrading our bedding, refreshing our wardrobe, and snapping up functional household devices and appliances that are as we welcome in warmer temperatures.Looking for inexpensive products that can help? Below are nine of the most popular Amazon home and fashion finds that PEOPLE readers are loving right now, so we thought you might like them, too. Read on to see what items our readers are buying in droves this month.

Home and Fashion Finds PEOPLE Readers Bought in April

Easeland Queen Cooling Mattress Pad

Buy It! Easeland Queen Cooling Mattress Pad in White, $39.90 (orig. $49.90); amazon.com

When it's so hot that the air starts to feel steamy, it can be difficult getting comfortable during the night. If you're not finding relief even with the air conditioner cranked, this mattress pad may be just what you need to stay cool. A down alternative filling gives the mattress topper a wonderfully soft feel and the cotton surface makes it extremely breathable, keeping your body cool and dry during the night. So it's no surprise that readers bought more than 1,300 of them, making it the most popular product we featured in April.

Hoomqing Cooling Bed Pillow

Buy It! Hoomqing Cooling Bed Pillows, $19.98 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

If you really want to guarantee a good night's sleep without overheating, consider the Hoomqing Cooling Bed Pillows. They are encased with sweat-absorbent cotton fabric and filled with a down-like polyester microfiber, making them ideal for high-temperature nights and offering users plenty of plush support.

The pillows are designed for all types of sleepers, whether you like to snooze on your side, back, or stomach. Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given the fluffy pillows a five-star rating, with many raving about how cool, comfortable, and fluffy they are in reviews. One customer wrote, "I love how these pillows are soft but firm at the same time and cool to the touch. "

Brightown String Lights

Buy It! Brightown String Lights, $17.05 with coupon (orig. $17.95); amazon.com

Now that the nights aren't so cold, we can finally enjoy our backyards more. String lights are one of the best and most inexpensive ways to add a sprinkle of magic to outdoor spaces. They not only add to the overall aesthetic, but they're also a very practical way to add a touch of light to any area. These popular globe-shaped lights can stand up to wind and rain and come with 25 bulbs (and two spares) on a 25-foot string. They're easy to hang and they'll look great hanging over your patio, balcony, or deck.

Eomenie One-Piece High-Waisted Bathing Suit

Buy It! Eomenie One-Piece High-Waisted Bathing Suit in Black, $35.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

With pool and beach days on the horizon, a good swimsuit is essential. Our readers are loving this high-waisted one-piece, which looks quite similar to the one that Blake Lively recently wore while vacationing. In addition to its cinched neckline and midsection cutout, the suit is designed with a tummy-shaping panel and ruching along the stomach for a flattering fit.

Nearly 2,000 Amazon customers have given the best-seller a five-star rating, with many calling it the "best swimsuit ever!" One satisfied shopper wrote, "I never like the way I looked in a swimsuit, but this suit is so flattering. The material is good quality, the fit is great, and the cutouts show just enough skin. Love it!"

Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan

Buy It! Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan, $69.99; amazon.com

If you're looking to save money on the electricity bill while still cooling your home, this 36-inch tall tower fan is sure to do the trick. Thanks to its 90-degree oscillation and four different speed modes, the device is quick to cool off large areas including living rooms and bedrooms. With its eight-hour timer feature, remote control, and quiet operation, the tower fan packs convenience and efficiency into a sleek and compact design.

QegarTop Blouse

Buy It! QegarTop Blouse in Black, $25.96 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Now that the winter sweaters are all packed away, you may want to invest in a few new staples to add to your spring wardrobe. The QegarTop Blouse is made from a polyester-cotton blend and is designed with a loose fit, so the V-neck top won't cling to you on hot, sweaty days.Plus, it has standout details like a tie-front hem and batwing sleeves.

Wear it to work with a pencil skirt and heels for a polished look, or a pair of jeans and T-shirt with cozy white sneakers for a more casual 'fit. More than 5,300 shoppers have given the top a five-star rating, and have noted how "comfortable and flattering" it is in reviews. "This shirt is so light and comfortable. Perfect for spring and summer," one reviewer shared.

Slevoo Air Purifier

Buy It! Slevoo Air Purifier, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

The nicer the weather is, the more often we open our windows to bring in fresh air, but that also brings in more pollen. You can reduce spring allergens and create a healthier home with an air purifier by Sleevo. This device features a three-stage HEPA filtration system that removes 99.97 percent of airborne particles such as dust, smoke, pollen, and pet fur as small as 0.3 microns. It is best for spaces up to 215 square feet, such as living rooms, bedrooms, and kitchens, and it's simple to use with its base-mounted control panel.

OXO Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Buy It! OXO Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker $27.49 (orig. $34.95); amazon.com

Warmer days additionally mean the return of the chilled delight that is cold brew coffee, perfect for a morning (or afternoon) pick-me-up. With this OXO Cold Brew Maker, simply add coffee grounds to the container and attach the rainmaker top, which allows for an even distribution when you pour in the water. Depending on your desired caffeine strength, the coffee and water mix will be set for 12 to 24 hours.

It has received over 2,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers who have shared how pleased they are that the purchase cuts down on their coffee spending budget. Another impressed user stated that it "tastes exactly like Starbucks cold brew for a fraction of the price."

Arf Pets Cooling Mat

Buy It! Arf Pets Cooling Mat, $59.99 (orig. $89.99)

Humans aren't the only ones who like staying cool as temperatures rise. Keeping our furry pets cool this summer is essential, making a cooling mat for cats and dogs a fantastic item to grab. A gel-bead interior cools off your little best friend while they lounge with you on the sunny days ahead. You can wipe any stains off this mat with a damp cloth and mild soap, and because it's divided into sections, the mat can easily fold up for travel or stored away when not in use.

