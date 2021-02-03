Amazon Just Released Its List of Most-Loved Valentine’s Day Presents — Starting at $5

Now that it's February, Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and many brands and retailers are offering Valentine's Day specials to help shoppers narrow down gift ideas. One of them is Amazon, which has created a list of customers' most-loved Valentine's Day presents. The picks include everything from silk pajama robes to pink French presses, and you can find something for everyone you love starting at just $5.
On this list, you'll find more than 200 ideas on gifts across categories like home, fashion, kitchen, and beauty. Stumped on what to get a special woman in your life? Amazon suggests silk pajama robes, Buxom's plumping lip gloss with 4,800 ratings, a wild fig- and rose-scented candle that shoppers called "the perfect gift," and more. Bracelets, necklaces, watches, rings, and other accessories are as little as $7.
In the beauty section, Amazon's list includes a jade roller that reviewers have called "absolutely amazing" for depuffing and relaxing, an adorable sheet mask pack, NYX's classic red lipstick with more than 13,000 ratings, and Zoya's All Snuggled Up Squad nail polish set. To keep all these organized, Amazon also called out a compact makeup organization bag, alongside other accessories like a four-pack of velvet headbands, hair-drying scrunchies, and a makeup eraser that shoppers say replaces "wasted cotton pads and bottles of makeup remover."
Still not sure where to start? Try the "Something for Everyone" section. It includes an indoor herb garden kit and a pizza stone, plus a cordless wine opener and a wine purifier, and these gifts are almost guaranteed to be crowd-pleasers. More kitchen picks include a copper-pink Bodum French press, a matcha tea set, and a barbecue grill set that comes with 20 must-have grilling tools.
Since there are so many items to look through, we've narrowed it down to the best gifts by category here. All of these picks have thousands of customer ratings, so it's no surprise to find them on Amazon's list of most-loved Valentine's Day gifts. To get them in time for Valentine's Day, make sure to place your order now — items like this Kate Spade bracelet are already out of stock.
