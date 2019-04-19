The Most Amazingly Beautiful Easter Eggs from Around the World

You won't be able to take your eyes off of these incredibly elaborate decorations
By Diane J. Cho
April 19, 2019 03:41 PM

A Puzzling Display of Art

Waltraud Grubitzsch/picture alliance via Getty

Easter egg artist Kerstin Dischereit has found a way to transform ostrich, emu and duck eggs into gorgeous puzzle pieces.

Euphoric Eggs

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty

These traditionally Polish hand-painted Easter eggs exude the essence of spring. The vibrant colors and floral decorations are like candy for your eyes.

Eggs or Fine Art?

Matthias Hiekel/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

These immaculate Romanian Easter eggs look like actual paintings you keep behind a glass case. You’ll need to look at each, one at a time, to truly appreciate how much detail went into these decorations.

Use Your Egg-Magination

Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty

Artist Christiane Gohlke from Germany used chicken eggs as her canvas to bring these forest animals to life. The creatures look straight out of a storybook, with whimsical landscapes drawn as backdrops.

World Wonder

Karl Schoendorfer/REX/Shutterstock

If you’re wondering where on earth to go next, just put a magnifying glass to these Easter eggs with maps painted on them.

A Little Easter Trivia

Jiri Hubatka/imageBROKER/REX/Shutterstock

Did you know the color red on Easter symbolizes the blood of Christ? The bold hue also represents sacrifice, blood, fire and martyrdom, according to Country Living. This has to be the most beautiful way to honor red’s meaning on the holy holiday.

Unbelievable Undertaking

Bernd Wüstneck/picture alliance via Getty

These hand-painted Easter eggs are made of lime wood, which is how they’re traditionally produced in the Czech Republic and Slovenia. If you look very closely, you’ll see the pain-staking detail that had to be drawn on with a razor-thin brush.

There's Levels to This

Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty

This painted Easter egg in the Allgäu Easter Egg Museum has three smaller eggs inside of it. The craftsmanship and painting skills required to attempt this type of work is just phenomenal — or, dare we say, egg-ceptional.

Too Pretty to Eat

BERND SETTNIK/AFP/Getty

These exquisite Easter eggs were on display during the 20th Easter Egg Fair in Lüebbenau, Germany. The perfectly symmetrical patterns on these eggs will definitely make you think … how?!

Whimsy & Wonder

Waltraud Grubitzsch/picture alliance via Getty

Here’s another collection of artist Kerstin Dischereit’s magnificent eggs. These are a mix of duck, chicken, emu and dwarf chicken eggs with illustrations of children peacefully drifting off to sleep.

Next Art Project?

Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty

These chicken eggs were decorated with the wax batik technique, which is when an artist uses wax to resist dyes when a fabric, or in this case an egg, is being dyed. This could be a cool technique to try at home.

Larger Than Life

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty

This spectacular handmade and hand-painted Easter egg lives in Kraków, Poland. If you ever plan to see this wonder in person, we’re going to assume, judging by its massive size, that it’s going to be hard to miss.

Small Yet Sophisticated 

Arno Burgi/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

This sublime Easter egg presentation can be seen at the Sorbian Culture Center in Schleife, Germany.

Crown Jewels

Adrian C Nitu/imageBROKER/REX/Shutterstock

These breathtaking Easter eggs could easily be mistaken for some type of royal heirloom.

Egg-centric & Extraordinary

Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Easter egg collector Monica Meyer-nusser is seen showing off her prized chicken egg that shows three figurines relaxing in a tiny sauna. This is just one of the unique types of egg displays you can find at her Easter egg museum in Nesselwang, Germany.

Easter Basket Appreciation

Matthias Hiekel/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

This stunning display will surely put any other Easter egg-filled basket to shame. If you wanted to attempt such a stunning collection of painted eggs, you might want to start now for next year.

