This Super Cute Inflatable Pool Went Viral on TikTok, and Now It’s Flying Off the Shelves
Temperatures are already on the rise and summer will officially be here before you know it, which means now is the time to prepare to beat the heat with a pool. With so many options on the market, it can be difficult to choose the best one, but the Minnidip pool is ideal for small spaces and can be used by adults and kids. It was featured in a TikTok video that now has a whopping 1.3 million likes and has been flying off the shelves ever since. Thankfully, you can still find it online at Target — at least while supplies last.
Buy It! Minnidip Inflatable Pool, $42.99; target.com
The adorable pool comes in a variety of colors and patterns. If you're looking for something that sits a little taller, then you'll want to upgrade to the tufted version for an additional $10.
Shoppers and TikTok users can't stop raving about this adult-size kiddie pool, saying it's great for patios and backyards. "There are tons of small inflatable pools out there but this one is so fun and super cute!" says one five-star reviewer on Target. "It's perfect for both my spouse and I to enjoy or even for my kids to play in. Super easy set-up and did not take too long to fill up with water. It seems pretty durable and I am satisfied with my purchase."
It's recommended to set it up on a flat surface, and to make it even more comfortable, some reviewers say they placed a tarp and foam mats underneath. The pool doesn't include a pump for inflation, but according to the brand, any standard air pump will work; you can even use a hair dryer set to cool. When it's time to put it back into storage, simply unplug the drainage hole — it'll slowly release the water instead of flooding your space all at once.
If you don't want to pay for a membership to a public pool and don't have space for one in your backyard, the Minnidip blowup pool is the perfect alternative. It won't stay in stock for long, so make sure to add it to your virtual cart while you still can.
