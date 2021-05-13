This Super Cute Inflatable Pool Went Viral on TikTok, and Now It’s Flying Off the Shelves

Temperatures are already on the rise and summer will officially be here before you know it, which means now is the time to prepare to beat the heat with a pool. With so many options on the market, it can be difficult to choose the best one, but the Minnidip pool is ideal for small spaces and can be used by adults and kids. It was featured in a TikTok video that now has a whopping 1.3 million likes and has been flying off the shelves ever since. Thankfully, you can still find it online at Target — at least while supplies last.