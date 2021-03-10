Mindy Kaling Reveals Her Favorite Amazon Finds from Women-Owned Businesses — and They Start at $10

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Mindy Kaling is making it easy to celebrate Women's History Month with a little shopping.

The actress and author compiled her favorite Amazon finds from women-owned businesses for the new International Women's Day storefront, which also has picks from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Diane von Furstenberg, and Keke Palmer. The eclectic mix features skincare products, delicious foods, wellness goodies, work-from-home supplies, unique gifts, and more — and it all starts at just $10.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mindy Kaling's Amazon Favorites:

To celebrate the new small business hub, which launched on International Women's Day, Kaling shared several brands and products from entrepreneurs that she admires, including some of her beauty go-tos.

"One of my favorites is Bolden," she told Diane von Furstenberg in the store's virtual launch event. "Besides just being a great product, I love this because it's great for women who have darker complexions and some of the things that go along with that." Her two picks, the brand's clear skin clay mask and clarifying cleanser, are both under $20.

During the event, Kaling admitted to online shopping quite a bit during the pandemic. "I was endlessly opening boxes," she said. And since COVID-19 has impacted small businesses across the country, she's excited to fill her cart and make a difference.

"I am so impressed and excited to see mothers who are also business leaders and small business owners," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm excited to champion some amazing female-owned small businesses today and everyday."

A few of Kaling's favorite food finds made the list, including fair trade chocolate, coffee- and caffeine-infused candy, and Lillie's of Charleston's hot sauce. The brand sells several of their popular gourmet sauces on Amazon, but the spicy Low Country is Mindy's favorite.

The mom of two also shared a hack that fellow parents will want to know about: EasyPeasie's veggie powder. "My daughter is a very picky eater," Kaling said. "This is a way to sneak vegetables into your children's food." The seasoning blend, which comes in five flavors, can be added to almost anything — pizza, pasta, pancakes, applesauce, and more. And right now, shoppers can snag it at a discount with the coupon featured in the listing.

There's a little bit of everything in the small business hub, so whether you're looking to find a thoughtful gift for a friend or say thank you to the special women in your life — or you're in the mood to treat yourself — you're bound to find something. The storefront will highlight female entrepreneurs and small businesses through the end of the month, giving shoppers some time to snag what they want, including Kaling's favorites.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bolden Clear Skin Clay Mask, $18.49 (orig. $18.56); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bolden Skin Clarifying Cleanser, $16.49; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Kanda Fair Trade Ghana Cocoa Milk Chocolate Bars Set, $21; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Numa Caffeinated Creamy Coffee Soft Candy, $13.49; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lillie's of Charleston Low Country Loco Hot Sauce, $9.29; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! EasyPeasie Vegetable Powder Blend for Picky Eaters, $8.99 with coupon (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bluelene Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer, $32 (orig. $37); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bluelene Anti-Aging Night Cream, $30 (orig. $32); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Sitos Rattan Pop Socket Phone Grip, $14.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! 8Greens Immunity and Energy Super Greens Tablets, $14; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bluelene Night Cream, Eye Cream, Daily Moisturizer Gift Set, $85 (orig. $100); amazon.com