Mindy Kaling Reveals Her Favorite Amazon Finds from Women-Owned Businesses — and They Start at $10
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Diane von Furstenberg, and Keke Palmer also shared what’s in their carts
Mindy Kaling is making it easy to celebrate Women's History Month with a little shopping.
The actress and author compiled her favorite Amazon finds from women-owned businesses for the new International Women's Day storefront, which also has picks from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Diane von Furstenberg, and Keke Palmer. The eclectic mix features skincare products, delicious foods, wellness goodies, work-from-home supplies, unique gifts, and more — and it all starts at just $10.
Mindy Kaling's Amazon Favorites:
- Bolden Clear Skin Clay Mask, $18.49 (orig. $18.56)
- Bolden Skin Clarifying Cleanser, $16.49
- Kanda Fair Trade Ghana Cocoa Milk Chocolate Bars Set, $21
- Numa Caffeinated Creamy Coffee Soft Candy, $13.49
- Lillie’s of Charleston Low Country Loco Hot Sauce, $9.29
- EasyPeasie Vegetable Powder Blend for Picky Eaters, $8.99 with coupon (orig. $9.99)
- Bluelene Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer, $32 (orig. $37)
- Bluelene Anti-Aging Night Cream, $30 (orig. $32)
- Sitos Rattan Pop Socket Phone Grip, $14.99
- 8Greens Immunity and Energy Super Greens Tablets, $14
- Bluelene Night Cream, Eye Cream, Daily Moisturizer Gift Set, $85 (orig. $100)
To celebrate the new small business hub, which launched on International Women's Day, Kaling shared several brands and products from entrepreneurs that she admires, including some of her beauty go-tos.
"One of my favorites is Bolden," she told Diane von Furstenberg in the store's virtual launch event. "Besides just being a great product, I love this because it's great for women who have darker complexions and some of the things that go along with that." Her two picks, the brand's clear skin clay mask and clarifying cleanser, are both under $20.
During the event, Kaling admitted to online shopping quite a bit during the pandemic. "I was endlessly opening boxes," she said. And since COVID-19 has impacted small businesses across the country, she's excited to fill her cart and make a difference.
"I am so impressed and excited to see mothers who are also business leaders and small business owners," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm excited to champion some amazing female-owned small businesses today and everyday."
A few of Kaling's favorite food finds made the list, including fair trade chocolate, coffee- and caffeine-infused candy, and Lillie's of Charleston's hot sauce. The brand sells several of their popular gourmet sauces on Amazon, but the spicy Low Country is Mindy's favorite.
The mom of two also shared a hack that fellow parents will want to know about: EasyPeasie's veggie powder. "My daughter is a very picky eater," Kaling said. "This is a way to sneak vegetables into your children's food." The seasoning blend, which comes in five flavors, can be added to almost anything — pizza, pasta, pancakes, applesauce, and more. And right now, shoppers can snag it at a discount with the coupon featured in the listing.
There's a little bit of everything in the small business hub, so whether you're looking to find a thoughtful gift for a friend or say thank you to the special women in your life — or you're in the mood to treat yourself — you're bound to find something. The storefront will highlight female entrepreneurs and small businesses through the end of the month, giving shoppers some time to snag what they want, including Kaling's favorites.
Buy It! Bolden Clear Skin Clay Mask, $18.49 (orig. $18.56); amazon.com
Buy It! Bolden Skin Clarifying Cleanser, $16.49; amazon.com
Buy It! Kanda Fair Trade Ghana Cocoa Milk Chocolate Bars Set, $21; amazon.com
Buy It! Numa Caffeinated Creamy Coffee Soft Candy, $13.49; amazon.com
Buy It! Lillie's of Charleston Low Country Loco Hot Sauce, $9.29; amazon.com
Buy It! EasyPeasie Vegetable Powder Blend for Picky Eaters, $8.99 with coupon (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bluelene Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer, $32 (orig. $37); amazon.com
Buy It! Bluelene Anti-Aging Night Cream, $30 (orig. $32); amazon.com
Buy It! Sitos Rattan Pop Socket Phone Grip, $14.99; amazon.com
Buy It! 8Greens Immunity and Energy Super Greens Tablets, $14; amazon.com
Buy It! Bluelene Night Cream, Eye Cream, Daily Moisturizer Gift Set, $85 (orig. $100); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.
- Mindy Kaling Reveals Her Favorite Amazon Finds from Women-Owned Businesses — and They Start at $10
- Prices Start at Just $27 for These ‘Luxurious’ Cooling Bed Sheets That Come in 42 Colors
- Tempur-Pedic’s Pain-Relieving Memory Foam Pillow Is Like ‘Sleeping on a Perfect Cloud’ — and It’s on Sale
- Meghan Markle Wore a $60 Jacket to Give Oprah a Tour of Her Chicken Coop — and It’s Still in Stock