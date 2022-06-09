Michael Strahan Father's Day Gift Guide
The Good Morning America host shares the gifts he likes getting on Father's Day
Michael Strahan's Father's Day Picks
Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, who has his own line of clothes at Men's Wearhouse, shares the gifts he loves receiving on Father's Day (so we hope kids Tanita, Michael Jr., Isabella and Sophia are listening!).
Collection by Michael Strahan Shirt
"Our new short sleeve polos are really the most versatile piece in the latest spring collection. Timeless styles with bold prints that can take you from day to night, on the golf course to relaxing at home, and everything in between."
Buy It! Collection by Michael Strahan Four-Way Stretch Short Sleeve Sport Shirt, $34.99; menswearhouse.com
Apple TV
"It allows me to watch my favorite movies and shows whenever I'm on the go. It's also one of the best bonding opportunities for me and my family when we want to spend time together — especially when my daughters want to watch GMA and The $100,000 Pyramid."
Buy It! Apple TV 4K, $179; apple.com
Nice Pajamas
"Having nice sleepwear [like this set from Lake] is essential to having a good night's rest for a busy day ahead!"
Buy It! Lake men's Pima pajamas short set, $130; lakepajamas.com
Custom Golf Balls
"Adding a personalized touch to a hobby you love is a simple yet personal way to make any father happy."
Buy It! Mark & Graham monogrammed golf ball set, $99; markandgraham.com
Apple AirPods
"They're a practical gift for anyone like myself who is always on the move — on calls, listening to music, watching movies on my devices, etc."
Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $249; apple.com
Collection by Michael Strahan Jeans
"All our jeans are made of the best stretch fabric, so even while you look put together you also really have that all-day comfort you don't normally get from denim."
Buy It! Collection by Michael Strahan Gramercy dark blue wash jeans, $49.99; menswearhouse.com