Shoppers Say This Bralette Is Actually Supportive, and It Fits 56 Different Sizes

Sure, there may be a few underwire-and-demi-cup devotees left on the planet, but for the most part, chests large and small everywhere find themselves living in soft, unwired bralettes. After all, with little to do and nowhere to go, there's simply no need for a ton of boob-related structure right now. What is needed, however, is the perfect blend of comfort and support — and an added bit of style and flair doesn't hurt, either.
Enter: The MeUndies U-Back Bralette, a luxuriously soft wire-free bra that fits a whopping 56 cup and band sizes, and comes in 49 colors and prints.
The U-back bralette offers gentle support without wires, and the brand's signature MicroModal fabric is an ultra-soft, sustainably-sourced material spun from beechwood yarn. The bras are soft, breathable, and cozy, and the square scoop neckline is comfortable and flattering on a huge range of body types.
And speaking of: The bra comes in sizes XS to 4XL, which according to the brand's size chart, means anyone from a 32AA to a 44DD/E can wear them. That's a grand total of 56 bra-and-cup-combinations: in other words, you're more than likely to find your own perfect fit.
In addition to being available in a huge range of sizes, MeUndies offers the bralette in a massive array of patterns and colors, too. If you're into the classics, there are shades like black, white, navy, and white. If you like a little pop of color, you can browse the brand's "bold" offerings. And, if you're looking for something a little more fun and off-the-wall, check out the "adventurous" section, which has prints anywhere from Harry Potter-themed to tigers. There are 49 colors and patterns total, which means you can mix and match to your heart's content.
Shoppers love the size range and color options, but they also love the fit. The U-back bralette has hundreds of five-star reviews, with people describing it as "the perfect comfy bra," and "so comfortable, they've fallen asleep in it a few times." Generally speaking, shoppers love that the bralette prevents the perfect solution for the "torture device that is the underwire."
If you're looking for a slightly different silhouette, be sure to explore the full MeUndies bralette collection, which includes T-back, triangle, and longline bralettes, all in the same range of sizes and prints. Plus, if you become a member of the brand's monthly subscription service, you can save up to 30 percent on each order. That's a whole lot of sizes, styles, and savings — but go ahead, because you and your boobs definitely deserve it.
