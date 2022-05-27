72 Can't-Miss Memorial Day Sales to Have on Your Radar This Holiday Weekend
Your Memorial Day weekend plans likely consist of two things: a backyard cookout and a little online shopping, the latter of which we're most excited about. But you don't have to wait until Monday to start saving — plenty of brands and retailers have already kicked off their deals.
This holiday weekend is one of the best times to shop for furniture, whether it's for indoor or outdoor use. So if you're redesigning your living space, we suggest heading over to Amazon, Wayfair, and Walmart. The big-box retailers all have massive markdowns on plush mattresses, weatherproof sofas, wicker tables, and whatever other furnishings you may want for your home. There are also really great deals on tons of handy cleaning tools, like this top-rated Shark vacuum.
For the fashion lovers, we suggest browsing Madewell's website while everything is 25 percent off and the Outdoor Voices sale that offers leggings, exercise skorts, and more activewear for up to 50 percent off. Also, peep these fluffy Ugg Oh Yeah slippers that are going for as little as $45 at Zappos right now.
Oh, and there are plenty of beauty deals to take advantage of this weekend, too. Everything in Dermstore's Summer Sale is 20 percent off, including the Peter Thomas Roth eye firming cream that went viral on TikTok. Plus, Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty is offering a free full-size product when you buy the Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation.
To help you successfully make the most of all the Memorial Day sales happening this weekend, we've curated a list of some of the best ones around the internet. Below, learn more details about each sale and add some of our picks from them to your virtual shopping carts.
Best Home Deals
- Expert Grill Heavy Duty 24-Inch Charcoal Grill, $107 (orig. $124)
- The Buffy Breeze Comforter, $203.15 (orig. $239)
- Better Homes & Garden Ventura Steel Stationary Wicker Egg Chair, $294 (orig. $329)
- Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum With DuoClean PowerFins, $299.99 (orig. $479.99)
- Adal Wicker/Rattan 3-Person Seating Group with Cushions, $419.99 (orig. $738)
- Casper Sleep Element Mattress California King, $805.50 (orig. $895)
Amazon: Save big on thousands of summer essentials, like patio furniture, grills, outdoor decor, and more.
Amerisleep: Snag $450 off on three of the company's award-winning mattresses with code AS450.
Artifact Uprising: Take 15 percent off sitewide on custom photo gifts, including bestselling photo albums, calendars, and framed prints, now through Sunday, June 5.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Score up to 50 percent off bedding, bath, kitchen, home decor, and more through Monday, May 30.
Brava: Take $200 off the Starter Set, Bake & Breakfast, and Chef's Choice through Monday, May 30.
Brooklinen: Save 15 percent sitewide (select exclusions apply) with code SAVE15 through Wednesday, June 1.
Buffy: Take 15 percent off sitewide, including on best-sellers like the Cloud Comforter and cooling eucalyptus sheet sets, through Monday May 30.
Casper: Save up to $800 on mattress and bundles through Monday, June 7.
Cozy Earth: Get up to 25 percent off cooling bedding, pajamas, and sheets.
Great Jones: All of the brand's colorful cookware is 25 percent off with code MDW through Monday, May 30.
Nest Bedding: Get up to 20 percent off mattresses until June 6.
Outer: Save up to $1,000 on outdoor furniture with code MEMDAY20 through Tuesday, May 31.
Parachute: Enjoy 20 percent off sitewide, including furniture (select exclusions apply) through Monday, May 30.
Ruggable: Save 15 percent on select styles with code STRIPES15 through Tuesday, May 31.
Smartmi: Score up to 25 percent on select air purifiers.
Tineco: Take up to 40 percent off vacuums and floor washers.
The Home Depot: Shop deals on lawn mowers, grills, appliances, and more.
The Sill: Enjoy up to 30 percent off select plants and planters through Monday, May 30.
Tuft & Needle: Snag up to $500 off top-rated mattresses until Monday, May 30.
Tumi: At the Semi-Annual sale, save on suitcases, backpacks, travel accessories, and more.
Walmart: Grab rollback pricing on thousands of items across every department, including home, kitchen, and tech.
Wayfair: Score up to 70 percent off more than 7,000 home items, including outdoor furniture, area rugs, and Blackstone grills.
Best Fashion Deals
- Madewell Brightside Crop Tank, $26.25 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $35)
- Outdoor Voices SeamlessRib 7/8 Legging, $39 (orig. $78)
- Ugg Oh Yeah Slide, $45 (orig. $99.95)
- J.Crew Smocked Beach Dress in Linen, $46.99 with code SUMMER (orig. $118)
- Avre Life Force Beige Blush Sneakers, $123.35 with code MDW15 (orig. $145)
- Madewell The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash: Knee-Rip Edition, $70.87 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $138)
Abercrombie & Fitch: Take 20 percent off almost everything for a limited time.
Adore Me: First-time customers can buy one swimsuit and get one free through Tuesday, May 31.
Aeropostale: Markdowns go as high as 70 percent off through the weekend.
Alala: Save up to 30 percent on activewear with code SUNSHINE through Monday, May 30.
American Eagle: Save up to 60% sitewide, including on Aerie styles.
Andie Swim: Spend $150+ to get 20 percent off with code VACAYNOW150 or $250+ to get 30 percent off with code VACAYNOW250 through Monday, May 30.
Avre: Take 15 percent off sitewide with code MDW15 through Monday, May 30.
BaubleBar: Score discounts on over 100 new styles with prices starting at just $10 through Tuesday, May 31.
Coach: Save up to 40 percent on select styles while they last.
Cuup: At the Swim Event, save $50 on swimwear orders of $200+ and $75 on swimwear orders of $300+.
Everlane: Select styles are on sale starting at 25 percent off through Monday, May 30.
For Love & Lemons: Save 30 percent on select spring styles and an additional 30 percent on sale items through the weekend.
Gilt: Shop flash sales for men, women, and kids from top brands through the weekend.
Good American: Get an extra 40 percent off already marked down styles, plus 20 percent off sitewide with code MAY20.
J.Crew: Take 30 percent off full-priced styles and an extra 50 percent off sale styles with code SUMMER through Monday, May 30.
Kendra Scott: Buy one item for 20 percent off or two for 25 percent off from a selection of more than 1,200 jewelry pieces through Monday, May 30.
Lele Sadoughi: Shop new markdowns and take an extra 20 percent off sale through Monday, May 30.
LNA: Score 20 percent sitewide through Monday, May 30 with code HOLIDAY20.
M.Gemi: Save up to 70 percent on select summer sandal styles through Monday, May 30.
Madewell: Use code LONGWEEKEND through Monday, May 30 for 25 percent off sitewide.
Maskc: Score 40 percent off sitewide on disposable and KN95 face masks with the code MEMORIAL.
Nordstrom: Get up to 60 percent off top brands during the Half-Yearly Sale through June 5.
Old Navy: Everything is on sale for up to 60 percent off until Monday, May 30.
Outdoor Voices: Shop the OV Extra sale and save up to 50 percent through Monday, May 30.
Parade: At the summer sale, save up to 40 percent on favorite styles through Monday, May 30.
Richer Poorer: Everything that's full-priced is 30 percent off through Monday, May 30.
Revolve: Take up to 50 percent off designer styles through Monday, May 30.
Skims: Shop the Skims Bi-Annual Sale for deals on select styles, including 5 for $35 underwear.
Solid & Striped: Score 25 percent off new arrivals, including swimsuits, loungewear, dresses, cover-ups, and more, along with free overnight shipping for certain areas.
Superga: Celeb-loved sneakers are 30 percent off with code SUMMER30 through Monday, May 30.
Ten Wilde: Take an extra 50 percent off sale styles with code SALE2022 through Monday, May 30.
Tory Burch: Deep discounts on bags, shoes, clothes, and more are ongoing.
Universal Standard: All denim is just $65 for a limited time.
Urban Outfitters: Save up to 50% on select summer styles through the weekend.
Zappos: Save on thousands of summer styles, including sandals, dresses, and shorts, through Monday, May 30.
& Other Stories: Score 15 percent off of orders of $175, 20 percent off of $250 orders, and 25 percent off any order totaling $350 or more through Monday, May 30.
Best Beauty Deals
- Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream, $15.19 with code SUN (orig. $18.99)
- Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Dots Jumbo, $24 on Monday, May 30 (orig. $32)
- Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye, $30.40 with code SUN (orig. $38)
- Vegamour Gro Hair Serum, $43.50 with code HOTHAIR (orig. $58)
- Biossance The Sunshine Set, $54 with code 25OFF (orig. $79)
- Augustinus Bader The Cream Cleansing Gel, $55.20 at checkout (orig. $69)
Biossance: Take $25 off of orders of $75+ (exclusions apply) with code 25OFF through Monday, May 30.
Dermelect: Score 20 percent off and get free shipping on orders over $25 with the code MDE20.
Dermstore: Everything included in the Summer Sale is 20 percent off with code SUN through Tuesday, May 31.
Glossier: Save 20 percent on almost everything with code FOG22 through Tuesday, May 31.
Glow Recipe: Save 15 percent sitewide (excluding kits) with code GLOWFAM through Monday, May 30.
Kate Somerville: Spend $80 and get a free full-size ExfoliKate Cleanser with the code EXFOLIKATE.
Klorane: Choose five free samples and get a bonus bag when you spend $55+ with the code PICKFIVE through Tuesday, May 31.
Madison Reed: Get 15 percent off and free shipping on your first order with code SUMMER15 through Monday, May 30.
Peace Out Skincare: Take 25 percent off sitewide on Monday, May 30, and Tuesday, May 31.
Rare Beauty: Get a free full-size product when you purchase the Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation.
Three Ships: Buy two products and get 20 percent off, or save 25 percent when you buy three or more through Thursday, May 26.
Vegamour: Get 25 percent off serums, hair supplements, and more and get a free full-sized gift with an $80+ purchase with code HOTHAIR through Monday, May 30.
Versed: Score 15 percent off orders over $50 with code SUMMERFEELS15 and 20 percent off orders over $100 with code SUMMERFEELS20 through Monday, May 30.
Violet Grey: At the Semi-Annual Sale, save 20 percent sitewide through Monday, May 30.
When do Memorial Day sales start?
Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 30, but the sales start as early as the week before the holiday.
What are the best Memorial Day sales?
The ones we've listed above, of course. We highly recommend checking out the websites of the places you love to shop at, because more than likely, there's bound to be some sort of sale offered this weekend.
Is Memorial Day a good time to buy furniture?
The short answer is yes, Memorial Day is one of the best times to buy furniture. Since this is right around the time of year that you're probably preparing your backyard or patio for summer, it's an especially good time to stock up on those outdoor essentials like wicker sofas, weatherproof bar carts, and wooden table sets.
