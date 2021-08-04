10 Meghan Markle-Loved Products That Are on Sale Right Now
Happy birthday, Meghan Markle! The Duchess of Sussex turns 40 today, and we're reminiscing about some of her best relatable styles.
Over the last few years, Meghan has undoubtedly become one of the world's most influential style icons. She's one of the few women we know who can cause a fashion frenzy. We like to think of her like Queen Midas: Everything she touches turns to sold (out). In fact, she was named 2019's Most Powerful Fashion Icon in Lyst's Year in Fashion report for so often causing spikes in searches for brands she was wearing and similar styles people could shop.
So to celebrate another year around the sun, we've rounded up some of Meghan's favorite things that you can score on sale — and almost everything is under $150.
Let's start with clothing, because we found lots of great deals on Meghan-approved wardrobe staples, including one on the army green J.Crew rain jacket she wore during her recent CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey and another on the collarless blazer sweater that she wore to the U.S. Open (it's now $50 off). If you're looking for some good jeans for the office, one of her favorite brands, Mother Denim, is on sale at Nordstrom right now. This is a similar pair to the one she wore during one of her first appearances with Prince Harry, and it's 34 percent off.
As for the shoe department, we're excited to report that two of her favorite styles are discounted — the Adidas Stan Smith sneakers she's worn for years are under $60, and a similar pair of the Veja V-10 sneakers she caused a major search trend for are $45 off. And psst: Don't miss your chance to score the ivory version of one of her designer handbags for $150 off.
We also discovered a few deals on some of the beauty products she's raved about over the years, including this kit that comes with the Charlotte Tilbury lipstick that's rumored to be her go-to for 40 percent off and this waterproof Maybelline Mascara she once said she uses "to really make her eyelashes pop" for $7.
You can also snag a set of five travel-size Diptyque candles for $60 (originally valued at $82), one of the exclusive beauty bundles on offer during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Meghan not only keeps the Parisian candles in her California home, but it was also reported that she chose a selection of its fragrant sprays and candles to fill St. George's Chapel on her wedding day.
Keep scrolling to shop Meghan Markle-loved products you can score on sale in honor of her birthday!
