10 Meghan Markle-Loved Products That Are on Sale Right Now

Over the last few years, Meghan has undoubtedly become one of the world's most influential style icons. She's one of the few women we know who can cause a fashion frenzy. We like to think of her like Queen Midas: Everything she touches turns to sold (out). In fact, she was named 2019's Most Powerful Fashion Icon in Lyst's Year in Fashion report for so often causing spikes in searches for brands she was wearing and similar styles people could shop.