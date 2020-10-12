Meghan Markle Wore a T-Shirt and Face Mask in Honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg — and They’re Both from Etsy
They're less than $30 each
Meghan Markle has been known to make subtle sartorial statements, but the message from her latest outfit was loud and clear.
During her first-ever joint podcast appearance with Prince Harry, Meghan honored late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg by wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the letters R.B.G. and a cloth face mask embroidered with one of Ginsburg's iconic phrases, “When there are nine” — both of which are from Etsy and presumably ordered by Markle herself.
Her light blue T-shirt comes from FerrisBuilt, a Seattle-based store that’s been around since 2007 and “focuses on original art from [the seller’s] woodshop, digital art prints, as well as subtle tees which address current events,” according to its page. The distressed R.B.G. lettering is printed on a 100 percent cotton shirt that’s super soft for everyday wear. FerrisBuilt also sells a grey version of the tee and an R.B.G. hooded sweatshirt in four different colors (all come in unisex sizing).
Buy It! Unisex Shirt R.B.G. Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Retro Distressed Design, $24.95; etsy.com
Meghan’s reusable face mask is from Etsy seller JustPoshStyle, whose storefront was started this year to make custom face masks and T-shirts. The masks are made from 100 percent cotton material and have soft ear loops. Customers who have purchased one say they are “seriously the best masks” because they’re made from quality material, fit well, and are easy to breathe in. The shop also sells a black T-shirt and crewneck sweatshirt with the same phrase.
Buy It! When There Are Nine Face Mask, $16; etsy.com
Meghan’s not the first celebrity to support small businesses from the creative platform. Jennifer Hudson shared on social media that she ordered a handmade face mask from an Etsy seller and Drew Barrymore delivered an ode to all Etsy vendors for their amazing work and personal touches, adding that she’s been ordering anything that sparks joy in her life.
The Duchess of Sussex has this magic touch that tends to make anything she wears sell out (and has even created dozens of new jobs by wearing a pair of jeans!), so it’s a pretty big deal to see her wearing items from Etsy. At the time of writing, both her T-shirt and face mask are still in stock, but we expect they won’t be for much longer.
