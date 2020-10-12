Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Meghan Markle Wore a T-Shirt and Face Mask in Honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg — and They’re Both from Etsy

Meghan Markle has been known to make subtle sartorial statements, but the message from her latest outfit was loud and clear.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Etsy

Buy It! Unisex Shirt R.B.G. Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Retro Distressed Design, $24.95; etsy.com

Meghan’s reusable face mask is from Etsy seller JustPoshStyle, whose storefront was started this year to make custom face masks and T-shirts. The masks are made from 100 percent cotton material and have soft ear loops. Customers who have purchased one say they are “seriously the best masks” because they’re made from quality material, fit well, and are easy to breathe in. The shop also sells a black T-shirt and crewneck sweatshirt with the same phrase.

Image zoom Etsy

Buy It! When There Are Nine Face Mask, $16; etsy.com

Meghan’s not the first celebrity to support small businesses from the creative platform. Jennifer Hudson shared on social media that she ordered a handmade face mask from an Etsy seller and Drew Barrymore delivered an ode to all Etsy vendors for their amazing work and personal touches, adding that she’s been ordering anything that sparks joy in her life.

The Duchess of Sussex has this magic touch that tends to make anything she wears sell out (and has even created dozens of new jobs by wearing a pair of jeans!), so it’s a pretty big deal to see her wearing items from Etsy. At the time of writing, both her T-shirt and face mask are still in stock, but we expect they won’t be for much longer.