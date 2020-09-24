Meghan Markle Keeps This Delicious-Smelling Candle at Home, and You Can Buy It at Nordstrom
The Duchess of Sussex also used Diptyque candles on her wedding day
When Meghan Markle finds something she loves, she sticks with it. Cases in point: her collections of personalized jewelry, Sarah Flint shoes, and jeans from Mother Denim. So it comes as no surprise that the Duchess of Sussex also has a favorite home fragrance. In fact, it’s known that she’s a longtime fan of celebrity-loved Parisian fragrance house Diptyque and its luxurious candles.
In a surprise appearance on Wednesday’s America Got Talent finale, Meghan filmed a “good luck” message for Archie Williams, one of the show’s finalists, from a couch in her and Prince Harry’s new California home. In the video, Meghan looks absolutely radiant in a light brown button-down blouse, what appears to be leather-like trousers, and a stack of gold bracelets. Aside from her trendy ensemble, fans were quick to point out items in her elegant backdrop, including none other than her favorite, a Diptyque candle — which you can shop at Nordstrom.
Meghan’s love for Diptyque’s deliciously scented candles dates back to before she became a duchess. In a post on her former personal Instagram page, Meghan displayed candles by Diptyque in her Toronto apartment. It was then reported that she filled St. George's Chapel on her wedding day with a selection of fragrant sprays and candles from the brand. For her appearance on AGT, it appears that Meghan’s candle of choice is Diptyque’s Tuberose scent, which, according to Nordstrom’s website, is “a flower known to deploy its captivating sensuality at dusk.”
Though Diptyque’s candles are on the pricier side — a 6.5-oz. candle is $68 — the brand’s signature scents are world-renowned, and its candles are meant to be burned slowly, so they’ll last awhile. According to the professional scent tip provided with the candle’s listing, once you get your candle, “trim the wick to 1/4-inch length, which will allow the candle to burn slowly and will help avoid black marks around the edge of the glass.” It’s also noted that when burning your candle for the first time, you should “allow it to burn for at least two hours until the whole top is liquid with wax to help it burn more evenly next time.”
If you want to add Meghan’s luscious Tuberose candle from Diptyque to your home (or gift it to a loved one) then head over to Nordstrom and add it to your shopping cart ASAP. Check out more of Diptyque’s most popular scents, starting at just $36, below.
