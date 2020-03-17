This Meghan Markle-Loved Yoga Mat Upgraded My At-Home Workouts for Good

Image zoom SplashNews.com

I’ve never been much of a gym-goer. But last summer, when I was feeling more sluggish than usual, I decided to commit to a 28-day at-home workout program led by one of my favorite Youtubers, Cassey Ho of Blogilates. The kicker? No weights or other fitness equipment were required for the four-week program; just your body (which can act as the heaviest weight of all!) and a good yoga mat.

Now, with social distancing becoming increasingly important for slowing down the spread of the novel coronavirus, I’ve decided to take this time at home to recommit to some of the health goals I pushed aside. That means eating healthy and doing my favorite at-home workouts again.

Before getting back to the program, I decided to try a new yoga mat — the one piece of workout gear most of Cassey’s fitness videos require. But I didn’t just decide on any old yoga mat, but rather, the one Meghan Markle has been photographed carrying to practically every yoga class she’s ever attended. Because repeated use means it must be something special, right?

The yoga mat that won Markle’s heart — and now mine — is from B Yoga, a Canadian-based, woman-founded lifestyle brand that’s making some of the absolute best mats in the game. What sets these mats apart from others on the market, you ask? A lot, actually, starting with the exceptionally grippy texture that won’t slide around on slippery floors (trust me, I’ve done burpees on it and it didn’t budge one bit). Bonus: You don’t have to worry about losing your balance if you get sweaty hands or feet mid-downward dog when using this mat because, per the description, rubber is an open-cell material that doesn’t allow sweat to pool up.

Aside from its non-slip nature and durable construction), the Markle-loved yoga mat is also eco-friendly. No harsh chemicals, finishes, or sealants are used in the creation of these 100-percent-rubber mats.

Ready to get started on your own at-home fitness journey? Then make like me and Markle and add this best-selling yoga mat to your collection ASAP. You’ll be so happy you did — I certainly am.

