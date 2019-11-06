Amazon’s New Matching Family Christmas Pajamas Store Features Over 100 Adorable Sets — Starting at Just $10

Image zoom

If you want to get in on the cute matching family Christmas pajamas trend that’s taken over Instagram in recent years, we’ve found one of the best places to shop.

Amazon just launched a new matching family Christmas pajamas store, giving shoppers over 100 sets to choose from with pieces starting at just $10. With holiday jammies for kids and adults — and even your furry friends — there are cozy options for everyone in the family.

Groups can get their festive fix with matching onesies, warm long johns, and cozy flannel styles that come in festive prints featuring Santa, holiday lights, and Christmas trees. We have a feeling the funniest family you know will love this “Get Lit” holiday pajama set, which comes in two fits and is perfect for the ‘gram.

Families with little ones, as well as dogs and cats, will appreciate the variety of sets from Burt’s Bees Baby that start at just $11 and are fabricated with 100 percent organic cotton. Shoppers can select the best pieces for their family — including pajamas designed for babies, toddlers, big kids, men, and women. What’s more, there are nine fun patterns to choose from including red rugby stripes, festive forest, ivory fair isle, holiday argyle, Aspen cabin, dashing deer fair isle, frozen fair isle, icy snowflakes, and merry mittens.

There are more versatile options that can be worn beyond Christmas, too. Gift this adorable moose set, classic buffalo plaid, or cartoon penguin-printed set to your family, and they’ll have cozy loungewear to enjoy all winter long.

You can shop all of the holiday options, including more pajamas for kids, women, and men, through Amazon’s new Christmas pajamas store or check out some of the jolliest sets right here — but you’ll have to move fast. Given this trend’s growing popularity, several of these sets are bound to sell out soon!

