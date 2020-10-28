This Exercise-Friendly Face Mask Is So Popular, It’s Sold Out 12 Times Since It Launched

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

When it comes to face masks, you’ve hopefully found one that meets all your needs by now. If you haven’t found one that’s the right fit, lightweight, and easy to perform daily activities in, you may want to turn your attention to Masqd’s Ultra Sport Face Mask.

Over the summer, the brand released its Ultra Sport face mask, which was designed with exercising and rigorous activity in mind. Since then, the brand says the mask has sold out a whopping 12 times. Considering this exact face mask has been sported by Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen this month, a 13th sellout wouldn’t be surprising.

Shoppers rave that the mask is “breathable” and one of the “best-fitting” ones they’ve tried so far. Made with antibacterial and hypoallergenic materials (which means it’ll prevent odor and bacteria and won’t irritate your skin), the mask has a honeycomb-style mesh outer layer and cotton lining, a filter pocket, a nose wire, and adjustable ear straps. It comes in five colors (black, white, camo, blue, and magenta) and retails for $28.

Lopez opted to wear this sporty mask while biking, and shoppers say it’s perfect to wear on a run or while working out indoors. Even if you don’t plan on wearing it while exercising, it’s a great option to throw on while running errands without having to worry about breaking into a sweat. Like we said earlier, we have a feeling this mask will likely sell out again — so make sure to grab one before it’s gone!

