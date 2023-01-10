We Always See Celebs in These Stylish KN95 Face Masks, and Its Popular Winter Patterns Are Now Back in Stock

Grab a pack or two while they’re on sale

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 07:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Maskc KN95 face mask
Photo: People / Michelle Barnes

The holidays may be over, but cold, flu, and COVID season isn't. If you're masking up again, consider grabbing these celeb-worn face masks in festive patterns before they go out of stock again.

Last year, Maskc launched two new winter patterns of its popular disposable face masks, and according to the brand, they've been restocked seven times since their launch. There was the snowflake-patterned mask, which looks like something you'd see on a cozy Fair Isle knit, and the black plaid style that's similar to a pattern Kate Middleton wears. This year, the brand added two new winter-friendly styles: a star-covered mask and a bold, bright red mask.

Through the end of the month, you can get 30 percent off most Maskc face masks, including these restocked winter styles, with the code STAYSAFE at checkout. Since each pack of KN95s comes with 10 masks, each statement-making, high-quality KN95 comes out to less than $3.

Maskc Winter Collection
Maskc

Buy It! Maskc Winter KN95 Face Masks—10 Pack, $27.30 with code STAYSAFE (orig. $39); shopmaskc.com

When wearing these masks, you'd be in celebrity company: Mila Kunis, Blake Lively and Mandy Moore all wore Winter KN95 masks last year — which are still in stock— and the black plaid mask has graced the faces of Mila Kunis, Katie Holmes, and Olivia Wilde, according to the brand. (Editor's note: The black plaid mask is sold out at the time of writing, but keep checking back!)

Festive styles aside, actress Jennifer Lawrence recently took a fashion risk with a purple leopard mask from Maskc, while Katie Holmes went for the polar opposite: a barely-there neutral mask.

Every Maskc KN95 mask has an adjustable nose bridge for the most comfortable fit, a 5-ply breathable construction, and ear loops that don't rub or tug — no more headaches from that tight pulling sensation. In other words, you can easily wear these masks for hours.

Maskc KN95 face mask
Maskc

Buy It! Maskc Stars KN95 Face Masks—10 Pack, $27.30 with code STAYSAFE (orig. $39); shopmaskc.com

These red masks might have been geared toward Christmastime, but Valentine's Day is just around the corner. But of course, you can always go back to black. Whatever you prefer, shop celeb-worn face masks below while they're in stock and on sale.

Maskc KN95 face mask
Maskc

Buy It! Maskc Haute Red KN95 Face Masks—10 Pack, $27.30 with code STAYSAFE (orig. $39); shopmaskc.com

BLACK KN95 FACE MASKS
maskc

Buy It! Maskc Black KN95 Face Masks—10 Pack, $15 (orig. $39); shopmaskc.com

Maskc KN95 face masks
Maskc

Buy It! Maskc Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks—10 Pack, $27.30 with code STAYSAFE (orig. $39); shopmaskc.com

