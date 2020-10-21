The ‘Vote’ Face Mask Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens, and More Celebs Wear Is 50% Off Today
At 90 cents apiece, they’re likely to sell out
Spread the word, not the virus. “Vote” merchandise has become one of this year’s most sought-after wardrobe additions, and while the four-letter word is emblazoned on T-shirts, sweatshirts, handbags, and jewelry, it should come as no surprise that it’s most commonly found on 2020’s other most sought-after wardrobe addition: face masks. And there’s one “Vote” face mask in particular you’ve likely been seeing everywhere.
Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens, Hailee Steinfeld, and Bella Thorne have all recently been spotted in Maskc’s sleek black covering with a powerful message. And with less than two weeks left until Election Day, Maskc wants to make sure everyone is safely (and stylishly) protected. That’s why the brand is offering packs of its best-selling “Vote” face mask for 50 percent off right now.
Buy It! Maskc Vote Masks 10-Pack, $9 (orig. $18); shopmaskc.com
Maskc’s disposable face coverings have a breathable three-ply construction that provides superior protection and advanced filtration compared to reusable face masks, according to the brand. Each mask features a soft, skin-friendly inner layer that’s moisture-proof, a melt-blown center that helps to filter out bacteria, and a non-woven exterior layer that’s printed with one of the brand’s unique designs. Varios prints have become popular picks for other celebs, like Jennifer Lopez, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lucy Hale, and Cara Delevingne.
The brand’s masks come in packs of 10 and are available in adult and kid sizes. They normally retail for $18, but for a limited time, anyone can get a set of “Vote” masks for just $9 — which shakes out to just 90 cents per mask. Maskc is also offering same-day shipping on all orders placed by 2 p.m. ET and estimates that it’ll take 3 to 7 business days to reach your door. So if you place your order ASAP, it should arrive before November 3.
Whether you’re headed to the polls or mailing in your ballot, make sure you’re prepared with a celeb-approved “Vote” face mask.
