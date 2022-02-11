There's a Secret Way to Save 25% on the Pretty KN95 Masks Blake Lively, Jennifer Garner, and More Celebs Wear
Bored of your white and blue masks? One of Hollywood's favorite face mask brands has an array of vibrant options — and we know an under-the-radar way to save on them.
Not only did Maskc just restock its popular Electric Hues KN95 face masks, but it also updated its original black face masks with neon ear loops. If you're not sold on the vibrant hues, the company also released a new pack of neutrals with contrasting brown and beige ear loops.
But you might be convinced to go bright after seeing how Bella Hadid styled one of the brand's highlighter yellow KN95s. Last December, she shared a photo on Instagram wearing it with an oversized denim jacket, sweatpants and a pair of sneakers with matching yellow laces. Yep, we're convinced!
Normally, a set of 10 goes for $36. But we'll let you in on a little secret: We've discovered a way that you can score a pack of the popular KN95 masks on sale. Simply add the ones you want to your cart and enter the promo code STAYSAFE at checkout to get 25 percent off. With this discount, each full-priced mask is now less than $3 apiece.
Buy It! Maskc Electric Hues Variety KN95 Face Mask 10-Pack, $27 with code STAYSAFE (orig. $36); shopmaskc.com
In case you're not familiar, Maskc has quickly become the go-to face mask for stylish A-listers since its inception in 2020. Jennifer Garner, Jenna Dewan, Hilary Duff, Rihanna, Katie Holmes, and Sophie Turner are just a few of the famous faces that have been spotted wearing one of its KN95s in various pretty prints or solid colors over the past two years.
Made using a five-ply construction, each KN95 mask features three center layers that block at least 95 percent of particles, along with a non-woven exterior and a soft, hypoallergenic interior. Plus, they feature soft ear loops and a bendable nose wire for a more secure fit against the face. The single-use masks should be discarded after wearing them for 10 hours. Each set comes with a resealable bag for safe storage of the masks you haven't used yet.
Even though mask mandates are lifting in certain states with Omicron cases declining, they'll still be required in certain settings for the foreseeable future, like when taking public transportation (including traveling on airplanes). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that people wear a mask indoors "in areas of substantial or high transmission," even if they're fully vaccinated.
You won't find this Maskc promo code on the website, and we don't know how long it runs for. But since we do know that Maskc's face masks have a history of selling out, we suggest taking advantage of this discount sooner rather than later.
Scroll down to shop Maskc KN95s on sale while you still can!
Buy It! Maskc Neon Loop Variety KN95 Face Mask 10-Pack, $27 with code STAYSAFE (orig. $36); shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Allure Variety KN95 Face Mask 10-Pack, $27 with code STAYSAFE (orig. $36); shopmaskc.com
