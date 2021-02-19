Hollywood’s Favorite Face Mask Brands Secretly Launched Sitewide Sales to Support Double Masking

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you're considering double masking, Hollywood's go-to face mask brands have you covered.

Masqd, which makes cloth masks, and Maskc, which makes disposable masks, have recently teamed up and put all their masks on sale to encourage double masking. Every single mask on both sites is eligible for a 22 percent discount with the code DOUBLEMASK at checkout. If you're new to the concept of double masking, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new report this month which shows that wearing two masks (a cloth mask over a disposable mask) can reduce coronavirus transmission by 96.4 percent.

Both brands have been worn by tons of A-listers over the last year, from Jennifer Lopez to Sarah Jessica Parker to Hailey Bieber. Some celebs like Lopez have even been spotted wearing masks from both labels.

Masqd's face masks have become so popular that some have sold out dozens of times. Other than their celeb-status, the masks are sought-after for their fun designs and super comfy fit. One mask in particular that has been in and out of stock is the Ultra Sport Mask, which has also been worn by Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, and Gigi Hadid. The face mask was designed with exercise in mind — it's made with three layers of breathable fabric that are antibacterial and hypoallergenic. It has an adjustable nose clip and earloops, plus a filter pocket. You can get it in various colors like black, white, and magenta, as well as a camo print.

Like Masqd, Maskc's disposable face masks come in a variety of colors and designs, like pink, leopard print, and tie-dye. They're made with three layers, including a soft, moisture-proof lining that makes them lightweight and gentle on the skin. Maskc's masks come in packs of 10 for $18, but you can snag them for $14 right now.

