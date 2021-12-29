The Pretty KN95 Face Masks Celebrities Love Are Still in Stock — but Not for Long
With the surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19, health experts are recommending that people retire their cloth face masks and wear KN95 or N95 masks. So you may want to stock up on the expert-approved type from Hollywood's go-to brand before they're sold out. Maskc's array of stylishly printed KN95 face masks have been running low on stock — in fact, there are only three options left!
At the time of writing, you can still snag packs of the newer winter print berry plaid, along with some of the most popular sets including blush tones and black. Jennifer Garner, Rihanna, Sofia Richie, Katie Holmes, Elsa Hosk, and Sophie Turner are just a handful of celebrities who have been opting for its not-so-medical looking KN95s. Jenna Dewan and Hilary Duff are some of the most recent stars to share photos on Instagram wearing Maskc KN95s for added protection.
And they're not the only ones who love them. Tons of customers are also leaving positive reviews for the KN95s, raving about their design and breathability.
"Love the KN95 comfort and safety of the mask with a little flavor," one reviewer wrote. "I look cute and I can breathe without fabric going into my nose or mouth every time I breathe. I have asthma and claustrophobia and these are the best type of masks for me."
Another shopper wrote, "Nice fitting, very comfortable, and very cute. I love the colors and love that I don't feel like I'm wearing a heavy-duty medical mask (but am still getting the protection of one) when I am wearing them. My new everyday mask!"
Buy It! Maskc Berry Plaid KN95 Face Masks 10 Pack, $36; shopmaskc.com
Made from a premium hypoallergenic material using a five-ply construction, each KN95 mask features three center layers to block unwanted particles, along with a non-woven exterior and a soft, skin-friendly interior. They're intended for single-use, meaning you should discard your mask after wearing it for 10 hours. Each set comes with a resealable bag for safe storage of the additional masks.
The berry plaid KN95 masks are available in packs of 10 for $36, while the blush tones ones come in a set of 25 for $90. The sleek all-black masks are currently in stock as a set of 100, which is on sale for $320. We don't know when Maskc will be restocking its KN95 face masks, so we suggest scooping up a few packs while you still can.
Buy It! Maskc Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks 25 Pack, $90; shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Black KN95 Face Masks 100 Pack, $320 (orig. $360); shopmaskc.com
