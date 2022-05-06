The Colorful KN95 Face Masks Jennifer Garner, Rihanna, and More Celebs Have Worn Are Only $1.50 Each Right Now

For a limited time, Maskc is offering 10-packs of some of its colorful KN95 masks for just $15. If you do the math, that comes out to just $1.50 per mask, which is one of the cheapest prices we've seen them go for. What's more, the company is also offering 30 percent off all other protective gear with the promo code SPRING30. (The discount can't be combined with the masks that are labeled part of its Super Sale.)