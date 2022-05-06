The Colorful KN95 Face Masks Jennifer Garner, Rihanna, and More Celebs Have Worn Are Only $1.50 Each Right Now
Photo Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; splash news; Gotham/GC Images
Face mask regulations have relaxed around the country, but it's not a bad idea to keep a few handy — especially when the masks that practically everyone in Hollywood wears are on super sale.
For a limited time, Maskc is offering 10-packs of some of its colorful KN95 masks for just $15. If you do the math, that comes out to just $1.50 per mask, which is one of the cheapest prices we've seen them go for. What's more, the company is also offering 30 percent off all other protective gear with the promo code SPRING30. (The discount can't be combined with the masks that are labeled part of its Super Sale.)
Maskc KN95s have been worn by a slew of stars over the past two years, including Blake Lively, Jennifer Garner, Rihanna, Sophie Turner, Elsa Hosk, Emma Roberts, Sofia Richie, and Jenna Dewan. Hilary Duff recently wore a slate gray mask from the deep hues pack while flying, and during the holidays, Bella Hadid opted for a sunny yellow mask from the electric hues set to match her sneakers.
There's a reason they're a popular pick for protection for so many A-listers. Not only do the masks come in an array of vibrant colors and pretty patterns, but they're also skin-friendly thanks to their premium hypoallergenic material. Each KN95 is made using a five-ply construction: three center layers that work together to block bacteria, along with a non-woven exterior and a soft inner layer. Plus, it has an adjustable nose bridge for a more secure fit and gentle ear loops that won't tug.
Customers have described them as being some of "the most comfortable" and "best fitting" KN95 masks they've tried, and many have bought them multiple times. A pack of 10 normally goes for $36, so it's a pretty big deal that you can get several of them for only $15 right now, including these sleek black masks with neon earloops and the highly reviewed earth tones KN95s.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that people wear masks "in indoor public transportation settings at this time" — like airplanes, trains, buses, and airports — though it's no longer enforcing the order.
If you'd like to have a few masks at the ready, stock up while these fun options are majorly discounted. The Maskc sale ends on Sunday, May 8, so scroll down and shop the celeb-approved KN95 face masks before it's over!
Buy It! Maskc Earth Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack, $15 (orig. $36); shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Electric Hues Variety KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack, $15 (orig. $36); shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Allure Variety KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack, $15 (orig. $36); shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Vogue Variety KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack, $25.20 with code SPRING30 (orig. $36); shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Blush Variety KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack, $25.20 with code SPRING30 (orig. $36); shopmaskc.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Hurry! J.Crew's Flash Sale on Spring and Summer Styles Ends Today
- Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
- Meghan Markle Wore an All-White Outfit Over the Weekend That We Can't Stop Thinking About
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Breathe Better' Thanks to This Air Purifier — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code