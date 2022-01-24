Jennifer Garner, Bella Hadid, and More Celebs Love These Pretty KN95 Masks That Just Got Restocked
It may be time to toss that collection of cloth face masks you purchased in 2020. According to recently updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, respirators such as N95s and KN95s will offer the "highest level of protection." Luckily, one of Hollywood's favorite face mask brands just restocked a bunch of its stylish KN95 options.
Maskc's KN95s have been so popular among celebs and customers that they're constantly in and out of stock. This is the first time in months we've seen so many of its pretty KN95 masks available, so you'll definitely want to grab a few packs before they're gone again.
They've been spotted on so many famous faces, we've lost track at this point. Jennifer Garner, Bella Hadid, Jenna Dewan, Hilary Duff, Rihanna, Katie Holmes, Elsa Hosk, and Sophie Turner are just a few of the most notable stars to choose the brand's KN95 masks. While we don't have official reviews from any of those celebs, we do know that customers are praising the masks for being comfortable enough to wear during long work shifts.
Buy It! Maskc Blush Tones KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack, $36; shopmaskc.com
"I find these masks to be the most comfortable KN95 masks," one reviewer wrote. "They are also extremely flattering. I bought the blush shades and in this pandemic world we're stuck in, I'm enjoying the pop of pink colors and that I can wear these for an entire work shift in comfort."
They also love that these options are more fun than your basic black or blue surgical face mask, which makes for an easier time coordinating with your outfits.
"The colors are so vibrant," another shopper wrote. "You can be stylish which makes it less stressful having to wear the mask all day. The quality is great and the loop strings are so comfortable. Will definitely buy again!"
Buy It! Maskc Spring Hues KN95 Face Masks 25-Pack, $85 (orig. $90); shopmaskc.com
Using a five-ply construction, each KN95 mask features three center layers to block unwanted particles, a soft, skin-friendly interior, and a non-woven colorful or printed exterior. Plus, they come with gentle ear loops and a bendable metal nose piece to provide optimal fit around the nose and mouth.
Since these are single-use masks, they should be discarded after 10 hours. Each set comes with a resealable bag for safe storage of masks that have yet to be used. You can currently get packs of 10 masks for $36 or packs of 25 masks on sale for $85 in a variety of bold colors and this chic black plaid.
Considering how popular Maskc's KN95 masks have been, we doubt they'll be in stock much longer. Scroll down to grab a few sets while you still can!
Buy It! Maskc Vogue KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack, $36; shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Black Plaid KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack, $36; shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Black KN95 Face Masks 25-Pack, $85 (orig. $90); shopmaskc.com
