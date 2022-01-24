Jennifer Garner, Bella Hadid, and More Celebs Love These Pretty KN95 Masks That Just Got Restocked

They've been spotted on so many famous faces, we've lost track at this point. Jennifer Garner, Bella Hadid, Jenna Dewan, Hilary Duff, Rihanna, Katie Holmes, Elsa Hosk, and Sophie Turner are just a few of the most notable stars to choose the brand's KN95 masks. While we don't have official reviews from any of those celebs, we do know that customers are praising the masks for being comfortable enough to wear during long work shifts.