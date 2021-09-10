Hollywood's Favorite Face Mask Brand Just Dropped Its Most Stylish KN95s Yet
If your face mask rotation could use a little spice (no, not pumpkin-flavored), you'll want to head to Maskc. The brand's KN95 and non-medical coverings have become some of the most popular options worn around Hollywood, and for good reason: The sleek disposable face masks are designed to provide superior protection without compromising style, and the brand's latest batch are some of the cutest yet!
Maskc just dropped an array of pretty masks emblazoned with bold designs that are fitting for fall. Its best-selling KN95s, which have been worn by stars like Hilary Duff, Jennifer Garner, Rihanna, and Bella Hadid, now come in a deep brown cheetah print along with a black-and-white marble pattern — two prints that are sure to compliment your chunky fall sweaters and boots.
Made from premium hypoallergenic materials using a five-ply construction, each one features three center layers that work together to block bacteria, along with a non-woven exterior and a soft, skin-friendly interior. They've also got an adjustable nose bridge for a more secure ergonomic fit and soft ear loops that won't tug. You can score a pack of 10 for $36, which shakes out to about $3.60 per mask.
Buy It! Maskc Cheetah KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack, $36; shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Marble KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack, $36; shopmaskc.com
A-listers aren't the only ones who love these KN95s. Customers who are teachers, dancers, and travelers have all left beaming reviews about the masks. "The nose piece fits snugly (in a good way) on my skinny nose and they are comfortable to wear all day teaching," one wrote. "I find them easy to speak clearly in. Definitely would recommend."
Another shopper chimed in, "I have to wear masks all day at work so it's important for me to be able to wear a mask for eight hours straight and not have my goggles fog up. They are very comfortable and I am constantly getting compliments on them because they are so pretty."
Maskc also released two new versions of its popular 3-ply masks that people are calling "cute and comfy." They're now decorated with a beige jaguar print and swirling black granite design. Similar to the KN95s, they're made using skin-friendly materials that feel soft against the face with stretchy ear straps and a nose bridge for security.
Its non-medical coverings have been spotted on stars like Jennifer Lopez, Lucy Hale, Alessandra Ambrosio, Iriana Shayk, Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens (to name a few). They're also known to frequently sell out and rack up waitlists with thousands of people, so we imagine these new packs will go quickly and suggest adding a pack of 10 to your cart for $18 sooner rather than later.
Buy It! Maskc Jaguar Face Masks 10-Pack, $18; shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Granite Face Masks 10-Pack, $18; shopmaskc.com
According to the brand, both its KN95 and non-medical masks are made by Hefei Kaiwen Sanitary Materials Co Ltd. — a factory that's been registered by the Food and Drug Administration. All Maskc masks are single-use and meant to be discarded after 10 hours and come with a reusable bag for safe storage.
With COVID-19 cases rising and new variants popping up, it seems masks will be the picture for a while longer. So now's a good time to stock up on some stylish options from Maskc for the season.
